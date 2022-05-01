Experience wilderness in Ranthambore at these 6 glamping sites

Glamorous camping or glamping in Rajasthan offers a truly luxurious experience. A glamping experience at Ranthambore National Park comes with its perks. Princely tents & indulgent meals in the wilderness with exotic wild animals. You wouldn’t miss it for the world.
Picture staying in hand-stitched uber-luxurious tents inspired by the hunting place of the royals during the 17th century. If that sounds appealing to you, plan a glamping trip to Ranthambore. One of the most popular wildlife destinations in India, Ranthambore lets you luxuriate amid the national park with its myriad glamping options.
Nestled within the Ranthambore National Park, these glamping sites offer a refreshing stay in beautiful luxury tents pitched in manicured lawns. From waking up to wildlife sightings to unwinding over a sundowner with a drink, glamping in Ranthambore is an unparalleled experience for lovers of the great outdoors.
Best Glamping experiences in Ranthambore
Sprawled across 15 acres, Bagh Serai redefines luxury with 9 exquisite cottages. These feature opulent interiors, air-conditioning, open showers, and personal plunge pools. The main camp also features a lounge, a dining area, and a swimming pool. Meals here are prepared with freshly picked herbs from their organic garden.
The property also features a large garden area perfect for family and group outings. Another highlight is the beautiful lake inside the property, which makes for a great spot for birdwatchers. They also host cultural evenings and campfires where folk artists enthral guests with their vibrant performances.
Where: Forest Check Post, Ranthambore National Park Road, behind Kundera, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan
Image courtesy: Bagh Serai/Facebook
One of the most popular glamping sites in India, Aman-i-Khas is an intimate tented camp nestled on the national park’s threshold. They offer spa therapies, a swimming pool, and superlative dining.
The property has 10 Mughal-inspired luxury tents that overlook a ruggedly gorgeous landscape. Adorned with classic furnishings, the tents are bathed in mellow lights and come with a living room. Each tent has its own sun deck and free-standing bathtub.
Where: Village- Sherpur Khiljipur, near Ranthambore National Park, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan
Image courtesy: Aman-i-Khas/Instagram
This family-run ecotourism venture offers 12 tastefully-designed Swiss camps and two roof-top cottages. Located against the backdrop of the beautiful Aravali hills, the 4-acre camp is dotted with lush guava orchards, mango trees, and a well-kept vegetable garden. The property is perfect for enjoying long leisurely strolls in the jungle.
The jungle camp introduces guests to the traditional way of living in this part of Rajasthan. They also have five safari tents with stunning hill views. These tents rest on raised platforms and have large rooms and permanent washrooms. Their luxury cottages have tented ceilings from inside and offer a nice glamping experience.
Where: Khilchipur, Ranthambhore Road, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan
Image courtesy: Bagh Dwar Camp
Known for its recycling and water conservation initiatives, Khem Villas offers 13 tents and 8 cottages for glamping. The property seamlessly blends with the forested environs. Indigenous trees and artificial ponds surround it. The glamping site offers incredible birdwatching opportunities. According to local nature experts, one could spot as many as 175 species of birds here.
The staff at the camp is well-versed with the local biodiversity and makes the glamping experience far more enriching. Meals here are special too, thanks to their home-grown veggies. The glamping area features cottages with thatched roofs, large verandahs, and jute charpoys or cots in the courtyard along with king-size beds.
Where: Khilchipur, Sherpur, Rajasthan
Image courtesy: Khem Villas
One of the most premium and high-end glamping resorts in India, Sujan Sher Bagh will charm you with its rustic and old-world vibes. It offers a quintessential jungle safari camping experience, albeit with a hint of top luxury. Their jungle tents are inspired by the adventurous charm of old-world safari camps in India.
These tented jungle suites feature en-suite bathrooms with brass bathtubs and private patios. If you would like some quality private time with your family, go for their Machhli Suite, which is named after the famous tigress of Ranthambore. This suite has two adjacent double tented jungle suites with individual verandahs and bathrooms. Their highly-trained staff will leave you impressed with their passion and knowledge of wildlife.
Where: Khem Villas Road, Sherpur, Khiljipur, Kutalpura Maliyan, Rajasthan
Image courtesy: The Sujan Life/Instagram
Sultan Bagh Jungle Camp has 10 double-occupancy Maharaja villas and six double-occupancy Rajwada tents. The villas blend seamlessly with the natural surroundings and feature spacious Swiss tents. These tents come with shared veranda chalets, air-conditioners, minibars, en-suite washrooms, and other modern amenities.
The property was established by the descendants of Thakur Sultan Singh of the erstwhile Jaipur state, who take great joy in sharing stories from his glorious life. The property also offers a decent WiFi connection.
Where: Village Ranwal, Ranthambhore, Rajasthan
Image courtesy: Sultan Bagh