Reboot and rejuvenate at these 10 beautiful staycations in Uttarakhand

Staycations offer refreshing breaks from monotony without straying far from home. If you have been swamped with work for the last few months, this is the perfect time to travel to the mountains. A relaxed and luxurious staycation amidst nature may well exactly be what the physician prescribed. We bring you some of the best properties to enjoy a staycation in Uttarakhand.

Spend quality at these staycations in Uttarakhand

Sterling, Mussoorie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sterling (@sterlingholidays)

Perched atop a cliff that overlooks the stunning Doon Valley, Sterling Mussoorie promises a memorable stay in the lap of nature. Deodars and snow-capped mountains surround the property. On offer here are 111 well-appointed rooms with great valley views. Get the endorphins running at their fitness centre or pamper yourself with a massage at their spa. There’s an amphitheatre too. Their multi-cuisine restaurant, The Doon Diner, offers Garhwali delicacies like Pahari rajma chawal and Lauki ke kofte. Other activities include low rope adventures, paintball, ziplining, video gaming, table tennis, and cycling.

Where: Radha Bhawan Estate, Circular Road, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Contact: +91 – 7055106275

Website

The Hive Cottage, Nainital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hive Cottage Nainital (@hivecottagenainital)

A short 10-minute walk from Mall Road brings you to The Hive. The boutique hotel’s building dates to 1860 and is replete with old-world charm. Located on a picturesque verdant hill in Ayarpatta, the gorgeous property is dotted with a variety of trees like the famed Blue Magnolia. Their suites are interestingly named Ramsay, Corbett, and Kipling. The hotel also offers a private wooden cottage with two bedrooms and a common living room called Magnolia Villa. The best part about a staycation here is the sumptuous local home-cooked food, which will win you over. The place is blessed with rich biodiversity. During your staycation here, be ready to come across flying squirrels, pheasants, porcupines, and even foxes. Birdwatchers must not forget to carry their cameras and binoculars.

Where: The Hive Cottage Nainital, Mallital, Nainital

Contact: +91- 92355 56288, +91 – 70554 46111

Website

The Hermitage, Kanatal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hermitage (@the_hermitage_kanatal)

Kanatal will charm you with its untrammelled landscape and dense birch, oak, conifer, pine, and deodar forests. Book a staycation at The Hermitage if you want to make the most of your Kanatal visit. Offering magnificent views of the valley, the hotel offers well-appointed, clean rooms and great food. Their rooms are well-lit, airy, and beautifully adorned with wood panels and rustic furnishings. They come with lovely sit-out balconies that provide uninterrupted views of the sylvan mountain valley and dense forests. When here, you can embark on an open jeep ride in the surrounding area. Expect barking deers, foxes, bears, and jungle fowl. Some guests have even been fortunate to spot the elusive leopard.

Where: Rauslikhal, Chamba-Mussoorie Road, Highway, PO, Kanatal, Uttarakhand

Call: +91 – 99170 08883, +91 – 99176 74830

Website

Avocados B&B, Bhimtal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roohi Chhabra (@roohichhabra)

This one-of-its-kind A-structure two-storeyed property is a sheer delight for travellers. With Instagram-worthy aesthetics, the gorgeous property is run by Geeta and Raj Pant, who make for extremely warm and hospitable hosts. The B&B is based in the couple’s ancestral home and belongs to the early 1900s. The A-structure studio villa, the prime attraction of the property, is a recent addition. Sequestered amidst colourful orchards, avocado trees, and water springs, Avocados B&B offers incredible views of the tranquil Bhimtal Lake. Their vegetarian home-cooked meals are prepared with fresh farm produce and are high on taste and nutrition. Curl in your cosy bed, read a book by the fireplace, go on nature walks, enjoy a boat ride in the Bhimtal Lake, or devour a wholesome kadhi chawal meal. Evey experience t Avocados B&B is special.

Where: 8HVC+R33, Nainital, Uttarakhand

Contact: +91 – 94121 00304

Website

Jim’s Jungle Retreat, Corbett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim’s Jungle Retreat (@jimsjungleretreatcorbett)

If you are looking for a wildlife adventure in Corbett, a relaxing staycation at Jim’s Jingle Retreat is a nice option. Nestled between the Himalayan foothills in the north and the ancient Shivaliks in the south, the wildlife lodge promises a dreamy mountain holiday. On offer here are jungle cottages and bungalow-style lodges that feature spacious wrap-around verandas, a living area, a bedroom, and an en-suite bath. The cottages are reflective of the colonial-era legacy and are high on aesthetics and comfort. The farm-to-table meals at Jim’s Jungle Retreat are one of the main highlights of a staycation here. They serve delicious Kumaoni delicacies and special recipes from the royal kitchens of Rampur.

Where: Village & PO Dhela, Ramnagar, Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand

Contact: +91 – 97117 89828

Website

The Birdcage, Mukteshwar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Birdcage (@birdcage.in)

Tucked away on a picturesque hillside in Mukteshwar, The Birdcage will leave you smitten with majestic Himalayan views, endless hiking trails through densely forested hills, and enchanting sunrises and sunsets. The property has 7 tastefully designed rooms for double occupancy with king-size beds. The best room here is the Apricot Suite. The rest of the rooms feature luxury and deluxe categories. All rooms feature private gardens and offer stunning hill views. The rooms are named after fruits like plum, ivy, peach, and apple. If you are travelling with friends, you can choose a combination of rooms. The restaurant at the property serves Continental and Indian fare. They also have a great selection of beers and wines and non-tobacco sheeshas. The hotel also organises birding tours on request.

Where: Leti Bunga, Shasbani village, Mukteshwar

Contact: +91 – 74093 33127

Website

The Roseate Ganges, Rishikesh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RG 🎀 (@rupaligrover22)

Surrounded by the sylvan Garhwal Himalaya foothills, this is one of the best spa resorts in Rishikesh. It’s located in Shivpuri, the rafting haven, and offers 17 well-appointed villas. Each villa opens to a private balcony that overlooks the forested valley. They also have a temperature-controlled infinity pool overlooking the valley. The signature restaurant Chidya Ghar serves local organic fare along with an impressive array of non-alcoholic and alcoholic brews. Head to their in-house patisseries and boulangerie Roasted by Roseate to satiate your sweet-tooth cravings. What adds to the experience is their comprehensive spa and yoga services menu. From hiking and trekking to river rafting and nature walks, they conduct a range of adventure activities for their guests.

Where: Rishikesh-Badrinath Road, Village Timli Kalthri, Near Shivpuri, Tehsil-Narender Nagar, Distt-Tehri Garhwal

Contact: +91 – 93199 03388

Website

Tree of Life Grand Oak Manor, Binsar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallavi Singh 🦁 (@pallavisinghtdg)

A favourite among seasoned Binsar travellers, Tree of Life Grand Oak Manor is perched atop the Kumaon Hills in the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary. The heritage property was built in 1856 as the private home of General Sir Henry Ramsay, the then British Commissioner of Kumaon and cousin of Lord Dalhousie. Stay there for the colonial charm and unmatched hospitality of the hosts. The rooms boast high ceilings, teak wood furniture, bright bedspreads and rugs, and cosy fireside armchairs. They have a special writer’s room, which once served as the ballroom during the Raj-era. The other category of rooms includes the valley view hideaway room and the mountain view hideaway room. Chic spaces like The General’s Study and Sunset Lounge are perfect for those lazy aimless afternoons. Their in-house restaurant Pavilion serves amazing local food.

Where: Jhandi Dhar – Binsar Sanctuary Gate Road, Regariya, Binsar

Contact: +91 – 90152 42000

Website

The Tattva Resort, Auli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A curious I (@a.curious.i)

The Tattva is one of the most popular resorts around Auli and offers a memorable mountain staycation. Their premium rooms feature opulent interiors, a dedicated coffee table, and an armchair on the wooden balcony that provides stunning valley views. These are perfect for couples and honeymooners. The deluxe rooms come with a balcony and quaint patio. All rooms at the property feature wooden flooring, handcrafted artefacts, and sophisticated bedding with electric blankets. They also offer an elegantly decorated Penthouse Villa, which defines ultimate luxury. The multi-cuisine restaurant serves tasteful north Indian south Indian, Chinese, and European dishes. But their Pahari delicacies are what you should try during your staycation. They are also one of the few places in Joshimath that serve sushi. Also on offer at the restaurant is an assortment of liquors, malts, and other alcoholic beverages. They also dish out delightful desserts made with fresh seasonal fruits.

Where: Shri Badrinath Dham Road, Near Tapovan Taxi Stand, Upper Bazar, Joshimath

Contact: +91 – 92103 56789

Website

Vishranti Resort, Dehradun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishranti Resort & Spa (@vishranti_resorts)

Being the capital of Uttarakhand, Dehradun continues to charm travellers with its genteel vibes and cool climes. If you are not in the mood to travel too far, a staycation at Vishranti Resort on the outskirts of the city could be equally blissful. Set amidst dense reserved Sal forests, the resort is blessed with exotic flora and fauna and makes for a great secluded getaway. Lounge at the Holdy’s pub or enjoy a drink or two at the military-themed Brigadier’s Bar. The rooms and suites here are interestingly named, and all translate to peace. For instance, the Aman suite features two bedrooms and a wrap-around verandah. The rooms at the resort feature burnt-firebrick walls and Burmese teak furnishings. Unwind at the Rudraksha Tree Spa, take a dip in the pool or burn some calories at the gymnasium.

Where: Village Lower Kandoli (Prem Nagar) P.O/T.O. Bidholi, Pachwa Doon, Dehradun

Contact: +91 – 73513 35000

Website