5 luxury hotels around the world with animals in residence

From dogs to flamingoes, these five luxury hotels around the world house special guests in the form of animals and resident pets.

Pet-friendly hotels are not unheard of. Hotels with animals in residence, on the other hand, is a somewhat obscure concept. In case this is the first you’re hearing of this and you’re wondering what this is, it is exactly what it sounds like. Around the world, there are hotels that house permanent guests in the form of animals.

“What kind of animals?” You may ask. Whilst domesticated animals like cats and dogs dominate the animal kingdom in the hospitality industry, several hotels also billet more exotic creatures like peacocks and flamingoes.

These unique properties go the extra mile to ensure that human guests are accompanied by animal guests. If you’re a lover of animals, we highly recommend considering booking a stay at one of these animal-loving properties for your next trip.

Hotels around the world with animals in residence

The Betsy Hotel, USA

First on the list is a furry friend. Situated within the heart of South Beach on the world-famous Miami Beach lies a luxury boutique hotel with an affinity for arts, culture, and dogs. The Betsy Hotel encourages guests to bring in their own pooches to the property, where they will be greeted by resident Golden Retrievers Rosa and Betsy. In case you needed another reason to visit the South Florida island city, we’ve just given you two.

Book your stay at The Betsy hotel here

Le Bristol Paris, France

Of course, Paris is on the list. And, of course, the animal in residence for the Paris property is a French feline named Socrate. Although Socrate is genetically a Burmese cat, his elegance and sophistication are those archetypal of a Parisian. The predecessor was the current resident’s father, Fa-raon. The seven-month-old kitten has purred his way into everyone’s hearts, and has been described as “very happy, a good listener, and curious about the world around him, if not a little shy.”

Book your stay at Le Bristol Paris here

Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort, Aruba

Now that we’ve covered dogs and cats, let’s propel into exotic creatures. Let’s embark on a journey to the Caribbean. Keeping in theme with the exotic nature of the island country, the resort’s animal residents are flamingoes. Beautiful, bright, bold birds. Guests can book a session with the prepossessing pink flamingoes for photos and feeding. Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort occupies a 40-acre tropical paradise referred to as ‘Renaissance Island.’ If you want to pay a visit to Flamingo beach, this is the place to be.

Book you stay at Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort

Capella Singapore, Singapore

Next on the list is Capella Singapore. Adding to the property’s stunning coastline vistas, the resident peacocks make good contenders for being the most beautiful aspect of the luxury sanctuary. Expect to cross paths with the resplendent peafowls during your meals or at your villa.

Book your stay at Capelle Singapore here

The Gleneagles Hotel, United Kingdom

Next, we voyage to the Scottish highlands. More specifically, The Gleneagles hotel. This beautiful luxury country estate is a cherished spa and golfing destination. As for the hotel’s animals in residence, they’ve got horses and dogs. As part of the property’s equestrian pursuits, the hotel offers an option where guests can rent a pony for a couple of hours, too.

Book your stay at The Gleneagles Hotel here