Plan the ultimate camping getaway to Kanatal with our guide

Hidden in Uttrakhand Himalayas, Kanatal has emerged as a captivating retreat with its untouched nature and enchanting allure. The quaint little hill station is blessed with abundant greenery, including towering pine trees and apple orchards. This off-beat destination has piqued the interest of outdoor enthusiasts for its popular camping spots. From the luxuries of glamping (glamorous camping) to the thrills of camping in the wild, Kanatal camps offer all kinds of adventures for travellers to enjoy.

The journey to Kanatal will take you through winding roads till you ascend to approximately 8,500 ft and reach this small village on top of the Kaudia range in Tehri Garhwal district. All Kanatal camps are located on a hillside or at the top of a hill, offering unobstructed vistas of the nearby valleys and mountains. If you are looking for an unforgettable vacation, pack your bags and experience the wonders of camping in Kanatal.

Best camping spots in Kanatal

Avalon Cottage

Resting on the serene slopes of the Kaudia Range, Avalon Cottage offers a luxurious camping experience with distinctive dome-shaped tents. With only three such domes on the property, each boasts the convenience of a washroom and a private terrace, marrying the comfort of home and the glamour of a resort in the wild. As you step onto your private terrace, prepare to be mesmerised by breathtaking vistas of the snow-clad Himalayan peaks.

Amenities: Free Wi-Fi, breakfast and lunch/dinner included, parking, sundeck, power backup, housekeeping, TV, heater, fan and ironing services

Approximate price: Starting from INR 16,999 per night, taxes extra.

Address: Kanatal, Tehri Range, Uttarakhand 249130.

Contact: +91 9971746555 and +9198711 66559.

Website: Avalon Cottage

Eco Glamp

Offering breathtaking views of the Saklana range, Eco Glamp features three kinds of tents – Geodesic Dome, Himalaya Safari and Geo Suite. The Geodesic Dome is a 312 sq ft eco-friendly accommodation, complete with an attached washroom and a private garden. The Himalaya Safari is a spacious 400 sq ft tent with an open floor plan and has a living space within the bedroom. This tent, too, features an ensuite washroom and a private garden. The Geo Suite is an even more impressive accommodation. It is an 850 sq ft dome designed like a duplex, featuring a living room on the ground floor and a bedroom with a washroom on the first floor. It also comes with an open deck and a private garden.

Amenities: Free Wi-Fi, parking, restaurant and paid transfers.

Approximate price: Starting from INR 12,999 per night, taxes extra.

Address: Chamba – Mussoorie Rd, Jadipani, Sakalana Range, Uttarakhand 249145

Contact: +91 83 770 04000, +91 83 770 06000 and +91 79 061 60994

Website: Eco Glamp Kanatal

Keekoo Kanatal

Keekoo is another glamping place in Kanatal that specialises in geodesic domes. While these dome-shaped tents don’t have a private terrace or garden, they provide stunning vistas of the surroundings. The property is all about curating a comfortable and luxurious camping experience for travellers. These stylishly furnished tents come with ensuite bathrooms. Keekoo serves only vegetarian food, furthering its agenda to be eco-friendly.

Amenities: Power backup, housekeeping, and restaurant.

Approximate price: Starting from INR 10,030 per night, taxes extra.

Address: Chamba – Mussoorie Rd, Kanatal, Tehri, Uttarakhand 249145

Contact: +91 9167885880

Website: Keekoo Kanatal

Whispering Pines

Experience the allure of wilderness at Whispering Pines resort, where you wake up in the forest to the sound of chirping birds. The campsite offers two deluxe camping accommodations — the Alpine Swiss Tent and Alpine Swiss Cottage. The tent is a 12×12 sq ft space made of high-quality weatherproof canvas, furnished with a bed and attached washroom. On the other hand, the cottage has a private sit-out area, a TV and a kettle in addition to a bed and an ensuite washroom. Since the adventure resort is surrounded by pine, cedar, oak and rhododendron forests, guests have the opportunity to engage in various outdoor activities, like trekking, rock climbing and jeep night safari.

Amenities: Power backup, housekeeping, TV, charging points in tents and at least two meals included with the room.

Approximate price: Starting from INR 4,999 per night, taxes extra.

Address: Village Bhamorikhal, Jwarna, PO Kanatal, Off Mussoorie – Chamba Road, Dhanolti, Uttarakhand 249145

Contact:+91 7042962780

Website: Whispering Pines

The Kanatal Orchids

Perched on the side of a hill, the camps at the Kanatal Orchids offer panoramic views of the undulating mountains. They only provide a traditional camp for accommodation, and the property is all about having an authentic experience. The site organises barbecues, bonfires, yoga sessions, village walks and other communal camping events that help campers be one with nature. The machan gives an elevated viewpoint within the campsite, where you can catch up with your friends over tea and be surrounded by the beauty of mountains. They also have a cafe, providing homely and delicious food.

Amenities: Free Wi-Fi, parking, power backup, and housekeeping.

Approximate price: Starting from INR 5,012 per night, taxes extra.

Address: Chamba – Mussoorie Rd, near The Terraces Resort, Highway, Kanatal, Tehri Range, Uttarakhand 249145

Contact:+91 9997697962

Website: The Kanatal Orchids

Places to see and things to do in Kanatal

Kaudia Forest

Get lost in Kaudia Forest’s untouched beauty and enjoy a trek into the dense forest amidst fragrant pine, deodar and rhododendron trees. Travellers can enjoy trekking across the path and even spot beautiful birds. The forest also organises jungle safaris in open jeeps.

Surkanada Devi Temple

This pilgrimage site sits at the top of a mountain, and tourists can get there via a ropeway. It is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths in the country, and the temple provides unobstructed views of the surrounding mountains.

Adventure sports

Kanatal is also a popular adventure destination, with locals curating activities like bridge crossing, rock climbing and tight rope cycling for adventure enthusiasts.

Tehri Dam

Visit the tallest dam in India and marvel at the engineering genius of Tehri Dam, which generates more than 1,000 megawatts of hydroelectricity. This dam has also become a tourist spot with its scenic beauty and water sports.

You can also take day trips to Dhanaulti, Chamba, Mussoorie or Landour.

How to reach Kanatal

By air: The nearest airport, Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, is about 80 km away

By rail: The closest railway station is also in Dehradun, roughly 70 km away

By road: Delhi is 315 km from Kanatal

Best time for camping in Kanatal

Summer is the best time to enjoy camping in Kanatal, with the weather being cool and dry. The average temperature ranges between 18 to 25 degrees Celsius from March to June. Monsoons start from July onwards, and the wet weather is not ideal for camping.

Things to carry while camping in Kanatal

Kanatal has luxury tents with comfortable beds, heating and other essential amenities. There is no need to bring your own tents, sleeping bags or portable water purifiers, as these basics are already provided. What you will need to pack for your camping trip to Kanatal are the following things:

Light woollen clothing, as it can get cold outside, especially at night.

Raincoat on the off chance that it may rain.

All basic toiletries you may need throughout the day, and don’t forget to pack sunscreen as you will be out in the sun.

A first-aid kit is crucial. It is good to have basic medicines and bandaids handy if you have a cut or a mild headache.

Insect repellant is also necessary when you are camping.

A torch will be required as the campsite may have minimal lighting so campers can stargaze at night.

Shoes are a must, as you will be trekking and hiking through the forest.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Why is Kanatal famous?

Kanatal has become famous as an off-beat destination ideal for outdoor adventures like camping and trekking.

– What are the best places for camping in Kanatal?

Avalon Cottage, Keekoo Stays and Eco Glamp Kanatal are some of the best places for camping in Kanatal.

– Is it easy to trek in Kanatal?

Kanatal’s Kaudia Forest has walking paths that make it easy for anybody to trek.