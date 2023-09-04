Anand Mahindra’s travel bucket list has these Indian villages

If you love travelling and you’re fond of cars, you’re no stranger to Anand Mahindra. The Mahindra & Mahindra chairperson is known for sharing some of the most creative and innovative posts on Twitter. Also, they are filled with images of some of the best tourist places in India.

Recently, Mahindra replied to a thread on some of the most beautiful villages in India. He wrote, “This beauty around us just left me speechless…My bucket list for travel in India now overflows….” The thread was on the ‘must-visit villages’ in India based on their beauty. Additionally, the images accompanying it were undoubtedly mesmerising.

Best tourist places in India according to Anand Mahindra, have these beautiful villages

This beauty around us just left me speechless…My bucket list for travel in India now overflows…. https://t.co/WXunxChIKg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 8, 2023

Based on the post he shared, the villages that Mahindra wants to visit are:

Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh Mawlynnong, Meghalaya Kollengode Village, Palakkad Kerala Mathoor Village, Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu Varanga Village, Karnataka Gorkhey Khola, Darjeeling, West Bengal Jirang Village, Odisha Ziro Village, Arunachal Pradesh Mana, Uttarakhand Khimsar Village, Rajasthan

However, this isn’t the first time that he has shared such spots talking about the beauty of India on his feed. Some other destinations that he has tweeted previously include hairpin bends at Kolli Hills, wherein he mentioned that he would trust only his Thar (a car by his company) to take him on these roads. Another was the image of a natural pool in the middle of the hills, for which he wrote, “Whaaaat?? I’ve never seen anything like this. This HAS to go in my travel bucket list as the ultimate swimming experience. Where exactly is this @Sidbakaria? Need GPS coordinates,” replying to the original poster.

As for the villages, Mahindra’s comment was soon filled with travel recommendations from his followers, who suggested more places such as Nandi Hills and Idukki, among others.

So, how many of these destinations are you planning to add to your travel bucket list?

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.