9 villas in Maharashtra that will bring you unparalleled serenity and peace

We have shortlisted some of the most beautiful villas in Maharashtra for you.
It’s that time of the year again. Summer’s around the corner, and you and your family must be busy planning a much-needed holiday. What could be better than taking them for a family staycation? Maharashtra is blessed with some of India’s most popular nature destinations. Renting a villa for your next adventure comes highly recommended.
When you stay in a private villa, you are freed from the touristy obligation of squeezing in as many destinations in your itinerary as you can. This is what separates villas from conventional hotels. You could have your garden for a Sunday afternoon cricket match or an early morning yoga session. You can laze around the swimming pool with a martini with nobody around. You can even cook your meals and upgrade your culinary skills. There’s so much to look forward to when you rent a villa.
Bookmark these villas in Maharashtra for your summer staycation
This art-themed villa will impress you with its lush lawns, plush bar, and attractive art installations. The villa has been designed with the theme of Indian sacred geometry. It has three well-furnished bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms on the ground floor. The swimming pool offers incredible views of mist-clad hills.
The villa also features a chic Anglo Indian cafe and bistro, which serves delicious food. There’s a bar area with comfy seating, a glass roof, and a maze of mirrors. The living room is spacious and decorated with artistic sculptures and paintings. It is equipped with a TV, music system, books, tea kettle, and Wi-Fi access.
Located at a short distance of 3.1km from the Lingmala Falls, this villa features five bedrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen, a shared lounge, and a beautiful patio with lake views. The property has seven luxurious bathrooms. Towels and toiletries are provided. The villa also boasts a gorgeous above-ground private pool, a well-manicured garden, and private parking.
They also arrange cycle rentals, so you can head out and explore the area. The terrace offers great views of the hills and makes for a nice place to sip your morning tea. All bedrooms offer an AC, double bed, and an attached bathroom. Two bedrooms even have balconies. Other facilities include free Wi-Fi and a shared kitchen. Also, it’s pet-friendly.
Possibly the most opulent villa on this list, Casablanca is replete with grandeur and every bit enchanting. The beautiful villa features an immaculate pool with astounding submerged seating. The sprawling lawn offers panoramic views of the surrounding valley. The villa has four elegantly decorated large and bright rooms. The interior decor is on point and you will fall for the vibe in no time.
Soak in some quietude at the pool or enjoy some quality time at the cosy gazebo or drink to your heart’s content at their plush outdoor bar. Afternoons can be spent playing billiards. The kitchen is equipped with a toaster, fridge, kettle, and gas stove. They allow guests light cooking for a nominal cost. You can also hire their cook at additional charges.
If you are travelling to Khandala, trust Ohana Villa with a luxurious and fun-filled vacation. The private villa is all about the mountain views. It comes with three spacious bedrooms with attached bathrooms. One bedroom is on the ground floor while the other two are on the first floor. There’s an extra room on the third floor as well. All bedrooms are air-conditioned and feature large double beds.
You can request them for extra mattresses if you are visiting with a large group. The bright and beautifully-embellished living room can easily accommodate eight to ten people of the sofas. It has a six-seater dining table. The swimming pool has the best mountain views. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, microwave, gas stove, and water purifier. Cooking is allowed.
This art-deco villa is a heritage vacation home sequestered amidst lush forests. The private villa has four bedrooms. Two bedrooms are located on the ground floor, while the other two are on the first floor. Every room has an ensuite bathroom. The living room on the ground floor receives abundant natural light and sets the mood right. Spread across a two-acre private forest near Ryewood Park, the villa boasts a private pool too.
The best part about the villa is the glass-walled games room. You can indulge in a game of table tennis here or flaunt your carrom skills to your kids. The rooms on the first floor feature a common verandah that overlooks the lawns. When not up to anything good, take a walk through the estate dotted with a canopy of forested trees, terraced gardens, and Jamun and jackfruit trees.
This palatial vacation villa exudes grandeur with its beautiful architecture and spacious interiors. The massive private pool here features a waterfall, where your kid can enjoy refreshing evenings. The villa has a kid’s play area with a set of swings too. The back lawn overlooks a tranquil lake and a huge banana tree.
On offer here are seven bedrooms — two on the ground floor, four on the first floor and one in the basement. All rooms have double beds and attached bathrooms. The villa has two common bathrooms. The living room is replete with modern decor and seats up to 16 people. The dining area can accommodate eight people comfortably.
Nestled amidst swaying palm trees, this Spanish villa offers 12 rooms. These are elegantly furnished, air-conditioned, and feature double beds. All rooms come with attached bathrooms with Italian marble tiles and granite counters. The balconies offer stunning views of the lush green mountains that surround the property.
The villa has facilities for carrom, badminton, table tennis, and other indoor games. The children’s play area features some interesting swings, including the good old see-saw. The villa is located at a spitting distance from Kashid Beach.
Planning a quick getaway from the city but don’t want to go too far? The historical village of Tulapur could be a nice option. A stay at the luxuriant Earth Song villa here will give your system a much-needed reboot. The villa boasts modern and sleek indoor spaces replete with contemporary furnishings. The villa has no dearth of blissful hang-out spots, like its spacious balconies and well-kept lawns.
The villa is located next to a river and invites a wide variety of birds every morning. There’s a private swimming pool too, as you would expect. The villa has two rooms on the ground floor and four on the first floor. You may use the kitchen for reheating purposes. Cook service is available for an additional cost.
If you are the kind who looks forward to doing absolutely nothing on your vacations, this gorgeous villa in Matheran is the perfect fit for you. The 4-bedroom villa was made during the early 20th century. The old-world charm will grow on you and how. It features old-style poster beds, a large dining table, and armchairs you could laze around on.
They have an in-house chef too, who would treat you to sumptuous and authentic Parsi and Maharashtrian cuisine. The villa lies amidst lush forests and barely receives a mobile network. Best part? There’s no TV either. The villa is located near Charlotte Lake, a km from the Matheran Railway station.
