These heritage properties in India are straight out of the ‘Bridgerton’ set

The second season of Bridgerton is already the number 1 show on Netflix India. If you, too, wish to fulfil your regal fantasies like the Tons, head to these heritage properties in India, some of which speak of Victorian heritage and make all your royal dreams come true!

Season two of the period drama is of all the more interest to desi fans. The story revolves around the Sharmas, who have been sponsored by Lady Danbury. Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley, and Edwina Sharma, played by Charithra Chandran, have got Indians excited for this internationally-acclaimed series. So, if you’ve been inspired by the British royal life in the series and want to explore places in India where you can stay like royalty, we’ve got you covered.

10 places to live like the Bridgertons in India

Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur

The erstwhile summer palace of the Maharanas of Udaipur, Taj Lake Palace is a beautiful property in the middle of the lake that makes for a great heritage experience right here in India. Be it a destination wedding or a romantic getaway with your partner — it provides a stunning backdrop to indulge in heritage and history and get glimpses of Kate Sharma’s background with the royal Indian grandeur at the hotel. Be engulfed in the scenic views, gastronomical cuisine, and the ultimate comfort as you spend your time here.

The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata

The Oberoi Grand in Kolkata is an elegant British-era building, which will transport you to the houses of the Bridgerton characters in an instant. The heritage hotel is in the commercial centre of the city and has classic architecture with tasteful interiors, making it the perfect place for comfort and learning about India’s past.

Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

The heritage hotel will transport you to the royal life of Rajasthan’s maharajas and is among the largest residences of the royal family in India. A part of this property has been converted into a hotel, where you can go and stay and explore the beautiful structures of this East-meets-West architectural design.

The Imperial, Delhi

The hotel speaks of Victorian-style architecture and interiors that have been perfectly blended with modernity to provide the ultimate comfort. One of the finest five-star hotels in the city, the place is a blend of heritage and culture, which will let you explore the best of royal life in the heart of the city.

Woodville Palace Hotel, Shimla

The former summer residence of Raja Rana of Jubbal, Woodville Palace Hotel has a touch of royalty mixed with heritage and modernity, providing the ultimate escape in India, if you want to live like the Bridgertons and other families on the show do.

Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

Taj Mahal Palace is one of the most iconic hotels in Mumbai. The hotel, with its beautiful vintage staircases, paintings and other decor pieces, will have you feeling like you’re walking through the home of the Queen in Bridgerton. Enjoy the view of the Arabian Sea and the Gateway of India as you unwind here. The property is also renowned for its English-style tea lounge, so be sure to grab a cuppa and engage in some conversations as you nibble on cookies, cakes and scones, just like the families on the show do!

WelcomHotel The Savoy, Mussoorie

Built in the English gothic architectural style, WelcomHotel The Savoy, Mussoorie, is a stunning place that welcomes one with ultimate comfort and scenic views that will leave you wanting more. Spend some time at the spa here, or engage your sense in the gastronomical cuisine offered at the restaurants in the hotel. The rest of the time, explore the beautiful town as you walk through the winding hill roads and soak in the clean, crisp air, making you feel like you’re in the British countryside!

WelcomHeritage Ferrnhills Royal Palace, Ooty

Spread over 50 acres, the property was the residence of the quondam king of Mysore. Built in 1844, the palace resembles a Swiss chalet, which will take you back to the English architecture styles and make you feel like you’re someone from the period drama. Standing against the Nilgiri hills, the place is surrounded by tea gardens, cardamom plantations and more, making it calming place with fragrant, almost therapeutic air.

Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad

Nothing speaks of Indian royalty like the Taj Falaknuma Palace, which will transport you into the lives of the Nizams of Hyderabad. Its sheer opulence and ultimate luxury provide comfort like none other, and we’re sure you will not want to come back! One of the finest palaces in Hyderabad, the place initially belonged to Paigah Hyderabad State and was later owned by the Nizams. Its interiors have Italian and Tudor influences, blending cultures and regions into a fine specimen that is the epitome of grandeur.

Chapslee, Shimla

The 190-year-old summer residence of Raja Charanjit Singh of Kapurthala, Chapslee, Shimla is a luxury heritage hotel that boasts Victorian-style decor and architecture blended into the life of Indian royalty. The beautiful hotel exudes royalty and makes for a unique stay option in Shimla that will bring you closer to India’s heritage like none other!

