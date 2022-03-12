Staycation offers and deals to check out for the upcoming Holi weekend

Holi is almost here, and this time, it’s bringing us more joy than ever. The reason? It falls on a Friday, which means a long weekend that lets you celebrate for days! So, we’ve curated the best deals around Holi for you to check out — from staycation offers to brunches and gift hampers — to make your Holi weekend special.

Holi staycations in India

The Kumaon

A great time to visit Uttarakhand and The Kumaon is during the Holi festival. Holi is celebrated with a lot of fervour, with colours made from flowers, yummy food and more. What’s more, the mountains make for a great retreat during this time – a quiet space hidden from the bustling cities. Te Kumain helps with this experience, as the sustainable luxury retreat is nestled in the hills, providing relief from the city summers.

Head to the property for a staycation around Holi and indulge in mindful luxury in the Kasar Devi region. The spectacular hill views and rich biodiversity here will act as the perfect canvas for you to unwind and calm your senses. What’s more, the property’s minimalistic palette responds to nature and emphasises the stunning background. Enjoy delicious Kumaoni cuisine and warm hospitality as you spend some time away from the Holi festivities of the city.

Know more here.

Shivgarh House of Sustainable Living

A heritage farm located about 55 kilometres from Jaipur city, Shivgarh House of Sustainable Living allows guests to experience the best of nature from the luxury of their rooms. Wake up to birdsong, witness the sun go down the horizon and soak in nature with more than 1.4 lakh trees spread over the 200-acre property, complete with the hundreds of migratory birds that take shelter here.

Spend a quiet Holi weekend with a staycation at this property, and immerse yourself in holistic living that is sustainable and eco-friendly. The property boasts of a 450-year-old heritage haveli in Mozamabad, Jaipur, which allows you to immerse in the rural life, enjoy a boat ride, try your hand at gardening, and relish delicious, home-cooked farm-to-table meals. Enjoy a temple trail to one of the world’s oldest Jain temples, go birdwatching or swim in the lagoon – and make your Holi weekend a sustainable, immersive and learning experience.

Email: shivgarhsustainableliving@gmail.com

Phone: +91 9610999887

Know more here.

Andaz Delhi

If you want to spend your Holi weekend in the comfort of city life but within the luxury, enjoy the thoughtfully curated leisure experiences of Andaz Delhi—a concept by Hyatt. Whether you come with family or to celebrate with your friends, the property has something for everyone. The staycation begins with welcome amenities on arrival, and the offer includes breakfast and dinner buffets at the property’s restaurant, AnnaMaya food fall, along with 1+1 happy hours at Juniper Bar from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, a 25 per cent discount at Andaz Spa as well as food and soft beverages. What’s more, children below 12 can stay without additional charges, while rooms for kids above 12 can be availed at 50 per cent off.

Know more here.

Holi meal deals

Shangri-La Bengaluru

Enjoy the festival of colours with a delicious brunch at b Cafe, Shangri-La Bengaluru. Guests there for a stay (or staycation) or those who want a good meal after celebrating the festival can enjoy the spirit of Holi with a colourful, vibrant spread of regional delicacies, festive favourites, interactive live stations and grills, an expansive dessert corner and refreshing beverages. The key highlights of the brunch include Kesar Badam Thandai, Aam Panna, Puran Poli, Bhang Pakora, Bedmi Puri with Aloo Subzi, Zafrani Lauki Kofta, Punjabi Murgh Tikka, Malai Phirni, and more. For the kids, the hotel has organised a series of fun activities at the largest kid’s play area in town, with features such as the bouncy castle, caricatures and more.

Price: INR 2,450 plus taxes with soft beverages/INR 3,999 plus taxes with cocktails/INR 4,999 plus taxes with champagne

Date: March 18, 2022

Time: 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Contact: +91 80 4512 6420/bcafe.slbl@shangri-la.com (for reservations)

Monkey Bar Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and Kolkata

Holi is the festival for sun and dance, spreading joy and celebrating with your loved ones. So, this Holi, take it a notch higher with special deals at Monkey Bar outlets across cities. Enjoy their special Holi Colada, a holiday-special boozy concoction that is a take on the traditional milk-based Thandai which is associated with the festival. This beverage features thickened milk infused with badam shirin, loaded with white rum, topped with almond slivers and a touch of saffron.

Price: INR 375 + taxes (for one cocktail), INR 440 + taxes (four shots)

Date: March 17 to 20

Price for a meal: INR 2,000 (for two, with alcohol); INR 1,400++ (for two, without alcohol)

Taftoon Bar & Kitchen, Mumbai

Taftoon Bar & Kitchen is a paradise for those who love some authentic Kashmiri and Persian cuisine. The kitchens at this place have worked hard to introduce Mumbaikars to flavours of a region that might otherwise have been unfamiliar to them, and this Holi, the restaurant has curated a special dessert platter for their patrons. Indulge in a delicious Kesar Matka kulfi, a typical Indian dessert which an elevated denser and creamier texture, made with full-fat milk, dry fruits, and saffron, along with jalebis and malpua, with saunf-scented sweetened pancakes and pistachio rabdi.

Price: INR 549 + taxes

Address: Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Naman center, opp. Dena Bank, G Block BKC, Mumbai

Time: Closes 12:30 am

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Shangri-La Bengaluru