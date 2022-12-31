Stunning places in India that will give you an international location feel

Want to witness the picturesque locations abroad but your budget (or visa issues or COVID restrictions) don’t allow you to? Check out these beautiful places in India that can give international destinations a run for their money when it comes to natural beauty.

Nature is filled with exotic marvels that draw us, travellers, in. At times, destinations are also popular because of their man-made structures, which have stood the test of time. On several other occasions, rulers who have migrated across countries and continents or ancient travellers who’ve witnessed stunning structures abroad have returned to create replicas of the same, as a reminder of the places they visited.

There must have been a time when you visited a place or saw some stunning images online and wondered where this breathtakingly beautiful site was. We generally tend to think of these places being abroad, maybe Switzerland or Venice, until we realise those beautiful locations are right here in India. India is filled with beautiful, less-explored places that could easily compete with popular foreign locations, thanks to their ethereal beauty. These mesmerising destinations, scattered across the length and breadth of India, are marvels, to say the least, and attract not just domestic tourists, but international visitors as well.

So, for the travellers at heart, we’ve curated a list of some of the most beautiful places in India, which actually resemble popular international destinations such as Stonehenge in the UK, Switzerland, The Grand Canyon, Venice and more. If you haven’t visited, these are probably the destinations that should be on your bucket list!

Beautiful places in India that are alternate places for international destinations