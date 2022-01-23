These hotel openings in India will make you want to plan a trip ASAP!

The year may not have started on a great note, but there is a silver lining! When you are ready to pack your bags again, there will be many more new destinations and stays to choose from.

A number of hotels opened in the last few months of 2021, and many interesting ones are due to open this year. From a boutique art hotel in Kochi, a couple of beautiful new properties in Sikkim, Hyatt Regency’s first hotels in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand to a unique one made of shipping containers – there will be a wide variety.

Hotel openings in India that we are excited about!