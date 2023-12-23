Indulge in luxury: Discover the best last-minute New Year staycation deals in India

As 2024 approaches in just two weeks, it’s time to plan how to ring in the New Year with ultimate fun and frolic. While many travel enthusiasts have already planned long getaways for the year-end, others may not have finalised their bookings yet. Let’s explore some amazing last-minute staycation options in India for New Year celebrations, ensuring the most memorable farewell to 2023.
Numerous hospitality brands are currently offering attractive deals on short staycations at their stunning properties. Some are even hosting New Year parties featuring live music, DJs and performances by popular artists on December 31, complemented by an exceptional stay.
Whether you prefer dancing the night away with friends, grooving to catchy music, or enjoying a romantic dinner by the pool with your special someone, you can choose the perfect option based on your preferences. From lavish breakfasts and buffets on the first day of 2024 with breathtaking Himalayan vistas in the backdrop to fun in the sun and sand by the beach, our roundup features these and more for you to make your reservations right away.
If you are eager to learn more, just keep scrolling.
Ring in 2024 with luxury: Choose your ideal New Year staycation in India
Jump To / Table of Contents
- The Oberoi, Bengaluru
- The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel and Residences, Gurugram
- Mementos By ITC Hotels Ekaaya Udaipur, Udaipur
- Karma Chalets at Karma Lakelands, Gurugram
- Fairmont Jaipur, Jaipur
- W Goa on Vagator Beach, Goa
- Rajasthali Resort and Spa, Jaipur
- Presidium Sarovar Portico, Dalhousie
- Hyatt Regency, Delhi
- Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort, Parwanoo
- Rann Utsav – The Tent City, Gujarat
- The Imperial, New Delhi
- Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru At Embassy One, Bangalore
- The Golden Tusk Jim Corbett National Park, Ramnagar
- JW Marriott Hotel, Bengaluru
- Karma Lakelands, Gurugram
- InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort, Mahabalipuram
- Clarks Inn Suites, Manali
- Andaz Delhi, New Delhi
1 /19
This urban sanctuary in the heart of Bengaluru has one of the best staycation packages, including a 15 percent discount on all therapies at the Oberoi Spa. Starting at INR 25,000 per night, the year-end break offer is valid for check-in on December 31, 2023, and check-out on January 1, 2024. Additionally, enjoy hearty meals featuring cuisines from around the world, soft beverages and sparkling wines at reduced rates at their dining outlets — Lapis, Wabi Sabi and The Polo Club. Alternatively, plan a romantic New Year’s Eve dinner at Rim Naam with your special someone.
2 /19
Embrace the new year with all things bespoke at The Leela Ambience Gurugram on New Year’s Eve. Dance the night away with artist Surj RDB and witness enthralling performances, followed by a delectable brunch on January 1, 2024, at Upper Lobby.
3 /19
Welcome 2024 in style at Ekaaya Udaipur with their New Year staycation package, featuring a scrumptious brunch and ‘Unlimited servings of the House pour’, as they call it. Celebrate the last day of 2023 in style with ‘MCee Extravaganza’, including engaging interactions, intriguing games, and a live band performance. Groove to the beats of the DJ and savour delicacies throughout your mini stay.
4 /19
If you wish to escape the city hustle for a day or two around New Year’s Eve, look no further than Karma Chalets at Karma Lakelands. Nestled amid lush greens, a tranquil staycation at Karma Chalets is a perfect start to the new year. However, if you love parties and music, groove to the beats of the DJ and live band on December 31. The staycation includes an exciting hi-tea by the lakeside followed by an elaborate dinner on the last day of 2023 and a wholesome brunch by the poolside the next day.
5 /19
Step into the New Year at Fairmont Jaipur, surrounded by opulence and grandeur at every turn. Their two-day, all-inclusive New Year staycation offers a remarkable Five Senses Arrival Experience, designed to engage guests through sight, sound, touch, taste and scent. The package includes a delectable dinner with beverages and liquor on both December 30 and 31. Guests can also indulge in unlimited Craft Beer and Tea/Coffee at Anjum Bar throughout their stay. Additionally, enjoy savings of up to 15 percent on food and beverages, up to 20 percent on spa therapies, and take advantage of Happy Hours featuring premium liquor.
6 /19
Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Goa with your loved ones is on the bucket list of many travellers. Here’s a chance to immerse yourself in the festivities at W Goa and make the most of your staycation. You can save significantly by choosing to stay for a minimum of three nights at this beachfront property. The staycation package includes poolside breakfasts at The Kitchen Table, airport transfers and a daily credit of INR 1,500. Additionally, you can enjoy their special NYE Gala Dinner if you choose to stay on New Year’s Eve at an additional cost.
7 /19
Experience the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan at Rajasthali Resort & Spa, Jaipur, this New Year with their all-inclusive packages starting at INR 58,999. Indulge in a delectable dinner spread, be entertained by an enthralling DJ, and witness a dazzling fireworks show to ring in the new year. Enjoy all these and more during your New Year staycation at this gorgeous resort surrounded by the Aravallis.
8 /19
This one is for the mountain lovers out there! A chilly winter evening in the lap of the Himalayas, admiring the breathtaking view of the Pir Panjal range while sipping artisanal cocktails, is something many of you must be craving this New Year. Starting at INR 40,000, Presidium Sarovar Portico in Dalhousie is offering a luxurious staycation, including Pir Panjal Delight Hi-Tea, a lavish buffet at their Thyme restaurant, a New Year special DJ, and a 20 percent discount on meals, beverages and spa facilities.
9 /19
Indulge in an exquisite New Year’s Eve dinner on December 31, 2023, and a lavish brunch on the first day of 2024 at Hyatt Regency Delhi, making the most of your year-end staycation. Priced at INR 35,500 for two people, the staycation package includes these offerings and more. Create lasting memories with your loved ones as you savour delightful meals and spirits, and join in a vibrant new year countdown by the pool.
10 /19
A New Year staycation complete with cable car rides for you to admire the breathtaking valley views is an opportunity not to be missed. Tucked away amidst lush hills in Parwanoo, in the heart of the Himalayas, Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort is presenting attractive staycation packages starting from INR 74,999 for the Moksha Suite and INR 82,999 for the Moksha Luxury Suite. Alongside a special dinner on New Year’s Eve and a wholesome brunch on January 1, 2024, indulge in exclusive discounts on in-room dining and spa services, and enjoy access to live entertainment.
11 /19
What better way to kick off the New Year than by immersing yourself in the festivities of the beloved Rann Utsav? Enjoy a memorable stay at The Tent City with all-inclusive packages starting at INR 8,000 per person. The experience includes traditional performances, delectable delicacies, a DJ night, and more. If you plan an extended staycation from December 26, 2023, you will have the opportunity to witness the mesmerising beauty of the full-moon night amidst the white sands of Rann of Kutch.
12 /19
Indulge in exclusive access to the Sanctum Dance Boutique, savour two signature treatments lasting 60 minutes each for a couple at The Imperial Spa, relish a gala dinner at the restaurant of your choice, and enjoy other meals, including lunch or dinner and brunch, throughout your stay. Priced at INR 74,499, The Imperial New Delhi’s two-day New Year staycation package titled ‘The Grand Finale’ is available for stays between December 30, 2023 and January 1, 2024.
For reservations, email at sales@theimperialindia.com.
13 /19
Experience a luxurious staycation at Four Seasons Bengaluru and immerse yourself in New Year celebrations at the Copitas bar, featuring exquisitely crafted cocktails by the head bartender. Additionally, you have the option to select between the New Year’s Eve celebration dinner buffet at CUR8 and the festive special delicacies at Far & East. Indulge in a sumptuous feast during your stay, with an array of culinary delights awaiting your enjoyment.
14 /19
How about a New Year staycation amidst the wilderness? Nestled along the banks of the monsoon river Dhela and close to Jhirna and Dhela safari zones, this luxury resort in Ramnagar is perfect for a mini year-end vacation away from the city hustle. Avian enthusiasts must be elated to know that the property is frequented by over 80 bird species and features over 200 varieties of trees and plants. Starting at INR 20,000 per couple, the New Year package includes lavish meals, exciting activities and a Bollywood bash. Begin the first day of 2024 with yoga and a plantation activity for a refreshing start to the New Year.
15 /19
Bid farewell to 2023 amidst festive cheer in the lap of luxury at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, overlooking the popular Cubbon Park. Starting at INR 22,000, their New Year staycation package includes a hearty breakfast and a gala dinner at JW Lawns. And if you wish to enjoy your dinner at Spice Terrace instead, select the package starting at INR 25,000.
16 /19
Celebrate the New Year with a ‘Gala Soiree’ and ‘Countdown Carnival’ at Karma Lakelands, nestled in lush greenery away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Indulge in a two-day staycation featuring a lavish feast at Klub Karma on December 31, 2023, and an exquisite poolside brunch on the first day of January 2024.
17 /19
Immerse yourself in the rich history of the picturesque town of Mahabalipuram this New Year. Priced at INR 48,000 and onwards, the New Year staycation at InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort offers a luxurious buffet featuring a variety of delectable dishes and engaging festive activities. Customise your stay options based on the inclusions and the preferred suite for a truly personalised experience.
18 /19
How about ushering in the New Year amidst majestic mountains, refreshing waterfalls, lush green lawns, and beautiful orchards filled with apples, peaches, and apricots? Experience a tranquil staycation at Clarks Inn Suites, Manali, with their exclusive New Year package starting from INR 17,249. Revel in a celebratory dinner, a cosy bonfire, a lively DJ night, and more to make your New Year celebration truly memorable.
19 /19
Good news for those planning a New Year staycation in Delhi between December 24, 2023 and January 1, 2024. Andaz Delhi is offering an attractive discount of 20 percent on food and beverages as well as a spa credit of INR 2,000. Celebrate the New Year at Andaz with their special Winter High Tea experience, including finger rolls, scones, macaroons, choux, pork ham croissants and more priced at INR 1,600 for vegetarian and INR 1,900 for non-vegetarian. You can also choose sparkling wine and other spirits at an additional cost.
Feature image: Courtesy Presidium Sarovar Portico Dalhousie
This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Why consider a staycation for New Year’s celebration?
Considering a staycation for celebrating the New Year is a great idea to make it more special. Additionally, taking some time off from the daily hustle to welcome the new year is a wonderful option.
What to consider while choosing the best staycations?
It is good to analyse the deals and offers while choosing the best staycation packages to make the most of it.
What are the best locations to try staycations for New Year?
Goa is one of the most popular places for that perfect staycation. However, there are numerous staycation options in Delhi/NCR too.
How can I ensure a memorable New Year staycation?
To ensure a memorable New Year staycation, plan well ahead and make your bookings on time.
What should I pack for a New Year staycation?
You can pack casual breezy outfits or warm clothing for your New Year staycation depending on the location you choose.