Beyond five stars: The most expensive Presidential suites in Asia

Stay like a royalty in one of the most expensive presidential suites in Asia, where the pinnacle of luxury awaits.

Exquisite, enormous, and tailor-made, the presidential suites in these hotels offer everything you could wish for during your stay. Whilst the stunning interiors and in-room facilities are impressive, all of them also come with special perks and unparalleled services. Here’s a closer look at all the features you must not miss.

10 most expensive Presidential suites in Asia

One of the most iconic and historic hotels in Singapore, the Raffles Singapore has two Presidential Suites that are equally stunning. The Sarkies and Sir Stamford Raffles Suites span over 260 square metres and come with a private verandah overlooking the Palm Court. Special services like in-suite registration and check-out, a pillow menu, and 24-hour butler service are all part of the experience here.

Price: approx. $7,500 (INR 6,12,845.62)per night

The Park Hyatt Tokyo’s Presidential Suite is located on the 51st floor of the hotel, and offers the best vantage point to admire Tokyo’s skyline. This specialty suite has a range of exclusive features like a private library, deep soaking marble bathtub, private sauna, in-shower body jets, a grand piano, and more. The tiny details that will make you swoon are the Aesop bath amenities and the yukata bathrobe.

Price: approx. $9,500 (INR 7,76,271.12) per night

The Victoria Harbour Presidential Suite of the InterContinental Grand Stanford is exactly what the name claims it is: a presidential suite with a panoramic Victoria Harbour view. The lavish suite features an open kitchen, study room, jacuzzi tub, Byredo amenities, and exclusive perks in the Club InterContinental Lounge.

Price: approx. $12,000 (INR 9,80,553.00) per night

The Presidential Suites of the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong is the zenith of luxury with a multipurpose room as the highlight. Amongst the given luxurious amenities and facilities of the suite, there’s one room you can have customised to whatever your purpose. Whether it’s a children’s play room, workout room, meeting room, study room, or event space, simply tell them your wish.

Price: approx. $12,000 (9,80,553.00) per night

While the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong is famous for being home to a total of seven Michelin stars in one place, its accommodation is also second to none. The expensive presidential suite sits on the edge of Victoria Harbour, which can be admired from the 43rd-floor Presidential Suite. The vast 319-square-metre suite is very spacious, from the grand foyer to the marble bathroom.

Price: approx. $13,000 (INR 10,62,265.75) per night

Famously claiming to be the only seven-star hotel in the world, the Burj Al Arab is located in the extravagant city of Dubai. From the outside, the Burj Al Arab is far from the ordinary, with its eminent location on the private man-made island just off the shore. While the Presidential Two Bedroom Suite is not yet the most expensive suite in the property, it is by far the most popular. The suite boasts a private bar, library, full-size jacuzzi, Hermès amenities, and $800 resort credit, just to name a few of the highlights.

Price: approx. $15,000 (INR 12,25,691.25) per night

With a wraparound view from every corner of the suite, the One Bedroom Presidential Suite at The St. Regis Hong Kong will make you want to stay in all day and night. The interior decor features warm and neutral tones, welcoming the views of the harbour wholeheartedly as a key part of the suite’s essence.

Price: approx. $16,000 (INR 13,07,404.00) per night

Perched up on the 53rd floor, the Presidential Suite of The Ritz-Carlton Tokyo offers a prime spot to admire Mount Fuji and the Roppongi hills. Couples on a honeymoon can especially enjoy the intimacy of the spacious one-bedroom suite with deep bathtub, Diptyque amenities, and complimentary afternoon tea and Club Lounge access.

Price: approx. $18,000 (INR 14,70,829.50) per night

The Raj Palace is the oldest mansion in Jaipur, dating back to 1727. The palace was converted into a hotel by Princess Jayendra Kumari, with plenty of valuable artefacts and opulent items remaining in the hotel until today. The Maharajah’s Pavilion, the four-storey presidential suite, is one of the largest suites in the world, spanning over 1,490 square metres. Guests will find unexpected features like the private heritage museum, a library, and a private spa here.

Price: approx. $45,000 (INR 36,77,073.75) per night

Imagine having the whole floor of a five-star hotel all to yourself. That is essentially what Harbour House at the Rosewood Hong Kong has to offer. Spreading over 290 square metres on the 57th floor, the presidential suite features five bedrooms, two outdoor lap pools, a private gym, private gardens, and unparalleled harbour views. From exquisite artworks to a single-marble bath tub, this presidential suite is the true epitome of luxury.

Price: approx. $64,000 (INR 52,29,616.00) per night

Hero and featured image: Courtesy The St. Regis Hong Kong

This story first appeared on Prestige Thailand.