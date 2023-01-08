Best places to visit in February in India to experience the beauty of our country

February is probably one of the best months to travel. And if you don’t know where to head to, these are some of the must-see places to visit in February in India for the most amazing experiences.

February is the time when the days start to get warmer and longer. Winter recedes and the short spring season takes over, with fresh blooms, clean and crisp air, and cool breeze, as the warm sun beckons you, without being too harsh. It is also the month of love, with Valentine’s Day falling right in the middle of it.

February is also a great month to travel in. The northernmost regions are still cold, but not harsh, while the plains are the perfect blend of warm days and cool nights. Coastal regions aren’t humid, and arid regions such as Rajasthan boast of breezy nights that will make travels extremely enjoyable. So, in case you’re planning a break from work and exploring new (and old) spots, these are the places to visit in February in India. And no, these destinations do not disappoint.

Places to visit in February in India

Gangtok and other places, Sikkim

To be honest, there’s probably no month where a trip to Sikkim will not be enjoyable. But in February, the state boasts of beauty like none other. With its scenic Himalayan peaks and stunning lakes which could give competition to international destinations, Sikkim is a delight to be in. Visit Gangtok, the hub of culture, or Pelling, for its glass skywalk and Buddha statue. Spend time at the Gurudongmar Lake and go see the Khangchendzonga Peak and National Park, all of which will reconnect you with your inner self and bring you peace like no other place could.

How to reach: Gangtok is connected to major cities via road. The nearest airport is Bagdogra and the nearest railway station is New Jalpaiguri

Gulmarg, Kashmir

In winters, Gulmarg is covered in a thick layer of clean, white snow. In February, this snow starts to melt, paving way for the green foliage to shine through and hint at the arrival of summers. What makes it one of the best places to visit in February in India is this changing weather, the tall trees, and the cold air that will call out to you. Go snowboarding, take hikes in the snow or unwind in one of the many resorts here for the perfect break from your mundane life.

How to reach: Gulmarg is connected to Srinagar by road. You can reach Srinagar via air from most major airports in the country, and via road. Trains run till Banihal Railway Station

Pondicherry, Pondicherry

The beach town is one of India’s union territories, and speaks of a prevalent French-influences culture (because of its colonialisation). The town is complete with blue waters, clean sands, and beautiful architecture that will transport you to a small town in France. This is not all – the destination is youth and tourist friendly, with ample budget cafes and stays to make your stay comfortable. Combine Pondicherry with a trip to Auroville, and you have the most beautiful, comfortable, quaint vacation that you didn’t know you needed! Apart from the beaches, visit the town’s temples, go on a bicycle tour and enjoy cups of coffee and hot chocolate in its picture-perfect cafes.

How to reach: Pondicherry can be reached from Chennai via road. It houses an airport, but most flights have a stopover.

Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Winters are some of the best months to explore Rajasthan in all its glory, and the month of love is no less. Among the best places to visit in February in India, Jodhpur boasts of the perfect weather (warm days, cool nights) which will make walking around its many forts a comfortable, pleasant experience. Enjoy beautiful views of the blue city, see the vibrant markets and purchase traditional Rajasthani wares from here. Be sure to indulge in desert offerings and a typical Rajasthani Thali, with dishes such as ker sangri and bajre ki roti. Turn your visit to Jodhpur into a longer trip by also visiting Jaisalmer and exploring the Sonar Killa there.

How to reach: Jodhpur is well-connected by rail, road and air thanks to its airport and railway station, plus smooth roads.

Mandawa, Rajasthan

Mandawa makes for a fun weekend trip by road, especially from Delhi-NCR and Jaipur. The town, located in the Jhunjhunu district, is best known for its many havelis that line its streets. A place visible in ample Bollywood movies (PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and more), Mandawa is a great place to visit in February in India, given its weather and clear skies. Most of these havelis, which still house people, are open for tourists to see, and feature beautiful paintings, stained-glass windows, carvings and more.

How to reach: You can board a train till Churu, or hit the road from Delhi (255 kilometres) and Jaipur (168 kilometres), which have the nearest international airports and major railway stations

Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh

This one’s for you if you’re not yet ready to welcome the summers. Bir Billing is a great place to visit in February, as it boasts of beautiful skies, clean air and lush greenery. What makes the destination all the more special is the fact that it has ample opportunities for paragliding, letting you explore the vast skies. What’s more, the destination comes complete with opportunities for trekking and nature hikes, as well as monasteries and tea gardens, that will make your stay not only adventurous, but meditative as well.

How to reach: Book an overnight bus from Delhi or hail a cab from the city.

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Taj Mahal and Valentine’s Day. Need we say more? Agra houses the beautiful monument of love, which is one of the seven wonders of the world, and makes for a picturesque site to visit – especially with your beloved. Reach here early in the morning to allow a relatively crowd-free experience and click some beautiful pictures. Then, spend the day exploring the Agra Fort and pay a visit to the nearby Fatehpur Sikri, before you return to your hotel room for a romantic dinner with your partner. You may even want to pop the question to them with the Taj in the backdrop!

How to reach: The nearest airport is Delhi, while the city has its own railway station. By road, it takes a couple of hours from Delhi to reach Agra

Puri, Odisha

One of the best places to visit in February in India is undoubtedly Puri in Odisha. The city has beautiful beaches, with the February weather playing the perfect host to visitors. Not only that, Puri houses the Jagannath Temple, which draws in devotees from across the world. Marvel at the stunning temple architecture or unwind at the many resorts and restaurants here, the choice is yours!

How to reach: The nearest airport is Bhubaneswar, while Puri has its own railway station. The city is also well-connected to the rest of the country via roads

Thekkady, Kerala

Thekkady is home to what is one of the biggest tiger reserves in the country (Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary), and is a must-visit for nature lovers in this month. Why? Because as the weather begins to warm up, tigers start coming out during the day in search of food and water, making for some unusual sightings. What’s more, Thekkady is great for those wanting to go on nature trails and unwind amidst some calm. Visit places such as Mangla Devi Temple, the many plantations and Thekkady Lake for an overall enriching experience.

How to reach: The best way to reach here is via road, from Madurai (which is the closest airport) and Kottayam (the nearest railway station)

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Winters are the best time to visit this city of ghats, and February makes for the perfect month. Explore the temples in this town, spend time on its ghats and watch the arti in the evening. Visit the markets for authentic Banarasi weaves, and enjoy plates of chaat that you get here for an enjoyable experience. If you have a day extra, you can visit Sarnath, an important Buddhist site, for a spiritual sojourn.

How to reach: Varanasi is well-connected to all major cities via rail and air, and it also has a good network of roadways.

Orchha, Madhya Pradesh

Orchha is a small town near Jhansi. The place is located on the banks of river Betwa, and has some beautiful architectural marvels for you to see. Be it the Raja Mahal or Orchha Fort, you’ll find the places here filled with detailed and mesmerising paintings, intricate chhatris and a lot more. The best part? All you need is a day to explore this destination, so a weekend is enough!

How to reach: The nearest airport is Gwalior, and the nearest railway station is Jhansi. Orchha is also well-connected via road

Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

If you’re looking to spend a weekend (or two) amidst the hills in Tamil Nadu, you need to head to Yercaud. The place, complete with mesmerising mountain views and plantations, is a quaint hill station. It’s also popular for its coffee, spice, tea and orange plantations, so be sure to pay these places a visit when you’re here. What’s also famous here is its silver oaks, teak and sandalwood trees. Oh, and another experience to undertake is travelling through the 32-loop road, its caves, waterfalls, lake and more.

How to reach: The nearest airport and railway station are in Salem. Yercaud can also be reached by road

Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Coonoor is where the hit Kapoor & Sons was shot, and it is among the best places to visit in February in India. The hill station boasts of scenic valleys, lush tea gardens and the perfect weather for a weekend getaway. Indulge in delicious local food, from fudge to honey, and soak in the sun as you go on long walks amidst the forests here.

How to reach: The nearest airport is Coimbatore, and the nearest railway station is Mettupalayam. Board a cab from either destination to reach Coonoor.

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mumbai, the City of Dreams, has something to offer in each season, but what makes February special is the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. Hosted in the plush Fort Area in Town (South Bombay), the festival goes on for days and hosts local arts, artists and more. Go shopping here and experience the unique art culture of the city, or head to Marine Drive or Gateway of India (both close by) to soak in the February air. Mumbai as a whole has amazing weather in February, making it a great place to be in as you board locals, hop on taxis and indulge yourself in some of the best fine-dining cuisine. There’s just so much to do here that even a week will seem less!

How to reach: Mumbai is well-connected to all major national and international cities via air, and has a great rail and road network for travellers to reach

Delhi, Delhi

With the winters on the verge of ending, Delhi is the best place to visit in February in India. Yes, we know that most of you might actually want to get away from Delhi but whether you’re a local or not, take time out to explore Delhi in all its glory. Visit the Surajkund Mela take a walk around some of Delhi’s stunning monuments (Red Fort, Hauz Khas Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun’s Tomb and the like), go for picnics at Lodhi Garden, Sunder Nursery and Garden of Five Senses, and indulge in seasonal treats. Enjoy the best of street food and fine dining with beautiful views, and experience spirituality at the city’s many gurudwaras, dargahs, churches and temples.

How to reach: Delhi is well-connected by road, air and train to all major cities in India (and internationally, too, it is well-connected by air)

Kaziranga, Assam

Assam is home to the Kaziranga National Park, home to the one-horned rhinoceros. February makes for a great month to visit the destination, for its stunning views, tigers, and other creatures that rest here. Apart from Kaziranga, Assam has several other destinations to witness, such as Kamakhya Devi temple and its many tea gardens and hill stations.

How to reach: The nearest airport is in Jorhat, and the park is well-connected by roads till here

Kolkata, West Bengal

Another major city that boasts of beautiful weather in February is Kolkata. The days are sunny, without the humidity that accompanies the city in the summers, making for a great time to visit. Explore its many streets, places such as museums, Howrah Bridge, ghats and temples, and explore Bengali street food and cuisine at its best.

How to reach: Kolkata is connected to all major cities via airport, road and train.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram is another city known for its pristine beaches, which makes it a must-visit for those who love the sea. When done with your fill of the ocean, indulge in local cuisine at the many dhabas and restaurants here, and visit the temples, churches and museums for a touristy feel.

How to reach: The area is well-connected by air, road and train

Shekhawati, Rajasthan

Mandawa (mentioned above) is just a small part of the magnificent Shekhawati region in Rajasthan, which comprises Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar. Also called an open-air gallery by many, this destination is filled with spots featuring magnificent architecture, that are a delight to look at. The region is a must-visit in February thanks to the perfect weather conditions in the time.

How to reach: Churu is connected by train, and the road network in the region is quite good, too

Ludhiana, Punjab

One city in Punjab that should be on your must-visit list is Ludhiana. Built by the Lodhi dynasty, Ludhiana lies on the banks of the Sutlej river. The popular tourist spot is also famous for its many small-scale and cottage industries. Visit places such as the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Museum, Lodhi Fort, Phillaur Fort and its many parks and Gurudwaras. Indulge in Ludhianvi cuisine, and be sure to purchase local wares.

How to reach: The Ludhiana Airport has flights to and from Delhi, but the city of Chandigarh lies just 90 kilometres from here. It is also well-connected by rail and road routes.

