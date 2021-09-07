15 highly anticipated hotels opening around the world in 2021

Enjoy a home away from home at these anticipated new hotel openings in 2021 (many of which are still forthcoming).

As we stalk the Insta stories of our friends abroad and their summer antics, there’s no shame in having a little travel FOMO. Whilst the pandemic is far from over, many new hotels have opened around the globe, and many more intend to open their doors before the year-end. Ever the avid planners, here, we’ve put together a list of some of the most interesting new hotel openings in 2021, ready to park on our must-visit list once travel is safe again. Whether it’s locally to India, Hua Hin, Khao Yai, and Samui, or further away to Dubai, Paris, or New York, there’s a little something for every wanderlust-ing soul out there. Take a look.

N.B.: We’ve noted the current opening status of each of these hotels, yet given the current COVID-19 situation and its limitations, it is likely these are subject to change.