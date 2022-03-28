Vacation in style at these luxurious glamping spots in and around Jaipur

If you’re looking for an escape from city life and want to spend time in nature, these glamping destinations near Jaipur will provide the ultimate weekend getaway!

Jaipur is a great place to reconnect with India’s heritage and history and learn about the Rajput rule in India. The UNESCO World Heritage City, which is painted a beautiful pink hue, is a great place to visit for its food, forts and shopping. What’s also key to Jaipur are the stunning glamping sites, which make for great escapades from the city life to help bring one closer to nature.

If you’re looking for some places to go glamping, we suggest you give these beautiful properties in and around Jaipur a shot. The scenic natural beauty, complete with delectable food and ultimate comfort, will leave you wanting more!

Glamping spots in and around Jaipur for nature-lovers

Dera Amer, Jaipur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dera Amer (@deraamercamp)

Chat with the locals, indulge in some delectable cuisine and explore the best of nature at Dera Amer. The glamping site has employed staff from nearby villages and even funds a nearby junior school, making their place socially sustainable and empowering. The sustainable property is also where you can come closer to nature and engage with animals and interact with wildlife, making it an experience to remember!

Know more here.

Aman-i-Khas, Ranthambore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman-i-Khas (@aman_i_khas)

Aman properties are known for their luxury and comfort, and Aman-i-Khas is no different. Surround yourself with nature and wildlife at this stunning luxury glamping site near Jaipur, as you indulge in relaxing spas, comforting traditional meals and explore the best of flora and fauna that the region has to offer.

Know more here.

Utsav Camp, Sariska

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utsav camp sariska (@utsavcampsariska)

Barely 2.5 hours away from Jaipur lies Sariska, a great place to go tiger-spotting and engaging in wildlife safaris. Once away from the National Park, head to Utsav Camp, where you can be one with nature, enjoy fresh, seasonal meals and unwind with your loved ones.

Know more here.

SUJÁN Sher Bagh, Ranthambore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUJÁN (@thesujanlife)

SUJÁN Sher Bagh is a luxurious, comfortable property nestled in Ranthambore and a great glamping destination near Jaipur. The place offers 12 tented suites for you, each complete with luxuries beyond imagination. Indulge in wellness experiences such as a spa, go on a nature safari, and learn more about the place’s farm-to-table concepts as you dine under the stars. And when not in the mood to go out and about, retire to your tent and treat your senses to the beautiful views of your surroundings!

Know more here.

Tree House Resort, Jaipur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tree House Resort, Jaipur (@treehouseresort)

The Tree House Resort in Jaipur offers super comfortable treehouse accommodations, earth lodges and homes over water — in case you want to move away from glamping and indulge in a roomed stay. Feel closer to nature as you retreat in this property after exploring Jaipur all day long, and make the most of your time here indulging in its food and soaking in the breathtaking natural sites.

Know more here.

The Ummaid Bagh Resort, Bundi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ummaid Bagh Resort (@theummaidbundi)

The Ummaid Bagh Resort, Bundi, is a living farm that brings you close to nature like never before. Located around their lush, well-maintained garden, the luxury tents at the accommodation are air-conditioned to ensure ultimate comfort no matter the season. Explore the area and go birdwatching as you unwind over the weekend and indulge in delectable, farm-to-table meals.

Know more here.

The Oberoi Vanyavilas Wildlife Resort, Ranthambore

Ranthambore, being a forested area, is home to several retreats, and The Oberoi Vanyavilas Wildlife Resort is one of them. The place features 25 luxury tents, each located at a distance from the other, to offer you the ultimate privacy and comfort. Indulge in birdwatching, farm-to-form meals, special sundowners and more during your stay here and make the most of the facilities available.

Know more here.

Jawai Leopard Lodge, Pali

The place is in close proximity to the Bera safari experiences and is a great place for those looking to enjoy wildlife and nature. The glamping destination neat Jaipur allows you to immerse yourself in nature. Go on a safari, or roam in and around the property on a bicycle. Indulge in some yummy food and interact with the locals to make the most of your stay.

Know more here.

Orchard, Pushkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orchard Resort (@orchard.resort)

Make the most of your luxury stay at Orchard. Located in Pushkar, the place offers a serene getaway from the city. Explore Pushkar as you walk through its markets and fort, visit the Brahma Temple and spend your evenings by the ghats. At night, enjoy the starry sky from your glamping destination, as you soak in the beauty and culture of Rajasthan in your luxurious tents and your surroundings.

Know more here.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Jeremy Bishop/Unsplash