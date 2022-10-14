Polo in the Pink City: Rajasthan Polo Club takes over The Leela Palace Jaipur

Over the last weekend, The Leela Palace Jaipur hosted the star-studded, Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup 2022 as a unique collaboration with the Rajasthan Polo Club. Here’s all about it.

Celebrating India’s royal sport in its most vibrant city, the Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup 2022 served as a vantage point for all things luxury, equestrian, and cultural in the region. The Pink City bloomed brighter than ever with roaring cheers as His Highness Maharaj Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur led The Leela Polo Team. But before the games began in full spirit, The Leela Palace Jaipur hosted an absolutely regal soiree at their famed and Indian-specialty restaurant, Mohan Malal. Embracing the culinary genius of the Indian peninsula, the restaurant takes inspiration from the famed Sheesh Malal. Glitter, glamour, opulence, and passion for the sport, are fitting expressions to describe the soiree as we were joined by royalty and sport-stars from the world of Polo.

The Leela Palace Jaipur – Rajasthan Polo Club

This spirit continued onto a lovely Champagne Afternoon, as hosted by The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts’ Chief Operating Officer, Anuraag Bhatnagar, and General Manager, Chandrashekhar Joshi. Most notably, Maharaja Narendra Singh, Rajkumari Gauravi Kumari, Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu, Elli AvrRam, Shobhaa De, Pria Kataria Puri, Vikram Madhok, Aneesha Madhok, Karen Anand and many high-profile dignitaries, not only from Jaipur but across India graced this communion with their presence.

“Atithi Devo Bhava – Guest is God”- The ethos Leela swears by, and if there is one thing they take pride in, it’s curating intimate and one-of-a-kind experiences that resonate with the evolving needs and tastes of the contemporary luxury traveller. All, while embracing the richness of the land, its people, and culture. The Leela now focuses on evolving and focuses on experiential and conscious luxury, as the next phase of its growth trajectory.

Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer of The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts commented on this unique collaboration, “We feel absolutely honoured to associate with the royal family of Jaipur and the Rajasthan Polo Club for our inaugural sponsorship of Polo in India with The Leela Maharaj Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup 2022. We’re also extremely grateful to our guests for their wonderful feedback on experiencing our curated weekend of Polo. We look forward to our coming years of partnership and taking the game of polo to greater heights.”

All images: Courtesy The Leela