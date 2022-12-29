Plan a luxurious New Year’s eve celebration with these exciting staycation packages

No plans for new year celebrations yet? Check out these staycation packages by luxe hotels for some fun, last-minute options!
We’re nearing the end of the year, and we’re all waiting with excitement to see what 2023 has in store for us. For most of us, year-end party plans have been made. However, some of us are still unsure of what we want to do, to be able to bring in the new year amidst fun and celebrations.
While some may be planning a road trip to bring in the new year with some adventure, some are planning to party the weekend away with friends and family at home or otherwise. Many may also be planning a luxurious year-end trip to destinations within and outside India – whether it be a snowy affair or a tropical retreat.
However, some of us are still looking for the perfect last-minute plans that will help celebrate the onset of the new year and newer beginnings. If you’ve not been able to plan your travels yet, several hotels are coming up with special packages to bring in the festivities. From luxe rooms to super comfortable stays, these hotels are offering it all, combined with specialised tours, delectable meals and a whole lot more.
So, if you don’t know what to do this year-end, check out these staycation packages at hotels for a fun weekend getaway with your loved one. Trust us, these are stays you won’t regret as you bring in 2023!
New year staycation packages for the best celebrations
Bring in 2023 with the comfort of ITC Maratha’s new year celebrations. Spend two nights at the hotel’s luxury suites with the exclusive VVIP 2023 New Year Special Package. Your stay will be complete with personalised touches, keepsakes, a dedicated butler as well as a luxury chauffer service.
Immerse yourself in the stunning art deco architecture of South Bombay, enjoy a sundowner at a super yacht and tour the Bollywood boulevard with tickets to the iconic Prithvi Theatre. Enjoy a curated dinner for two at Dumpukht or Peshawari, the two signature restaurants. You can also avail a private tour of the Nashik Vineyards instead of the Theatre tour. What’s more, you can also avail extended late check-out with your stay.
Price: INR 4,13,430
Contact: Reservations team at ITC Maratha, Sahar Andheri East Mumbai at 022 2830 3030
As we step into 2023, it’s time to get yourself pampered with heartfelt and illustrious moments. Walk towards a new year’s eve with gala celebrations at Raffles Udaipur. Lose yourself in the scenic and serene island of Raffles Udaipur as you enjoy ultimate luxury with a personalised butler service.
Enjoy a scrumptious, scintillating gala dinner and evening to approach the mystical stroke of midnight. Dance to the tunes of a live band and a DJ that will make you want to let loose and dance away. This will be complemented with a traditional Middle Eastern dance performance, mouth-watering delicacies and handcrafted cocktails. There’s also a kids’ activity zone for the little ones.
Contact: +91 78498 23600 or udaipur@raffles.com for more details
Spend the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 in the lap of nature. Spend the weekend there and enjoy an inclusive breakfast and dinner, Gala Dinner with premium beverages on December 31, evening tea with specially curated snacks, live entertainment in the evenings, INR 1,000 credit each on gaming zone and spa, 10 percent off on outdoor activities, and more.
When: December 29, 2022 to January 1, 2023
Price: INR 68,450 plus taxes
Contact: 0177 286 0300 or reservations@itchotels.in
Want a getaway in the hills? Spend your New Years amidst the chilly cold and clear skies of Shimla at WelcomHotel by ITC Hotels. The new year packages by the hotel come complete with buffet breakfast, high tea, gala dinner on December 31 complete with premium beverages and live entertainment and more.
When: December 30 2022 to Jan 1, 2022 (two-day and three-day packages available)
Price: INR 70,000 onwards (plus taxes)
Contact: 0177 350 1111 or reservations@itchotels.in
Karma Lakelands in Gurugram is offering a comfortable one night-two days staycation to help you bring in 2023 with immense calm. Enjoy early check in, a scrumptious high tea, unlimited cocktails and yummy menus, live music, special surprises, a brunch on January 1, play zone for children and a whole lot more.
Where: Karma Lakelands Golf Resort, Sector 80, Gurugram
When: December 31, 2022 to January 1, 2023
Price: INR 48,000 onwards
Contact: +91 98711 79671 / +91 98188 54286 for reservations
With Ney Year around the corner, indulge yourself in the festive cheer at DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square. The hotel is offering a splendid New Year staycation package for couples. Pamper yourself with in-room welcome amenities and complimentary fill of soft beverages. Head to MyKorner lawn for an exclusive hi-tea, followed by an indulgent festive gala dinner at the all-day dining restaurant or the rooftop bar. Spend the night relaxing in the plush beds in your room, and end your staycation with a scrumptious breakfast before you check out.
Price: Starting from INR 19,999 plus taxes per night per couple
Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square, Sector 50, Gurugram
Contact: +91 88004 95936/ +91 88000 94029
Plan your New Years getaway at Radisson Blu Kaushambi with the perfect weekend stay. Enjoy a gala night to party away with unlimited cocktails, live music, DJ and amazing food, before you head off to your super comfortable room for the night.
Price: INR 13,599/- all inclusive per couple; INR 6,499/- per extra adult and INR 1,999/- per child for children aged between 5 and 11
Where: Radisson Blu Kaushambi, Ghaziabad
Check in to The Oberoi New Delhi for a luxurious start to 2023. Their New Year package includes buffet breakfast, upgrade to the next category of rooms, 25 per cent savings on spa therapies, 15 per cent savings on food and soft beverages, WiFi and a lot more.
Price: INR 17,500 plus taxes onwards for double occupancy
Where: The Oberoi, New Delhi
