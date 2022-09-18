Experience royalty like never before with these 15 luxury hotels in Doha

The capital city of Qatar, Doha — other than being a shoppers’ paradise — speaks volumes of its stunning urban landscapes, bespoke architectural elegance and of course, luxury hotels that elevate one’s Middle Eastern stay. Luxury hotels in Doha have some of the most extravagant amenities that are beyond words.

From their own private beaches, pool villas and five-star seaside spa treatments to tennis courts, concierge services, luxury fitness centres and amiable hotel staff to assist you at each step, some of the best luxury hotels in Doha are sure to charm you in every way. You can keep all the worries and hassles aside and create pleasant memories when here.

Whether you’re on a business trip or a leisure holiday, Doha doesn’t fail to leave you awestruck. From experiencing various sports and activities at the Qatar Sports Club stadium to indulging in luxury shopping at the Doha city centre in West Bay, there’s something for everyone.

So, if you are planning to visit the city, some of the most popular luxury hotels in Doha are all set to welcome you with their unparalleled service.

Here are some of the best luxury hotels in Doha to add to your list

Park Hyatt Doha

Exuding elegance and sophistication, the Park Hyatt Doha is one of the highly regarded luxury hotels in Qatar for numerous reasons. Located about 1.4 km from Souq Waqif, in Downtown Msheireb, the hotel is around 16 km from Hamad International Airport.

Its luxury amenities include three fine-dining restaurants — Sora, Opus and Anis — serving world-class Japanese and Qatari cuisines, an outdoor swimming pool, therapeutic spa treatments and concierge services that make it an excellent luxury stay option.

With impeccable room service, 24-hour front desk, currency exchange facility, Wi-Fi, free private parking space and more — the Park Hyatt Doha elicits luxury at its finest. Some of the places of interest near this property include the Diwan Emiri Royal Palace — 1.6 km and the Qatar National Museum — 2.9 km.

Book your stay with Agoda

Book your stay with Booking.com

Mandarin Oriental Doha

A luxury hotel situated at the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha and overlooking the Barahat Msheireb town square, this hotel is about 1.6 km from Souq Waqif and 14.5 km from Hamad International Airport.

Enjoy infinite views of the cityscape while tucking into wholesome gourmet food and beverages at their classic restaurants offering Mediterranean, French and Chinese as well as global cuisines along with an afternoon tea shop and patisserie outlets. Not to mention the three bars and lounges — Ambar, Baraha Lounge and Mandarin Lounge — that whip up outstanding cocktails, tea and coffee. All the guest rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, work desks and other luxurious amenities for a comfortable stay.

The Mandarin Oriental, designed by the famed David Collins Studio, is a perfect blend between traditional Qatari heritage and modern designs. Featuring two rooftop swimming pools, a host of zen-like spa treatments including a sauna and an indoor pool, and various stay options such as rooms, suites and serviced apartments, the Mandarin Oriental is as grand as it can get.

Book your stay with Agoda

Book your stay with Booking.com

Banyan Tree Doha at La Cigale Mushaireb

Banyan Tree Doha at La Cigale Mushaireb is among the premium luxury hotels in Doha whose exquisite architecture and interior design inspired by the elements of earth, fire, water and air, is done by the renowned French architect and designer Jacques Garcia.

Located within the Doha Oasis project, this hotel has unique features and state-of-the-art amenities such as direct access to a signature department store, an indoor experiential Theme Park and an exclusive cinema multiplex which elevate your stay a notch higher.

Besides numerous room and suite options, Banyan Tree Doha at La Cigale Mushaireb also provides world-class serviced residences. With three fine-dining restaurants offering classic Italian, Thai and Indian cuisines, a bakery and confectionery cafe with an Asian flair and a lounge, one is definitely spoiled for choice regarding food.

Guests are pampered to the fullest with heated beds, a vitality pool, a jacuzzi, relaxation areas, a brine steam room, a herbal sauna as well as a rain walk.

The luxury hotel is just 1.2 km from Diwan Emiri Royal Palace, while Souq Waqif is 1.7 km away. The Hamad International Airport is also 10 km from the Banyan Tree Doha At La Cigale Mushaireb.

Book your stay with Agoda

Book your stay with Booking.com

Dusit Doha Hotel

Undoubtedly one of the finest luxury hotels in Doha, the Dusit Doha Hotel is a stone’s throw from Doha City Centre and 2.1 km from the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre. It is a part of the Diplomatic Area of West Bay.

Besides outstanding room service, outdoor pools, fitness centre, concierge service and free valet and private parking, this luxury hotel also houses an amazing gift shop and beauty salon. It also offers car rental services and airport transfers which is located 20.8 km from the place.

Other than an all-day dining space and coffee shop, the property has two lounges, The House and RoofTop Lounge, as well as a pool bar. It also has excellent restaurants serving scrumptious Thai and French cuisine.

Book your stay with Agoda

Book your stay with Booking.com

Four Seasons Hotel Doha

Air-conditioned rooms with a balcony overlooking a private beach, seven restaurants, five different pools, including grotto ones, award-winning spa retreats and a fitness centre — this luxury hotel spells opulence at every step.

Speaking of its culinary excellence, Four Seasons Hotel Doha houses the world’s largest, Nobu, which serves celebrated chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa’s signature Japanese dishes. Besides this, a poolside grill, a tea lounge and a coffee shop are also at your service. For a dazzling evening, its awe-inspiring bars and lounges offer panoramic views of the Marina and the Arabian gulf where you can enjoy lip-smacking Arabic food and aromatic shisha.

At its three-storeyed spa, immerse in exotic facials and treatments for both men and women. Guests can also indulge in yoga, tennis and squash.

The Four Seasons Hotel Doha is located at a short distance from the city’s main business district, embassies and shopping destinations, while the airport is just a 20-minute drive. The renowned Museum of Islamic Arts is just a 10-minute drive away.

Book your stay with Agoda

Book your stay with Booking.com

Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl

Among luxury hotels with a private beach and ample water activities, Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl in Doha also houses outdoor pools and a splendid Spa by Clarins. This five-star resort is situated on a private island with rooms that have gorgeous views of turquoise waters.

The stunning property also has a tennis court, a fitness centre and an array of activities for all ages round the clock. Ensuring ultimate luxury in a palatial setting, it has luxury amenities such as private parking, room service, concierge service, Wi-Fi, business centres, limousine service, paddle court, kids area, and personal butler service.

The five-star luxury hotel boasts seven restaurants and four lounges for an all-encompassing gustatory delight — an unimaginable spread from all over the world.

The beachfront accommodation is just 4 km from the Qatar International Exhibition Centre and Doha Golf Club. A 10-minute drive takes you to the Qatar Sports Club Stadium, while the Hamad International Airport is located 15 km away.

Book your stay with Agoda

Book your stay with Booking.com

The St. Regis Doha

Situated in West Bay, near the Diplomatic District, this is one of those luxury hotels in the city which brings traditional Qatari hospitality, ambience and architecture alive. It overlooks the scenic Arabian Gulf — sand dunes, ancient architecture and the gorgeous Pearl Island — contributing to a beautiful landscape.

Other than regular amenities the five-star property also provides guests with a private beach area with water activities, an outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts. You can also rejuvenate yourself at the world-class Remède Spa.

Every room is fitted with a marble bathroom. Satiate your taste buds at the five in-house restaurants and lounges. From a poolside grill offering mouthwatering seafood to a gourmet steakhouse and an epicurean bar, you wouldn’t want to miss out on any of these culinary delights. Don’t forget to sip on their Bloody Mary while at the Vintage and sample some exquisite dishes from California’s Napa Valley at the Vine Restaurant.

Book your stay with Agoda

Book your stay with Booking.com

Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Convention Hotel

Located about 2 km from the main city and the City Centre shopping mall, this spectacular five-star property is situated on the West Bay and 20 minutes away from Hamad International Airport.

A private beach, rooms and suites overlooking the sea, resort grounds, an outdoor pool, jacuzzi, indoor squash courts, spa and wellness centre, gym and free private parking space — this luxury hotel embodies grandeur at its best.

The Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel also offers seven in-house restaurants serving authentic Indian and Qatari cuisines along with a steakhouse named Nusr-Et Steakhouse. Its various pubs, lounges and coffee shops also provide a scintillating experience while you soak up the stunning views. Guests can enjoy beachfront dining and poolside grills for an extravagant experience in Doha.

Book your stay with Agoda

Book your stay with Booking.com

Hilton Doha The Pearl Hotel and Residences

A Hilton gem in Doha, this property is situated right at the entrance of The Pearl while the Porto Arabia and Medina Centrale districts are just five minutes away. The Museum of Islamic Art and Souq Waqif are also within 20 minutes from the property.

Offering a wide selection of rooms, suites and apartments, this is one of the most popular luxury hotels in the chic Qatari capital. The hotel has elevated gastronomical standards with its pool bar serving wines and pizzas, a gourmet Lebanese restaurant with fun twists, a lobby lounge for a quick tea and caffeine break, and all-day dining and breakfast area with a live kitchen.

The Eforea spa and wellness centre is also at your disposal to make you feel refreshed and rejuvenated.

Book your stay with Agoda

Book your stay with Booking.com

Souq Al Wakra Hotel Qatar by Tivoli

Counted among the best luxury hotels in Doha, this property has Qatari tradition and elegance at its core. It has former heritage houses whose charm has been preserved in the most beautiful way. This property is a premium address in the seaside district of Al Wakra — a sought-after destination for business or leisure stays as well as hosting weddings and MICE events.

Its Majlis hall is a bespoke Gulf setting for family events and get-togethers while the several restaurants and lounges serving Arabic, Mediterranean and global cuisines offer a dazzling view of the waters and the city. Enjoy spa treatments and a stroll by the fountains for a dreamy romantic getaway.

Souq Al Wakra Hotel Qatar By Tivoli is about 14 km from the main Doha city and the airport is about 9 km away.

Book your stay with Agoda

Book your stay with Booking.com

Al Najada Hotel by Tivoli

Another luxury hotel in Doha from the Tivoli banner, the Al Najada Doha Hotel is located in central Souq Al Najada, next to the historic marketplace Souq Waqif.

The property features an outdoor swimming pool and an open piazza terrace which gives a wholesome view of the entire city. The Al Baraha restaurant brings the world on a plate while the pool bar is ideal for a glam evening.

Centrally located, this luxurious urban oasis is 7 km from the Qatar Sports Club Stadium and the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium at Al Sadd Club is just 9 km away.

Book your stay with Agoda

Book your stay with Booking.com

AlRayyan Hotel Doha, Curio Collection by Hilton

This luxury collection resort by Hilton is situated in the gleaming area of AlRayyan and is directly connected to the Mall of Qatar. The property is just a short distance from Al-Rayyan Sports Club, Al Shaqab Horse Racing Academy and Doha Golf Club.

Besides air-conditioned rooms and suites, a fitness centre and spa and wellness centres for men and women separately, this luxury hotel also has three temperature-controlled rooftop pools with treated salt water, a grand ballroom as well as flexible meeting spaces.

The hotel offers an in-house restaurant and lounge, serving delectable dishes to your liking. While Mezzo serves international dishes and traditional Arabic food prepared in a live open kitchen, the chic Moda Lounge is there to grab a quick bite.

Book your stay with Agoda

Book your stay with Booking.com

Alwadi Hotel Doha – MGallery

There is no dearth of luxury hotels in Doha and each property has something to cater to all likings. The gateway to the world’s first sustainable downtown regeneration project — Msheireb Downtown Doha, this high-end stay has direct access to Souq Waqif and offers on-site restaurants, including a breakfast room, lounges and bars.

Three restaurants — Sofra, Le Colonial and O’Glacée — not only offer outstanding Qatari hospitality but also bring the taste of local flavours with a contemporary twist to the table, traditional dishes from the colonial era as well as exotic Mediterranean cuisine respectively. The rooftop infinity lounge and pool bar make sure you soak in the views with refreshing drinks and a tea lounge is there too for a quick coffee dose.

Needless to say, a 24-hour front desk, concierge services and sightseeing services on request are available. The property is 1.8 km from Diwan Emiri Royal Palace and 3.1 km from Qatar National Museum.

Book your stay with Agoda

Book your stay with Booking.com

Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels by Tivoli

Another gem from the house of Tivoli, this property is at the heart of the historic Souq Waqif and is just 15 minutes away from Doha International Airport. The luxury collection resort is spread over eight heritage buildings, each of which has a distinguished old-world charm to it.

Four highly regarded exquisite restaurants and lounges — Argan, La Patisserie, Al Shurfa Arabic Lounge and La Piazza — make it a foodies’ haven with their menus ranging from shisha, mezze and tagines, to delicious egg dishes, freshly baked bread, pralines and macarons as well as coffee and other confectioneries.

A 10-minute walk from Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels brings you to the Museum of Islamic Art while the iconic Corniche is just 5 minutes away.

Book your stay with Agoda

Book your stay with Booking.com

Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach

This brand new hotel in Doha offers a wonderful experience in terms of high-end luxury stays. Located 2.2 km from Qatar Sports Club Stadium, this West Bay property features a temperature-controlled outdoor swimming pool, sun terrace, a pampering spa centre, fitness centre, business arena, currency exchange facility and more.

Guests can indulge in wholesome local flavours at the Bazar West Bay or sip on cocktails and drinks at the Crema Brew Bar and poolside bar, or even opt for room service to dine at their comfort and privacy.

You can either unwind and relax at the sauna or hot tub, or get pampered at the spa centre of the Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach.

Book your stay with Agoda

Book your stay with Booking.com

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy The St. Regis Doha)