From Minicoy to Bangaram: Explore the most picturesque places in Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep, translating to ‘one hundred thousand islands’ in Sanskrit, may house only thirty-six islands and coral reefs, but each is a haven of unparalleled experiences. From swaying palm trees to pristine coastlines, culinary delights, and marine adventures, these islands effortlessly blend accessibility with a mystical allure. Lakshadweep is a generous oyster harbouring a string of pearls: islands that please the body, mind and soul. Read on to discover ten of the most beautiful places in Lakshadweep.

Minicoy Islands

Also known as Maliku Atoll, Minicoy Island is the second largest in Lakshadweep. With its 11 charming villages, a striking British-built lighthouse, and white sand beaches, Minicoy promises boundless fun. In addition to adventure activities like kayaking, snorkelling, scuba diving, deep sea diving, and swimming with vibrant-hued corals, we recommend thrilling tuna fishing expeditions or sampling the local fried tuna fish.

Bangaram Island

Standing out among the trademark Lakshadweep coasts, swim-worthy lagoons, and lush coconut groves, Bangaram Island offers a unique spectacle – bioluminescent phytoplanktons that cast a magical glow on the coast at night. It is also the only island where you can enjoy alcohol openly. Elevate your visit with windsurfing, hiking, and snorkelling in the pristine Bangaram waters.

Kavaratti Island

As the capital of Lakshadweep, Kavaratti Island is popular for its white sand beaches, uncharted walking trails, and mosques with unique architectural styles. The Mohidden Mosque, with its splendid architecture featuring four broad pillars and intricate carvings shouldering a beautifully tiled roof, is a highlight. Additionally, tourists can enjoy a wide range of activities here, including dolphin sightings, cultural tours, lagoon cruises, visits to the Marine Museum, and snorkelling.

Pitti Bird Sanctuary, Pakshipitti

Located on the southernmost end of the Pitti Bank, Pitti Bird Sanctuary houses 75 species of sea birds. Tip-toe through their natural habitat and catch a glimpse of unique birds like the Sooty Tern, The Greater Crested Tern, and Brown Noddy eating, chirping, and frolicking. Located 24 km north of the island, this sanctuary is part of the Kavarrati township.

Kadmat Island

For a culinary escapade in Lakshadweep, Kadmat Island offers freshly cooked catch that will tantalise your taste buds. Beyond its coastal flavours, this island is renowned for its sun-dappled lagoons and adventure activities like snorkelling, deep-sea diving, kayaking, and scuba diving.

Kalpeni Islands

Kalpeni Islands are a group of three smaller atolls, namely Cheriyam, Pitti, and Tillakkam Islands. A unique feature of Kalpeni Islands is its large storm bank made up of coral debris. Interesting activities to indulge in include reef-walking, snorkelling, canoeing, kayaking, and sailing yachts.

Agatti Island

As the only island in Lakshadweep with an airport, Agatti Island is easy to navigate and brimming with coastal experiences. Enjoy a glass bottom boat ride, snorkelling, and swimming in the crystal-clear waters. The thriving coral growth and multicoloured fish enhance the experience of this 10 km-long island, making it among the most beautiful places in Lakshadweep.

Kiltan Island

Located on the international trade route between the Persian Gulf and Sri Lanka, Kiltan Island is famed for lush flora, high storm beaches, and traditional folk dances. Indulge in activities like day and night fishing, turtle snorkelling, sunset cruises, and snorkelling.

Andrott Island

Saunter through Andrott Island, also called Androth Island, for the most splendid sunrises, exploring the ruins of Buddhist sites, the island’s famous lighthouse, and thick coconut groves. Take an exhilarating helicopter ride from Agatti Island to Andrott Island, visit Saint Ubaidullah Tomb in the Jumaat Mosque, catch a glimpse of octopuses during neap tides, and indulge in water sports.

Thinnakkara Island

The tear-drop-shaped Thinnakkara Island with its palm-fringed coastlines promises mesmerising views. Dotted with white sand beaches, sylvan sea shores, and unique tent-style rooms, the uninhabited island promises seclusion and oneness with nature. In addition to the pristine coastlines and marine adventures, the island is also the nesting ground for turtles and a haven for bird-watching enthusiasts.

Best time to visit the beautiful places in Lakshadweep

The best time to visit Lakshadweep Islands is between October and February when the sun is at its kindest and the tropical breeze lures tourists into the island ecosystem, featuring a maximum temperature of roughly 30 degrees Celsius. March to May is suitable for slightly warmer days spent canopying on hammocks under palm trees, with a maximum temperature averaging 32 degrees Celsius. Avoid planning a trip from June to September as the islands experience torrential rainfall, impacting transportation and water-based activities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the most scenic beaches & lakes in Lakshadweep?

The most scenic beaches in Lakshadweep include Kavaratti Beach, Kadmat Beach, Kiltan Beach, Minicoy Beach, and Bangaram Beach, among others.

– What are the most beautiful and unique natural formations in Lakshadweep?

The most beautiful and unique natural formations in Lakshadweep include the Kavaratti Island Lagoon, the high storm beaches of Kiltan Island, and Kadmat Island’s coral atolls.

– What are the most beautiful architectural wonders of Lakshadweep?

Among the most beautiful places in Lakshadweep in terms of architecture include the Mohidden Mosque in Kavaratti Island and Saint Ubaidullah Tomb in Andrott Island’s Jumaat Mosque.