Make these infinity pools in India the centre of attraction on your next vacay

Blurring the lines between human invention and natural landscapes, infinity pools elevate the experience of swimming, especially because they open up to visually-stunning views. We’ve rounded up a list of infinity pools in India that you should add to your bucket list.
Also known as zero-edge pools, infinity pools disappear into the horizon and could be traced back to yesteryear recirculating fountains where water spills over the edge into basins. Modern-day vanishing-edge pools, however, are credited to American architect John Lautner who came up with an infinity pool design in the 1960s and created a similar design for the James Bond movie Diamonds Are Forever in 1971. From then on, luxurious establishments added it to their list of features, offering guests the experience of floating above the landscape or being close to the horizon. The visual illusion is offered by many hotels in India today, and most have breathtaking sights that will have you going on a leisurely dip every day of your vacation. If you’re intrigued, we’ve put together a list of the best infinity pools in India.
Add these stunning infinity pools in India to your bucket list
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Le Meridien Forest Resort, Mahabaleshwar
- Ananda In The Himalayas, Uttarakhand
- Evolve Back, Kabini
- Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Gulmarg
- Beyond By Sula, Nashik
- Kumarakom Lake Resort, Kerala
- Symphony Samudra Beachside Jungle Resort And Spa, Port Blair
- Ahilya By The Sea, Goa
- Kurumba Village Resort, Coonoor, Tamil Nadu
Surrounded by the evergreen forests of the Western Ghats, Le Meridien Forest Resort has jaw-dropping views of the hills from most rooms. Spread across 27 acres, at an elevation of 1430 metres, there’s a certain ethereal quality to the experience of swimming here that you shouldn’t miss out on. It’s also a great way to unwind after a day spent strawberry picking or trekking around the hotel. Even better, the pool is temperature-controlled so you can take a dip most anytime through the year.
Image: Le Meridien Forest Resort
An award-winning luxurious property located right at the foothills of the Himalayas, this place promises a dream escape to the mountains. The 100-acre property is nestled amidst Sal-tree forests and has a host of wellness features like yoga, meditation, and a traditional Ayurvedic spa. In-house kitchens serve up organic, healthy, seasonal food. Naturally, time spent here is both relaxing and rejuvenating. Adding to this is the private infinity pool in their one and two-bedroom villas. These come with a deck and lounge chairs to ensure you really have the most relaxing time possible.
Image: Ananda In The Himalayas
Address: The Palace Estate, Narendra Nagar, Uttarakhand 249175
Phone: +91 11612 10000
3 /9
Evolve Back in Kabini calls to the explorer in you, offering experiences like boat safari, night trails, nature walks, coracle rides, and night trails. At the end of a long, adventure-filled day, kick back with a dip in the relaxing waters of the in-house infinity pool. The view here is that of a serene lake, and a swim during the sunset to watch hues of orange and red bounce off of the water is highly recommended.
Image: Evolve Back, Kabini
Address: Beerambally, Karnataka 571116
Phone: +91 63669 20434
A vacation in the land known as a paradise on earth always promises stunning, postcard-perfect views. However, the magic of the pine trees and snow-capped mountains at this Gulmarg retreat is unlike any other in the region. It’s also the only five-star resort in Gulmarg. 8, 825 feet above the sea in the Pir Panjal range, this property is couched in verdant landscapes and is seven-acre large. Naturally, the views will take your breath away. The next time mountains beckon you, head here. Other activities here include skiing, trekking, golf, and snooker.
Image: Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa
Address: Hotel Khyber Rd, Forest Block, Jammu and Kashmir 193403
Phone: +91 99066 03272
This spot plays host to the popular Sula Fest and is a favoured spot for wine connoisseurs in the country. The infinity pool overlooks an expansive, serene Gangapur lake that sits at the centre of lush, green landscapes. Incredible views of the vineyards lie in wait for those who visit, and you could choose from luxurious rooms and suites or tree houses and engage in activities like wine tours and cycling while you’re here. What’s better is that the property is just a drive away from Mumbai, making this infinity pool a drive away from your reach.
Image: Beyond By Sula
Address: S.No.41/1B, Gangavhare, Maharashtra 422222
Phone: +91 78755 55725
While we’re on the subject of breathtaking views, we’d be remiss not to mention this resort is housed within numerous canals and 25 acres of verdant green landscapes. The 22 heritage cottages offer luxurious amenities, and you can engage in activities like a backwater cruise, sunset cruise, water sports, banana boat rides, and more here. Prince Charles, royalty himself, has celebrated his birthday while vacationing here, a testimony to the experience of comfort and luxury while here. The infinity pool overlooks the Vembanad Lake and is mesmerising during the sunset. Take a dip when you’re here.
Image: Kumarakom Lake Resort
Address: North Post, Vayitharamattom, Kumarakom, Kerala 686563
Phone: 0481 252 4900
Andaman’s picturesque islands and stunning beaches need no introduction. The capital, Port Blair, is home to this luxurious jungle resort that is one of the region’s many five-star establishments. Blending the aesthetic beauty of the islands with the comfort of luxurious living, the resort adjoins the Chidiya Tapu biological park and is frequented by a host of endemic species of flora and fauna. While here, you could explore the park, beach hopping or even set off on a trekking adventure. The experience of watching the sunset over the infinity pool promises to be one of the best things you do while here.
Image: Symphony Samudra Beachside Jungle Resort and Spa
Address: next to Biological Park Chidyatapu Beach, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 744105
Phone: +91 85952 85842
While most infinity pools offer stunning sunset views, this establishment promises exhilarating sunrise views at the infinity pool, recommending visitors to take a few laps in the wee hours of the day. The property is nestled in a quiet corner of Dolphin Bay and has luxurious, well-designed rooms that come within independent villas. Kick back here after a long day of beach hopping, shopping, and partying.
Image: Ahilya By The Sea
Address: Coco Maia 787 Nerul – Reis Magos, Rd, Nerul, Goa 403109
Phone: +91 11415 51575
An offbeat, luxurious destination for those that would like to experience sustainable stays in India, this property has stunning views of the Nilgiri mountains. Named after the Kurumba tribe, the space features a thatched, open-sided reception and has tribal-style cottages and suites, all of which are designed with natural materials. The resort is also couched in a former spice plantation, sculpted right into a hill. Naturally, the opportunities to trek and explore are endless. But the experience of swimming in their infinity pool while looking out into the rolling hills and billowing trees is unmatched.
Image: Kurumba Village Resort, Coonoor, Tamil Nadu
Address: hillgrove post, Kurumbadi, Burliyar, Tamil Nadu 643102
Phone: +91 73759 80741
Feature and hero image: Courtesy Unsplash/Marvin Meyer