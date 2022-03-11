Here’s how you can live in the Boggs family house from ‘Edward Scissorhands’

The house that featured in the iconic 1990 movie Edward Scissorhands is now on sale, and this might be your chance to own the house that Johnny Depp and Tim Burton once spent days shooting in!

If you are a fan of Tim Burton’s cinematographic universe, this is one real estate ad that you will not want to miss! The house where the iconic movie Edward Scissorhands was shot is listed for an asking price of USD 699,000 (Rs 5,33,95,911).

Know more about the house from Edward Scissorhands

With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage that can hold two cars, the description of this 1,432-square-foot house looks like any other normal real estate ad, except that the house in question was the filming location of the legendary movie, Edward Scissorhands. The lead role in the movie, which released in 1990, was played by Johnny Depp. And the house featured in the movie, located in Lutz, Florida, is a real location! In fact, the couple that currently owns this home has transformed it into a museum dedicated to the film. Fans could even visit it for free, reveals the Tampa Bay Times newspaper.

This house, which, in the film is home to the Boggs family, who take in Edward Scissorhands, presents a series of photos taken during the shooting that the team entrusted to the owners, as well as the famous paper dolls sculpted by the main character. The owners even redesigned the garden to resemble the one that appears in the movie. The house will be sold with all these cinematographic relics for USD 699,900 (Rs 5,33,95,911). The owners bought it for USD 230,000 (Rs 1,75,67,630) back in September 2020.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of 20th Century Fox©

This story was published via AFP.