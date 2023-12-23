Indulge in luxury: Discover the best last-minute New Year staycation deals in India

As 2024 approaches in just two weeks, it’s time to plan how to ring in the New Year with ultimate fun and frolic. While many travel enthusiasts have already planned long getaways for the year-end, others may not have finalised their bookings yet. Let’s explore some amazing last-minute staycation options in India for New Year celebrations, ensuring the most memorable farewell to 2023.

Numerous hospitality brands are currently offering attractive deals on short staycations at their stunning properties. Some are even hosting New Year parties featuring live music, DJs and performances by popular artists on December 31, complemented by an exceptional stay.

Whether you prefer dancing the night away with friends, grooving to catchy music, or enjoying a romantic dinner by the pool with your special someone, you can choose the perfect option based on your preferences. From lavish breakfasts and buffets on the first day of 2024 with breathtaking Himalayan vistas in the backdrop to fun in the sun and sand by the beach, our roundup features these and more for you to make your reservations right away.

Ring in 2024 with luxury: Choose your ideal New Year staycation in India