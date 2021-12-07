Live like the McCallisters at Airbnb’s real ‘Home Alone’ house this holiday season

90s fans need to relish this moment as they stand a chance to live like the McCallisters in their Chicago house with Airbnb x Home Alone this season.

Last week, Airbnb announced it’s giving classic holiday movie fans the dream opportunity to spend a night in the Home Alone house in Chicago.

All about the Airbnb x Home Alone stay

If you’ve ever wanted to scream at the bathroom mirror like Kevin McCallister, you may finally be able to make your dream come true! Airbnb is taking advantage of the release of Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+, the remake of the cult movie from the 1990s, by putting the legendary home in the original up for rent.

What’s in it for you? A one-night stay for four people on December 12. A unique offer at the price of USD 25 (Rs 1,883), “plus taxes and fees.” But be aware that it’s up for offer on a first-come, first-serve basis. Airbnb specifies that this exclusive offer for a one-night stay is not a contest. So you’ll have to act fast to be able to snatch up this stay, which will be available for booking from Tuesday, December 7 from 1:00 pm CT (12:30 am IST). Travellers will still have to take care of their travel to and from Chicago, where the house of Home Alone is located.

What to do at Airbnb x Home Alone stay?

The lucky travellers will be able to enjoy “a cosy holiday scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree,” “the opportunity to relive their favourite scenes from the holiday classic,” setting “booby traps galore” and adopting Kevin’s beauty routine, with the chance to “scream into the mirror,” “all the ‘90s favourites their hearts desire, including plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese,” a screening of the franchise’s latest instalment Home Sweet Home Alone, “a meet and greet with a real-life tarantula” and “a LEGO Ideas Home Alone set to take build at home,” the rental platform outlined. An Airbnb member will be on hand to provide a tour of the property.

In the event that the health situation requires the stay to be cancelled, the rental platform has pledged to offer a USD 1,000 (Rs 75,000 approx.) Airbnb travel credit.

Airbnb also announced a donation for La Rabida Children’s Hospital, located on the south side of Chicago, caring for children with chronic illnesses and other disabilities. The amount of said donation was not disclosed, despite our requests to Airbnb.

Make your reservations here for the house, located in the Winnetka suburb of Chicago, USA.

The story is published via AFP. All images: Courtesy Airbnb