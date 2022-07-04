Caravans you can hire for a road trip around India and how much it will cost

India is nothing less than a paradise for lovers of the great outdoors, who’d rather pitch their own tent in the middle of a serene jungle than book a luxury hotel. Let’s admit it. The pandemic has turned us all into nature lovers of the highest order. We now crave vast open spaces sans any touristy bustle. Caravan road trips have emerged as a popular trend in post-COVID India. From dedicated kitchen spaces to queen beds, good WiFi connectivity and GPS tracking, caravans offer the luxury of on-the-go camping. Here, we feature some of the best caravans you can hire in India.

Caravans for an incredible road trip in India and what they cost

Luxe camper

Luxe Camper caravans offer you the freedom to camp anywhere, anytime. Luxe Camper is the first aggregator of campervans in India. You can get bookings from verified camping enthusiasts around India on their website. They not only rent caravans but also assist you in buying a rugged, fully-equipped, and state-of-the-art campervan.

You may even rent out this campervan. They make it easier for camping lovers to own truck campers. Their rentals start at Rs 10,000 per day. A typical caravan luxury package allows a group or family of four to stay and sleep inside the LuxeCamper caravan by sharing two queen-sized beds. A 3-day/2-night caravan luxury package for four people could cost around Rs 80,000.

Wacation On Wheels

Launched in November 2016 by Neha and Rahul Soman, Wacation on Wheels (WOW) offers caravan holidays across Central, Western, and Northern India. From the majestic Himalayas in Manali and Leh and the parched deserts of Gujarat and Rajasthan, to the tiger havens of Madhya Pradesh and the pristine beaches of the Konkan belt, their caravans promise a dreamy holiday for you and your loved ones.

Their caravans are akin to hotel rooms on wheels and will pick you up from anywhere in India. The company is based out of Nagpur and offers a seven-seater and a five-seater caravan for an average cost of Rs 20,000 per day. Their caravans are equipped with solar panels, a generator, a television set, and a shower. They also provide a helper with a driver.

Carvaa

Started by Jigyasu Joshi, Himanshu Jangid, Yogesh Kumar, and Pranav Sharma as a result of their mutual love for wanderlust, Carvaa Travelers is a Delhi-based caravan rental start-up. Their caravans come with a space of approximately 200 sq ft. The caravans feature a sleeping area, washrooms, television sets, and overhead water tanks. You may even choose to customise the amenities.

Carvaa’s caravans also have a kitchenette, utensils, drinking water, camping tents, a portable music speaker, pillows, and quilts. And the best part? You’ll have a caretaker-cum-driver at your service. They usually cater to three to eight passengers on a single caravan trip. Some of the popular destinations on their list include Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka. Their rentals start at Rs 5,500 per day.

Motorhome Adventures

Motorhome Adventures is a Delhi-based private owner-operated organisation that was established in 1998 to provide a Turnkey solution (Rental to fabrication) for caravans. Started by Sanjay Saini and his better half Bina Saini, Motorhome Adventures operate on customised itineraries for individuals, families, and small groups. They organise unusual tours on a chauffer, escort, and self-drive basis in remote parts of India, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Their impressive range of caravans features two to 12 berths. Some of their popular fleets include Royal Cadet, Queen, Sliding Drone, Willow, Pop-up Camper, Nuke, Vincy, and Leviathan. Their tours are mostly in Himachal, Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. Each caravan differs in terms of the pricing and there are various parameters that depict the final cost. The approximate cost for a four-berth caravan with a driver starts from Rs 14,000.

Green Dot Expeditions

Green Dot Expeditions is perfect for landscape photographers, anglers, cyclists, wildlifers, and conscious travellers. They support the cause of green and sustainable tourism. They offer incredible outdoor travel experiences with their caravans, campervans, and RVs. Their overland expedition vehicle Taurus will take you on invigorating and rejuvenating expeditions.

With Green Dot Expeditions, you will explore and photograph a lot more than your usual photo walks. They also offer holidays for families and couples. Their team leader Capt Suresh Sharma is on board for most trips. The company spends a lot of effort in deciding the locations to camp. The average cost per person per night with a driver starts from Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000.

MTDC Campervan

Started by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation with Motohom, MTDC campervans are ideal for those who love their holidays in the great outdoors and look forward to spending their “me time” in the wilderness, exploring the beauty of Maharashtra. The unique concept of holiday and home on wheels is perfect for those who like travelling without a fixed itinerary and pre-booked hotel stays. On offer are road trips across Maharashtra.

These trips take you through offbeat paths, the lovely Western Ghats, and the coastal plains of Konkan. Their small-sized minivans come with convertible flatbeds, detachable sleeping space, and amenities needed to cook a meal on the go. Their large-sized camper vans come with a small bedroom, a kitchen, a living space, a bathroom, and a terrace area. The average cost for a camper van is Rs. 20,000 per day, while it will cost Rs 4,000 per day for a small-sized camper van.

Feature and hero image courtesy: Shutterstock