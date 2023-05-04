All you need to know about Jadung, the upcoming tourist destination in Uttarakhand

From undulating Himalayan mountains to the lush greenery and exotic wildlife, Uttarakhand is a natural wonder home to some of the most popular destinations in the country, like Mussoorie, Rishikesh, Nainital and Dehradun. Now, the state will add one more place, Jadung, to its exciting list of tourist hotspots. Here is all you need to know about this untouched destination in the ‘Land of Gods’.

Perched at an elevation of 3,800 m, Jadung is a border village in the Uttarkashi district. It is the first village on the Indo-Tibet border with hardly any inhabitants to count, as the locals were displaced during the 1962 Indo-China war. The glory of Jadung lies in its pristine nature and rustic landscape, with rolling views of snow-clad mountains and bubbling brooks surrounding the village.

Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) recently announced that they would develop this village into a sustainable tourist destination, making it the first of five villages to be rehabilitated and developed in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand tourism minister Satpal Maharaj shared his excitement for the village’s potential as an upcoming destination while flagging off the first FAM trip to Jadung. “This is a great opportunity for visitors to experience the unique culture and beauty of Uttarakhand…We hope that this initiative will benefit the local communities and further help promote the state’s tourism sector”, reported News18.

FAM trip is short for familiarisation trip. Various stakeholders, including travel agents, go on this trip to learn and explore the potential of a place and convey or advertise the same to the public.

What to expect in Jadung?

Described as a village frozen in time, Jadung’s unspoiled environment will be the ideal setting for a series of tourist activities and adventures. Astro-tourism will be a priority for Jadung as the village’s location makes it free from pollution and offers a clear sky for stargazing at night.

Activities like hiking, trekking, camping and bird watching will also be the focus of this upcoming tourism destination. Nelong Valley, nicknamed the Ladakh of Uttarakhand, is about 40 km from Jadung and is already famous as one of India’s most thrilling mountaineering treks. Jadung’s potential for adventure will add to this and bring thrill-seekers to the village.

Sustainable tourism will also be a part of Jadung’s charm, offering travellers authentic experiences and preserving the local community’s traditions.

How to reach Jadung:

By air: Dehradun’s Jollygrant airport is 255 km away.

By rail: Haridwar Junction railway station is the nearest station to Jadung, about 263 km away.

By road: Well-connected by roads, Jadung is 480 km from Delhi.

Travel tip: An important piece of information regarding travelling here is that you must have a travel permit from the district magistrate’s office in Uttarkashi. This can’t be done online, and it requires at least a day or even a week. Only Indians with a permit can visit these destinations at the moment.

