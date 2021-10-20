FirstLook: All we know about Warner Bros. Studio’s first hotel in Abu Dhabi

If you’re a die-hard Looney Tunes fan, you might want to hop on the first plane to Abu Dhabi, where the Warner Bros. Studio is opening its first hotel on 11 November.

From Batman to Bugs Bunny, guests can expect to see a host of the studio’s stars and stories brought to life as part of this new hospitality experience.

As Abu Dhabi relaxes its entry conditions by removing quarantine for unvaccinated travellers — while still requiring PCR tests on arrival for all passengers — one of the most anticipated hotels of recent years is getting ready to open in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. And the pandemic has only made fans of Batman, Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck even keener.

Indeed, these Warner Bros. characters are about to come to life in the very first hotel entirely dedicated to the American studio’s franchises. After being delayed due to COVID-19, the hotel — operated by Hilton under the Curio Collection brand — will welcome its very first guests on 11 November 2021.

The hotel is conveniently located on Yas Island, just a stone’s throw from the Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi theme park, billed as the world’s largest indoor theme park. The destination is now known for immersing its visitors in the worlds of Batman and Superman.

But DC Comics superheroes aren’t the only characters travellers can expect to encounter. Tweety, Roadrunner, and, of course, Bugs Bunny are the must-see Looney Tunes stars in the Warner Bros. portfolio. And this animated animal family will logically be lining up as prime hosts at this 257-room hotel. Imagine having your room service delivered by Bugs Bunny.

The hotel experience promises to immerse guests in the Warner Bros. archives through a decor revealing rare images and based on cult scenes from Warner movies. Visitors will also discover portraits of those who made the studio’s success, both in front of and behind the camera.

With a spa, a fitness centre, an outdoor pool and five restaurants, the hotel will have plenty of facilities to encourage travellers to plan a multi-day stay to visit Warner Bros. World and the nearby Yas Waterworld water park. Prices per night start at 570AED, or about US$155 (Rs 11,640 approx.), depending on the season.

All images: Courtesy Hilton

This article was published via AFP.