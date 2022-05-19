Lifestyle Asia India hosts the launch Jaipur’s latest hotspot – Diona

Lifestyle Asia and Envelop co-hosted a grand evening of glamour, entertainment and cocktails at one of India’s largest rooftop lounges, Diona-Ale Works, Bar & Kitchen, located in the heart of Jaipur.

Designers Shivan and Narresh showcased their line of resort wear at the launch of Diona, in Jaipur:

A night to remember, May 8, 2022 saw some of the most imminent names in Jaipur gather under the starry sky for the launch of the city’s newest hotspot. Diona- Ale Works, Bar & Kitchen. Situated in the heart of Jaipur, Diona, covers a ginormous 36,000 sq ft, serving luxury with multiple indoor and outdoor venues. The place drips of luxury and glamour with a beautiful pool deck, a special members-only lounge and its mesmerizing architecture that transport you to the surreal landscapes of Greece. White walls, Santorini blue and the refreshing green, all remind you of the picturesque Grecian isles.

Launching the beautiful lounge, Lifestyle Asia India, partnered with Envelop to host the most hot and happening party in town. The venue lit up with performances from around the world, as the who’s who of Jaipur arrived in style for the grand opening. Adding more glamour to the astral night, designer duo Shivan and Narresh showcased their panoply of resort wear. With fine jewellery by House of 64 Facets and some magic of the brush and pan cakes by Geetanjali salon, the showcase was a successful gateway into a night of fine wines, cocktails, and delicacies.

Talking about the association, Rahul Gangwani, Editor-in-Chief, Lifestyle Asia India, said “We’re excited to collaborate with Diona – Ale Works, Bar & Kitchen to unveil Jaipur’s newest dining and entertainment experience. The coming together of Jaipur’s corps d’elite and resort wear mavericks, Shivan & Narresh added to the appeal of the night hosted at this beautiful space.”

Namokar Jain, co-founder of Diona, expressed his excitement post the launch party and said, “It is an exciting moment for us to launch Diona with some of the finest brands and an extraordinary opportunity to work with the enthusiastic teams of Lifestyle Asia, Shivan & Narresh and 64Facets.”

If you’ve missed out on glimpses of the party, scroll through for a quick sneak peek into the grand event.

