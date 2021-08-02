Udaipur’s Udai Sagar lake is now home to India’s first Raffles property. Raffles Udaipur stands on a 21-acre private island in the middle of the serene Udai Sagar lake, offering to make you look at Rajasthan in a fresher light while keeping the hospitality ethics intact.

Not different but upgraded and modernised is what Raffles brings to the table with its maiden outpost in India. Making tradition look chic is what Raffles does best. It merges the local quirks and oddities of a place and marinates it in a thick gravy of contemporary panache that only a few can honestly lend.

Raffles Udaipur is located 20 minutes from the airport, from where you’ll need a short boat ride to reach this expansive property that features beautifully manicured, ornamental gardens and panoramic views of the surrounding hills, a tranquil lake, and a 400-year-old temple.

While the property tends to draw anyone that lays eyes on it, you must take a minute to absorb the beauty of its exquisite gardens and lawns. Easy on the eyes and heavenly on the senses, let the surroundings bang an epiphany out of you if needed. And once you enter the building, it greets you once again with Rajasthan’s heritage oozing royalty and charm at every turn. There are 101 luxurious rooms, suites, and signature suites that boast western decor plus elements of Mughal architecture. Guestrooms have uninterrupted lake views, private gardens, balconies, plunge pools, and an east-west design aesthetic with murals, handcrafted furniture, and other crafts by local artisans.

Culinary dives are the frequent concomitant of both Raffles and Rajasthan. Any getaway to the Western slice of India would be incomplete without food. And so, to allow you to fully succumb to your cravings is Raffles Udaipur’s culinary director Prasad Metrani, who helms their Sawai Kitchen, Harvest, and Raffles Patisserie. While the Indian speciality restaurant Sawai Kitchen is open and running, their farm-to-table dining experience Harvest will open in October.

And if intimate conversations on a moon-lit night are what you seek, then visit The Writers Bar, known for its bespoke artisanal and classic cocktails and a champagne & caviar menu. On the contrary, if you feel like socialising with like-minded, well-travelled people, the iconic Long Bar, a hallmark of the Raffles brand designed with European wood and leather, with engravings by local artisans, is perfect. It offers fine Indian spirits, single malts, local brews from across Rajasthan and the signature Udaipur Sling – the Singapore classic remade with fresh produce from the island and homemade syrups.

While food and complimentary drinks are therapeutic, a spa does the work of a hundred naps during the day. The Raffles Spa is a space full of natural light with an embroidered canopy to encourage a sense of nurturing with authentic treatments and personalised programmes. Their fitness centre is also well-equipped, and the swimming pool is inviting.

Apart from this, guests can choose this island location as a memorable setting for special events and celebrations. The Grand Ballroom of 9,000 sq ft, including a pre-function area, multiple outdoor gathering areas, and an on-site temple, is set to make landmark moments simply unforgettable.

Now that the Venice of the East is calling, are you ready for a bespoke royal treatment that ensures nothing but infinite pampering? If yes, Raffles Udaipur has launched an exclusive inaugural Royal Escape package for Rs 45,000 per night from August 2 to September 30, 2021.

All images: Courtesy Raffles Udaipur