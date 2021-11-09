How The Claridges, New Delhi redefines boutique luxury in the capital city

Standing tall in the capital city, The Claridges, New Delhi thrives on its historical regality and redefines itself to suit all kinds of discerning travellers of today.

The Claridges, New Delhi dates back to 1955. A luxury boutique hotel, The Claridges, New Delhi provides purposeful luxury doused in timeless elegance. Ever since its inception in 1955, this old-world charm has been enthralling guests with its exceptional luxury. With an address that resides in the heart of the city, this heritage hotel houses delectable culinary experiences at its intimate and exclusive restaurants, beautiful banquet halls, classically furnished rooms, a rejuvenating health centre, a swimming pool and lush green lawns.

Stay

Comprising a cluster of 132 different rooms and suites, at The Claridges, New Delhi, you are spoilt for choice. Blending elegant architecture characteristic of early 19th century Britain with contemporary modern styles, the hotel comes split in two sections: Heritage Wing, and the Cabana Wing. A common motive of delivering luxury, however, brings the two together.

Each wing has well-furnished rooms cosied in its kitty. Four colossal suites overlook manicured gardens. The Gold Spider marble floor paired with honey onyx doors and gold-plated washbasins add to the opulence, while the powder room, walk-in closet and plunge bath tub indulge. On the other hand, the luxury suite and the regent suite embody an old-school vibe. With a modest-sized bed and an aesthetically-pleasing ambience, this suite is guaranteed to relax the weariest of travellers. The giant glass windows at the superior suites; the rosewood furniture and colossal windows of the Cabana Rooms; and the classic white walls, antique artwork, lofty arches, or the classical paintings of the premiere rooms add to the vintage vibes.

Dine

Offering some of the most delicious meals, the restaurants and bar at The Claridges, New Delhi house a bouquet of gastronomic delights. Here, recipes belonging to India, the Middle East, China, Europe, Japan, Thailand, and the United States of America find a spot on the menus.

The Ye Old Bakery, one of the oldest bakeries in the city that recently underwent renovation, crafts lip-smacking desserts such as Bitter Sweet Chocolate Cake, Corn Pudding, and freshly brewed handmade coffee. Chef Mahendra Singh’s 38-year-long expertise in the culinary field assures a feast for your taste buds! A lavish spread of fresh breads, pastries, cakes, savouries, waffles, crepes, macaroons, too, feature here.

The Dhaba takes diners on a culinary voyage to Punjab. Offering treats such as balti meat, butter chicken, tiffin chicken, and kanastree baingan, this rustic restaurant creates homely meals doused in luxury. When seen in conjunction with its colourful decor, it comes as no surprise why this village-inspired destination is often dubbed as diners’ favourite.

Jade, inspired by the ceremonial Chinese stone, celebrates Chinese-Cantonese cuisine. True to its name, this fine dining restaurant serves as The Claridges’ crowning jewel, courtesy of assorted dim sums, crispy aromatic duck, and spicy sweet bean lobster.

Pickwick, a multi-cuisine restaurant, takes inspiration from Charles Dickens novels. The casual interactive space brings exclusively crafted desserts and celebrates a “Cuisine Without Borders” theme. The refurbished restaurant takes an inventive approach to contemporary British, American, European and Indian delicacies, and Japanese dining infused with innovative cooking techniques served in an English colonial ambience. What’s more—the restaurant’s Sushi Bar, spearheaded by a Japanese chef, celebrates high-quality ingredients and seafood.

If romantic meals straight from the streets of the Mediterranean cities entice, Sevilla is the place to be. Offering an option between indoor seating and alfresco setups, the chic Spanish-themed restaurant enthrals with its 150 global wines collection, and Southern European and Moroccan menu comprising signature dishes like Beetroot Risotto, Patatas Bravas, and Cordero on the grill.

Aura caters to vodka lovers, courtesy of the 55 brands of vodka available here. The serene ambience of this dimly-lit space is juxtaposed skilfully with jazz performances. When here, groove to music and sip on specialities like Classic Peirogi, From Aura with Love, or Heaven’s Sent.

Meet

As a meetings and events venue, The Claridges, New Delhi is well-known for providing guests with a number of different venues, each unique and self-sufficient. The meeting rooms – The Senate, Viceregal, and Viceroy – are equipped with the latest business technology, full conference and other premium event services.

Luxury Boutique

Despite its vintage avatar, The Claridges, New Delhi continues to cement its position as a luxury boutique hotel even today. The hotel’s penchant for purposeful luxury interspersed with timeless elegance is a testament to this. Its old-world charm replete with modern amenities asserts this tag further. Straying away from the convention of box building hotels, this heritage property is done up in three buildings—each elegant in their own way. The true glory of this staycation paradise, however, is its adherence to excellence across frontiers.

The Road Ahead

The Claridges, New Delhi’s mission statement encompasses all that the brand stands for: “Excellence, every day—delivered with warmth and care by a highly committed and motivated workforce.” Seeing people as its biggest assets, the hotel invests in its team, hoping to create a benchmark of service culture. And one that you can experience every step of the way when you check-in here.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.