Make these infinity pools in India the centre of attraction on your next vacay

Blurring the lines between human invention and natural landscapes, infinity pools elevate the experience of swimming, especially because they open up to visually-stunning views. We’ve rounded up a list of infinity pools in India that you should add to your bucket list.

Also known as zero-edge pools, infinity pools disappear into the horizon and could be traced back to yesteryear recirculating fountains where water spills over the edge into basins. Modern-day vanishing-edge pools, however, are credited to American architect John Lautner who came up with an infinity pool design in the 1960s and created a similar design for the James Bond movie Diamonds Are Forever in 1971. From then on, luxurious establishments added it to their list of features, offering guests the experience of floating above the landscape or being close to the horizon. The visual illusion is offered by many hotels in India today, and most have breathtaking sights that will have you going on a leisurely dip every day of your vacation. If you’re intrigued, we’ve put together a list of the best infinity pools in India.

Add these stunning infinity pools in India to your bucket list