Review: Our business stay at the Radisson Blu Plaza, Delhi Airport

We stayed at the Radisson Blu Plaza, Delhi Airport, our first business trip coming out of the pandemic. Here’s all about it.

Touching down in Delhi for business has always been a rush. It’s typically a sunrise flight that starts my day and ends with a Cybercity sunset coffee. Of course, we have a schedule stuffed to the brim with meetings and business lunches in between. But once all of that’s done, I’ve always looked forward to a hotel that’s fancy yet functional, that allows me to destress and rejuvenate for the days ahead. And the one hotel I’ve trusted with this job over the years has been the Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport. Being our first business trip coming out of the pandemic years, we visited our capital and nested at the Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport. Here’s all about our experience.

Review: Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport

The Plaza is a mere 10-15 min drive from Delhi Airport, making transit even quicker. So whether you’re checking in early, or departing late, airport traffic will never be a worry. Ahead of our business meetings in the city, we decided to do an early check-in. We had the options of choosing rooms between ranges of Superior, Deluxe, Business Class, three types of Suites, and of course, their top-of-the-line Presidential Suite. For the nature of our trip, we thought a Superior would be apt. The room was spacious enough for a bed, work desk, as well as a couch, giving me some space to sit back and relax too whenever I needed a break. What got our attention was the Presidential Suite, which promises an experience unlike any other. It’s absolutely luxurious in terms of size, ambiance, and style – The Plaza made no compromise with this one.

In terms of dining, we have a ton of great restaurants, each specializing in its own stride. First, Delhi’s beloved Great Kebab Factory, which offers a set menu of either vegetarian or non-vegetarian, allows you to fully indulge and enjoy your preference. It’s a true house of all things kebab, tandoor, and North Indian flavor, and it has a decor to match that. We’d suggest visiting The Great Kebab Factory for dinner. Trust me, you’ll be stuffed well and happy after visiting this joint. On the other hand, if you’re looking for something more international and exotic, there’s Neung Roi, Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport’s designated food spot for Thai and fine dining. Right from shrimp sushi to the Singaporean chili crab kari, they aced them all, and the place does promise a dose of luxury in its decor too. If you’re looking for a bit more private affair, there’s Orb, their exclusive bar.

Just like every great hotel does, this Plaza too has an all-day diner. It’s called NYC. In my opinion, in the centre of all things spicy, sweet, and offers a multi-cuisine buffet. Of course, you can go a la carte, but we’d suggest indulging in the buffet first. Whether it was Rajasthani mutton or a South Indian veggie delight, they had a brilliant mix of dishes and flavors from all over the country. Also, this is where you’ll be having your breakfast. Often, after a long day of work, if it isn’t for coffee, it’s usually a nice Single Malt on the rocks that does the job. For which, there’s Savannah, a colonial-themed lounge/bar with a pool-facing verandah. Sitting there, beside the serenity of the pool and sipping on a nice cocktail as the sun sets, is quite the vibe.

Speaking of which, you have plenty of leisure and rejuvenation options a the Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport. First, as mentioned a lovely outdoor pool. Second and most interestingly, R the Spa. An absolute temple of tranquility and one of the highlights of our stay there. We had a lazy afternoon and thought why not get a great massage before we get busy with the evening? And boy, was it lovely. After which, a sauna and a nice hot cup of green tea simply made it better. Since business trips can be quite hectic, R the Spa is a brilliant way of destressing and refreshing you mind and body.

Overall, I think my stay at Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport was a 360-degree winner. It gave me great options to rejuvenate, dine, and of course, a classy room to nest in. Being next to the airport makes transit an absolute breeze and more so, it’s situated in decent proximity to Aerocity and Cybercity, where the action takes place. Things you should try out for sure? Neung Roi, R the Spa, and a nice sunset dip in their pool (if your business schedule permits this, of course).