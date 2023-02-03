Luxe staycation packages for your last-minute Valentine’s Day getaway

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and we understand if you haven’t been able to ideate something great yet but we are here to help you with your last-minute planning for an ultimate experience. So, check out these staycation package options that will help you bring in the special night with your bae in the ultimate luxury.

This year, Valentine’s Day (February 14) is on Tuesday. Yes, we know that the day of love may require a lot of careful planning and multiple leaves, in case you want to plan a trip, which is probably why so many of you might not have made special plans to bring in the day yet.

If a romantic date or just a few hours together is not how you intend to celebrate this romantic day this year, then a staycation is something that you can definitely look into. Several luxe hotels are offering unique experiences for the day of love, which will be combined with an overnight stay to make your experience all the more memorable. So, in case you haven’t made plans yet or do not want to take too many leaves from work, check out these staycation package options that hotels have for you, and make your partner feel like the million bucks they are!

Top staycation packages to bring in the Valentine’s Day 2023

ITC Narmada, Ahmedabad

Indulge in opulence this Valentine’s Day at the beautiful ITC Narmada. Book a luxurious staycation with your partner through ITC One, and bring in the day of love with them – or even alone, because why not celebrate self-love this time around? Enjoy hand-crafted amenities, refined luxury and more as you enjoy a leisurely getaway, and elevate your senses with the delectable bites at the classic restaurants here. ​

For bookings, contact: 079 6966 4000

Book your stay here

JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, Bengaluru

Unwind this Valentine’s Day amidst modern luxury at the beautiful JW Marriott Bengaluru prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa. The hotel, set against the backdrop of Nandi Hills, make for the perfect location for a romantic getaway. So, revel in the luxuries as you pamper your better half on this special day. The hotel is offering a special staycation, with offers such as a room upgrade to one with a spacious garden terrace and special welcome amenities. Enjoy an extensive breakfast buffet at The Aviary with a side of birdwatching, relax your senses at the award-winning spa and avail 30 percent off on all couple therapies offered. What’s more, the package includes a special departure gift to make your day memorable.

Contact: 080 4505 9999/+91 87929 29427 for more details

Book your stay here

Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

This Valentine’s Day, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity is bringing to you an immersive experience that will make you fall in love all over again. With a state-of-the-art room, an en-suite bathtub and a spectacular runaway view, the romantic staycation is what you and your partner will need for a night of love and togetherness. This is not all – the special offerings in terms of food and beverages includes an exclusive and appetising Mediterranean dinner at Farmer’s Basket at Pluck, or a lavish five-course set menu with intimate candle lights at Honk, the hotel’s award-winning Pan Asian restaurant.

Price: INR 15,000 + taxes onwards

Date: February 14, 2023

Book your stay here

St. Regis Goa Resort, Goa

Bring in the season of romance at one of the most romantic destinations in India, aka Goa. As Valentine’s Day approaches. St. Regis Goa is set to celebrate love all month. So, soak up the tropical sun and the serene beaches with special staycation packages by the resort, which include daycations, barbeques, open-air film screenings, delightful breakfasts and more. Enjoy a romantic dinner with sparkling wine, to round off the experience and make it a memorable Valentine’s Day indeed! Oh, and the offering also includes a 60-minute couple spa treatment for you and your partner.

Valid Dates: Till April 22, 2023

Know more here

Book your stay here

Four Seasons Bengaluru

Celebrate love with a super comfortable stay at the Four Seasons Bengaluru. Check in on Valentine’s Day and pamper your partner (and yourself, too) at various locations across the property – be it your luxurious suite, delicious meals at the many restaurants, or the in-house spa.

The package includes a couple meal at Big Pergola, which will have a five-course set menu with a special, romantic set-up. The offer also includes a bottle of Rose champagne, suite for two, pick-up and drop in a Mercedes car, special Valentine’s Afternoon Tea at The Lobby, couples’ spa and a violinist at CUR8.

Dates: February 14-15, 2023

Price: INR 1 lakh + taxes onwards (for two)

Book your stay here

Aahana Resort, Corbett

If you’re in Delhi-NCR, take Valentine’s Day as an opportunity to explore the wilderness. Bask in the soft sun as you go on wildlife safaris, experience a relaxing spa with your loved one, and indulge in a delicious, romantic meal with your partner under the clear February sky. Aahana Resort is offering staycation packages to celebrate love in all forms, and the package includes a two-night stay (breakfast and dinner included), cake and a bottle of wine (once during the stay), poolside candlelight dinner with live music, a buggy ride, high tea by the pool, birdwatching and nature walks and spa vouchers worth INR 1,000 (redeemable with full body massage/couple massage), to help you make the most of the day.

Price: Starting at INR 43,999/-

Contact: +91 70886 00024

Website: www.aahanaresort.com

Book your stay here

Brij Lakshman Sagar Resort, Raipur

Experience a rustic, luxurious stay at the Brij Lakshman Sagar Hotel, Raipur, and bring in Valentine’s Day in a unique way this year. The two-night-three-day package includes made-to-order meals in Mardana or in the comfort of your room, guided nature walks, birdwatching sessions, kayaking at the on-site lake, personalised yoga sessions, spa, foot scrub or a face treatment (once during the stay), breakfast by the lake, sundowner on the rocks, stargazing, candlelight dinner at Zanana, barbecues, bonfire, and a whole lot more. So, experience the best of hospitality and make this Valentine’s Day special for your other half.

Price: INR 24,000 plus tax per night

Know more here

Book your stay here

Neemrana Ramgarh Bungalows, Ramgarh

Enjoy a luxe stay at The Ramgarh Bungalows in the Kumaon belt to bring in Valentine’s Day. This Neemrana Hotels property offers stunning views of nature, valleys and warm fires to snuggle up to your bae. What’s more, you get to enjoy fresh fruits such as apricots, plums, pears, and peaches and bring back jams, or simply watch the snow fall at night as you warm yourself in your lover’s embrace.

Call: +91 124 4666 166 (8:00 am to 8:00 pm, all days) for reservations

E-mail: reservations@neemranahotels.com

Know more here

Book your stay here

Andaz Delhi

Plan the perfect staycation with the love of your life this Valentine’s Day at Andaz Delhi. The hotel’s world-class hospitality will make your partner feel like they’re on top of the world. Experience exclusive benefits during your stay, especially if you are a World of Hyatt member, which will bring to you an array of services and comfort.

Know more here.

Book your stay here

The Leela Palace New Delhi

Celebrate a week of love with opulence and grandeur as you indulge your partner with the best that they deserve. And to bring in the day of love, The Leela Palace New Delhi has released its Valentine’s Day staycation packages and offers, that extend till the entire week! Their V-Day week offers include a palatial stay, a buffet breakfast, BMW pickup/drop within a distance of 20 kilometres, 20 per cent discount on in-room dining, 15 percent discount on laundry, in-room amenities and INR 1,000 credit on SPA (per person, once during the stay). The Valentine’s Day staycation package, valid for February 14, will include customised welcome amenities, pickup and drop in a BMW, personal butler with the stay, bespoke dining by the poolside with a live performance and a specially curated menu and premium alcoholic beverages, and in-room breakfast the next day.

Dates: Staycation package: February 14, 2023; Valentine’s Week Offer: February 13-19, 2023

Price: INR 4,99,999 plus taxes per couple (for the Valentine’s Day package)

Book your stay here

Saj By The Lake, Maharashtra

Immerse yourself and the love of your life in the serenity of Malshej Ghat as you spend a night at Saj By The Lake. The property is known for its elevated views that overlook the valley, and offers the perfect escape from the chaos of the city. The property has ample activities for you and your partner to undertake and unwind. Watch the sunset, enjoy trekking and cycling and pamper your partner with a simple yet romantic dinner as you make the most of the day of love, calm in each other’s embrace.

Book your stay here

Hero and Featured Image Credit: Edgar Chaparro/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.