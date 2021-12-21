These New Year hotel deals in your city are perfect for last-minute plans

2021 has been a year of ups and downs. And if you’ve not been able to make any concrete plans yet because of the pandemic, fret not, because we’ve rounded up the sweetest hotel deals for you!
The year began on a slightly positive note, as COVID-19 cases across the globe were reducing and the situation was stabilising. What’s more, people around the world were starting to get vaccinated, which has contributed a lot to bring back some sense of normalcy.
While travel has picked up slowly after the second wave of the pandemic, many are still sceptical because of safety concerns, meeting new people or simply because the threat of the third COVID-19 wave looms large on us.
If you’re someone who hasn’t been able to make plans to celebrate New Year because of these reasons (or more) and are looking for ways you can encash on the long weekend last-minute, you don’t need to look too far, as we’ve rounded up the sweetest deals that luxe hotels across India are offering. With a promise of hygiene and safety, these places will ensure your celebrations are fun and memorable.
Check out the New Years deals offered by hotels
Jump To / Table of Contents
If you’re looking for a fun night out, revel in the festivities at these properties with a live DJ, live entertainment, premium beverages at Honk, an interactive countdown to the new year and more. Indulge in a lavish dinner with interactive live counters at the Pullman Courtyard.
If you have children, let them be themselves at the dedicated kids’ area with activities planned for them by the caretakers on the ground. What’s more, a special kids’ buffet will ensure their tummies are as happy as their hearts are!
Timings: 8:00pm-2:00 am
Price: INR 14,000 per couple and children aged above nine INR 3,500
After a night of festivities, unwind for the weekend at Novotel New Delhi Aerocity with packages starting at INR 19,999 and at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity with packages starting at INR 21,999
For reservations: +91 11 4608 0888, +91 9871 666 600
Bring in New Year with exclusive lunch and dinner offers across ITC Maurya’s restaurants. Revel in the festivities with their specially curated packages for all days of the week, till January 16, 2022 – from ladies’ nights to midnight buffets and more.
What’s more, you can opt for at-home catering for your house parties, indulge in specially created cocktails and gift your loved ones hampers curated especially by the teams at ITC Maurya.
Dates: December 1, 2021-January 16, 2022
Contact: : 011-66325152
E-mail: mytable.itcmaurya@itchotels.in
Image: @itcmaurya/instagram
Bring in 2022 in the lap of nature at The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa. Make the most of the long weekend for a stay here, as you revel in the festivities and enjoy some time off from your busy schedule.
This New Years, indulge in an intimate celebration with friends and family with exclusive indulgences, as the resort is offering specially curated one-night and two-night celebratory getaway packages. From beautiful decorations to exceptional food and beverages and enthralling music, the event will offer in-house guests the opportunity to welcome 2022 in unrivalled style.
Starting with a high tea and sundowner followed by a gala cocktail dinner, New Years will be celebrated with all the festivities and fun to bring in 2022 on a happy note. Add to it a celebratory bonfire, vibrant entertainment options with a live band and DJ, glorious ambience and festive vibes – there is everything that makes for a befitting New Year celebration. What’s more, a special zone for kids with a kids’ buffet will ensure their stay is as comfortable and fun as yours is!
After partying the night away, indulge in a scrumptious breakfast on January 1, 2022.
Prices: Packages start at INR 47,999 per room for one night and INR 69,999 per room for teo nights (which includes accommodation in well-appointed rooms/ villas). The package includes stays from December 31, 2021-January 2, 2022, for two adults and two kids (upto six years of age).
For reservations, call: +91- 99716 66708
Ring in New Years in luxury at this modern palace hotel, which combines the grandeur of a bygone era with contemporary style. With a beautiful view of Lake Pichola and Aravalli ranges, enjoy the tranquility in the lap of luxury this New Years with their specially curated packages. Indulge in the mandatory gala dinner on December 31, which will include Ghoomar and Gair performances, mesmerising music, a live DJ, imported beverages and a delectable spread for you to indulge in.
When: December 31, 2021
Price: Starting INR 75,000 per room per night for two adults (bed and breakfast)
Gala Dinner: 8:30 pm onwards, INR 12,000 per person plus taxes and INR 6,000 per child (aged between six and 11) plus taxes
Image: Courtesy of The Leela Palace Udaipur
Gift yourself and your family a luxurious stay at The Oberoi, Bengaluru to usher in the new year. Avail offers such as their buffet breakfast, 15 per cent savings on food and soft beverages (not including festive meals), happy hours with select brands at The Polo Club from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, 15 per cent discounts on spa and laundry, and early check-in (10:00 am) and late check-out (4:00 pm), subject to availability.
When: December 17, 2021, to January 7, 2022 (excluding December 31, 2021)
Price: INR 8,500 per night + taxes
Call: +91 80 2558 5858 for details
Image: Courtesy of The Oberoi, Bengaluru
Bring in the new year with a staycation at The Imperial, New Delhi. Indulge yourself in the welcome drink on arrival, a special New Years Eve Dinner with free-flowing Indian liquor. Enjoy breakfast and lunch the next day at 1911.
What’s more, you can avail a 20% discount on spa and laundry services as you relax your way into 2022, and make the most of an early check-in (10:00 am) and late check-out (4:00 pm) to make the most of your stay. If you have kids, avail an additional room for them at 50 per cent price of the package, while children below six years can be accommodated on the same bed as you.
When: December 31, 2021
Price: INR 25,999 + taxes (for one night)
Extra Beds: INR 5,999 + taxes (for children between six and 11) and INR 11,999 + taxes (For children aged 12 and above)
For reservations:
Call :011-23341234
WhatsApp : 9811169532
E-mail : sales@theimperialindia.com
Image: Courtesy of The Imperial, New Delhi
7 /8
Revel in the joy of festivities with your loved ones At JW Marriott, Kolkata’s bespoke celebration stay offer. Avail a complimentary breakfast at the JW Kitchen along with one major meal, a discount of INR 12,000 on the annual gym membership and a discount of INR 500 on a minimum bill worth INR 2,000 at the newly opened seasonal outlet Angaar by Alfresco.
When: December 12, 2021 – December 30, 2021
Image: Courtesy of JW Marriott Kolkata
Indulge in new year celebrations at the uber-luxurious The Leela Palace, Jaipur. The package includes a scrumptious breakfast, high-speed internet (in case you have to take that work meeting), a welcome drink, welcome in-room amenities, high tea with snacks (between 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm), unlimited tea and coffee at a designated restaurant, 10 per cent savings on hotel services, no charges for up to two children, aged below six. What’s more, you can avail Cocktail Hours between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm if you book a Royal Villa.
Make the most of your stay with the mandatory Gala dinner, which will feature premium liquor brands, performances by singer Mansheel Gujral and DJ Akanksha Popli, and a cracker show to bring in 2022.
When: December 31, 2021
Price: Starting INR 35,000 plus taxes per room per night for two adults
Gala Dinner:
INR 15,000 plus taxes per adult and INR 7,500 plus taxes for children between seven and 12 years (complimentary for children aged below six).
Upgrade to Mohan Mahal at INR 18,000 plus taxes per adult and INR 9,000 plus taxes per child aged between seven and 12 (complimentary for children below six), which also includes a ghazal performance and more variety in the premium F&B offerings.
Upgrade to a poolside dinner for INR 20,000 plus taxes per adult and INR 10,000 plus taxes per child aged between seven and 12 (complimentary for children aged below six). This also includes a live band along with more F&B offerings. Limited tables only
Image: Courtesy of The Leela Palace Jaipur
This story was first published on Travel+Leisure India.