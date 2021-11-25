Plan a winter getaway as ITC Hotels makes a foray into Himachal Pradesh with Mementos Shimla

This year, ITC Hotels is creating a “memento” for the scenic Himachal Pradesh, signing Mementos Shimla. Perfect for large families and staycations with friends, this luxurious property offers a spectacular view of the valley.

ITC Hotels, India’s largest hotel chain with over 100 hotels, is an attractive hotel network spread all over India. With a reputation for having a versatile and delicious Food and Beverage offering, ITC Hotels is sharing its cuisine legacy with Mementos Shimla. With an all-day dining multi-cuisine restaurant, a bar and a specialty rooftop restaurant, this expansion will undoubtedly be a success!

Mementos Shimla is the latest addition to the ITC Hotels’ portfolio in the luxury segment.

Chief Executive of ITC Hotels, Anil Chadha, had mentioned how Himachal Pradesh is one of the prime hills destinations that witnessed a huge footfall post the pandemic. The state’s beauty is absolutely unsurmountable and everyone’s favourite, as he stated. He also said, “From ‘white Christmas’ to green glory, our latest luxury outpost Mementos Shimla brings you the best of all seasons. With demand mainly stemming from road trips to nearby destinations, Shimla’s poised to receive a high influx of domestic tourism and destination weddings.” The factors he outlined surely do not stray away from the truth.

The owner of Mementos Shimla, Pankaj Gupta, also shared a statement on how they are building one of the largest hotels in the heart of Shimla among the hills and that they needed a partner who had experience managing large luxury hotels. They rightfully so selected the ideal partner, with ITC Hotels excelling in all the criteria.

Spanning over an area of 10 acres, Mementos Shimla brings guests closer to nature with a total of 297 keys, including 40 villas with a spectacular view of the rich green forests. Post the pandemic almost everyone, chose to travel lavishly and live the best life they could to catch up on all the missed opportunities. Shimla, now seen as an all-time celebration destination, encourages travelers to plan a hike or a picnic on the mountain, both making lasting memories.

The perfect stay to create these memories would be Mementos Shimla, which exhibits a massive 7500 square feet pillar-less banquet made considering the rising demand for destination weddings, especially in the hills. Equipped with a fitness centre that overlooks an all-weather swimming pool and spa, it is the perfect place to stay, whatever the reason may be. The hotel, conveniently located in a central location, is just 30 minutes from the airport and 10 minutes from the railway station by car. It even has the renowned Shimla Mall Road at just a 15 minutes drive distance. The location of this hotel is unbeatable, with no other place that matches it for making any experience worthwhile.

Our best wishes go out to ITC Hotels and Mementos Shimla as they embark on this partnership.

Hero Image: Courtesy ITC Hotels Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy ITC Hotels.