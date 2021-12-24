LSA Reviews: The Radisson Blu, Nashik – Maratha yet modern

LSA Reviews: We spent the weekend at the new Radisson Blu, Nashik – a Maharashtrian cathedral in the mountains. Here’s all about it.

The city of Nashik has many titles – The wine capital of India, a center-point of the Maratha empire, and home of the Kumbh. It’s also the fifth-largest city in Maharashtra and a true home of Maharashtrian culture and its grandeur. Newly nested in these mighty mountains and at the foot-hills of the two-millennia old Pandav caves, is the new Radisson Blu, Nashik. Spreading over 42,000 sq-meters with more than 200 rooms and 18 luxed-out suits, the Radisson Blu, Nashik is designed to embrace the region’s rich culture yet with a modern twist. We spent the last weekend there, experiencing their new restaurants, spas and more. Here’s all about our stay.

Radisson Blu Nashik Review: Restaurants, Wellness & Fitness

First things first, let’s talk about how to get there. By road, it’s just over a four-hour drive from central Mumbai and a five-hour drive from Pune. If you’re flying in, expect a 30-minute drive from Ozar Nashik International Airport and 20-minutes from Nashik railway station. We truly enjoyed our drive down from Mumbai surrounded by nature and the scenic Kasara ghats. I’d advise taking the road.

Upon arrival, the first thing you’re visually greeted with is a brilliant naturally-illuminated lobby with a shiny reflective ceiling, which almost creates the impression of a modern Maratha hall. One decor detail that caught my attention was that the backdrops look like oversized book racks of a library. As the staff to give you a quick tour of the hotel before you head to your rooms, and don’t worry, their Covid hygiene protocols are very well followed.

After my tour of the hotel, I realised that the Radisson Blu Nashik isn’t shy of experimenting with decor colours. Most top-tier hotels stick with a mono or dual-toned aesthetic, which is great but gets boring a little too quickly. However, not this one. We quite liked the pop of colours here, it was quite refreshing. We picked their ‘Superior Room’ with a hill view for our stay which came packed to the brim with state-of-the-art ambiance lighting specs. Whether you’re working at your desk, reading a book in bed, or simply prefer something easy on the eyes, there’s a lighting feature for all of these. Also, opt for a room with a balcony, just in case you’d like to sit out and enjoy the Nashik breeze.

When it comes to dining, there are a bunch of options to try out, but the one that truly caught my attention was The Smoked Vine. Sure, there’s great Asian, Robatayaki, and Western food there, but when it comes to authentic Maharashtrian food, they definitely stay true to the land. I say this because of one interesting initiative by them – Most of the Maharashtrian delicacies they serve and are locally sourced, which allows them to also stay authentic with the best of local recipes and ingredients. In the process, giving back to the local communities. For breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there’s a buffet service as well as ala carte. Also, if you’d like to enjoy the cool Nashik evenings, a seat outside for dinner. There’s also the Tuscan Room that serves Italian, the Orient House for Chinese, and Le Bistro for evening munchies, which provide a 360-degree dining and culinary experience.

You must be wondering – The food’s great but what do I do through the day? Well, there’s a short yet impressive list of things you can do. Firstly, there’s a pool with a temperature-controlled jacuzzi which is great to relax in during the winters. If you’d instead like to burn a few cals, there’s also a 24-hour gym. But the one place I highly recommend trying out is the ATMAN Spa. Interestingly, the spa’s rock-cut and dimly lit decor is themed after the nearby Pandav caves. Whether you’ve made this trip to escape the city bustle or if you’re just a business traveler stopping in for the night, a good deep massage is always well appreciated. With highly trained professionals and a truly calming atmosphere, it’s nothing short of an oasis of serenity. Pick a massage, lay down, and tune out.

We can all agree that Nashik is home to some of the grandest weddings in India. And if you’ve chosen the Radisson Blu Nashik for your stay, there’s also a cool salon too to pamper and help you prep up for the ceremonies. I’d recommend doing a nice hair therapy or a quick manicure/pedicure here. They also offer special bridal beauty services.

Verdict

I think the Radisson Blu, Nashik is certainly a great hotel choice for those visiting Nashik, looking for a break from the city. Right from the food to the decor, I’m quite impressed with how they stay true to the region and its rich culture instead of just being a plush crash-pad for business travelers. Being a foodie and traveler who wants a taste of local delicacies and explore culture, this place does it for me. All, with an, underline that Radisson elegance. In terms of its positioning as a luxury hotel in the region, I can definitely see the appeal here for families, wedding crowds, and business travelers, but while it does work well for younger millennials in some aspects, I’m still curious to see how they’ll expand there.

