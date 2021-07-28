As winter dovetails into summers, it’s the time of the year to visit the mammoth glory of the Himalayan range up north, and what’s better than Gulmarg to soak the sun under the shade of the Chinar trees. Just as the Maldives dominated most travellers’ fancy last year, Gulmarg may become the next destination you’d want to hit. Here are all the luxury hotels and resorts in Gulmarg you need to check if that’s where you’re heading next.

Located in the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas is the best luxury resort of Gulmarg. Set against the backdrop of the lush views of Affarwat Peaks, The Khyber is a contemporary luxury resort with Kashmiri undertones such as silk carpets from local looms, furnishings embellished with crewel embroidery, carved walnut panelling, teakwood floors and papier-mache accents. Besides outdoor activities such as ski, trekking, golf, and more, you can also indulge in a world-class wellness spa here, The Khyber Spa by L’Occitaine. They also have a fitness room and a heat-controlled indoor swimming pool, a rarity in the highlands.

Situated near the famous Gondola rides that offer a 360-degree view of this stunning valley of flowers, Hotel Heevan is everything elegant finessed with the rustic charms of Kashmir. Sprawled across the first floor with 30 Deluxe Rooms and five Deluxe Suites, it serves a wide range of cuisines, ranging from authentic Kashmiri to Continental, from Chinese to Gujrati, as well as many other Indian delicacies. So, if the traditional Wazwan or Kahwah fail to leave you suffonsified, the stunning views of the snow-capped mountains will.

Old-school architecture and decor with contemporary facilities always lend a peculiar charm to a place. The vibe of such a historic and vintage charm is not just physical but also psychological. And that’s what The Vintage in Gulmarg hopes to achieve via its luxury deluxe rooms and suites. The warm colours and understated decor brings to life the aura of its rich history. While The Vintage makes for a perfect retreat or hideaway in Gulmarg, you can also go golfing, horse-riding, angling, fishing, and sightseeing from here.

The meandering route through the languid meadows and forested slopes to The Rosewood is only 90 minutes away from Srinagar airport. This resort in Gulmarg, situated at an altitude of 2739 m, serves discreet luxury on a platter with immaculate hospitality. While the decor is rather similar to other top-notch hotels and resorts in Gulmarg, it’s the two in-house restaurants, The Mist and Filamento, that keep the guests satisfied and happy till the end of their stay here.

50 kms from Srinagar and adjacent to the Gandola Cable Car is the Grand Mumtaz Resorts, one of the most sorted places to stay at in Gulmarg. All of their 76 super deluxe double rooms, one executive suite, and two presidential suites are embedded with traditional Kashmiri handicrafts and bric-a-brac, which lends unmatched sophisticated and a sense of homeliness to the place. They also have a roof-covered open restaurant, Lazeez Restaurant, where you can enjoy the local cuisine as well as continental and North Indian.

Often revered as the Switzerland of India and one of the best places with some of the best slopes to ski on, Gulmarg is a big market among adventurers. And that’s why Shaw Inn Ski Resort tapped into this market to attract tourism. Overlooking the breathtaking Gulmarg valley, this stunning resort offers design with luxury and exclusive comfort. Enjoy features such 24*7 dining restaurant, games room, club lounge, Gondola rides, and more.

All images: Courtesy hotels and resorts