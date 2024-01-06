Start the year right: Must-visit destinations for your January 2024 adventure

For avid travellers, the desire to explore knows no bounds. Yet, with an abundance of reasons to embark on a journey, it’s always worthwhile to plan your travels based on personal preferences. Explore our comprehensive guide to the best places to visit in India in January, ensuring your start to 2024 is filled with unforgettable experiences and cultural richness.

Navigating through the many colourful and vibrant festivals across various cities in January might seem a bit overwhelming, making the right choice crucial. However, our curated list of destinations ideal for January 2024, complete with highlights of each place, is here to help you make informed decisions.

These places in India promise ultimate fun in January 2024

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

Most parts of Jammu & Kashmir turn into a winter wonderland in January, with Gulmarg witnessing a huge tourist influx due to its breathtaking vistas. The temperature ranges from -6 to 5 degrees Celsius in January, and the town often experiences showers and snowfall. According to weather reports, Gulmarg is expected to witness about 5 mm snowfall on January 9, 2024, allowing travellers to engage in snow activities and savour hot Kehwa amidst the cold.

Key attractions: St Mary’s Church, Maharaja Palace and Maharani temple

Must-try delicacies: Gushtaba, Haak Saag and Nadroo Yakhni

How to reach

By air: Srinagar International Airport is approximately 56 km from Gulmarg

By train: Jammu Tawi Railway Station is approximately 290 km away

By road: Gulmarg is approximately 270 km from Katra

Mumbai, Maharashtra

While Mumbai is one of the best places to visit in India any time of the year, visiting the metropolitan city in January 2024 promises something unique, especially for music lovers. The globally renowned music festival, Lollapalooza, is coming to Mumbai from January 27 to 28, 2024. The artist lineup includes Jonas Brothers, Sting, Anoushka Shankar, The Rose, and Kenny Beats, promising phenomenal performances over the two days. Additionally, Maharashtra is blessed with serene hill stations near Mumbai for you to explore post-Lollapalooza.

Key attractions: Gateway of India, Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Marine Drive

Must-try delicacies: Misal Pav, Kothimbir Vadi and Kharwas

How to reach

By air: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is approximately 20 km from the city centre

By train: Mumbai has many railway stations

By road: Mumbai is approximately 148 km from Pune

Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Perfect for a visit in January, Ahmedabad hosts the International Kite Festival during Uttarayan, making it an ideal choice to celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti on January 14 or 15 (observed on both days). The azure sky comes alive with vibrant and beautifully painted kites, creating a sight to behold. Children can be spotted flying these little wonders everywhere, and the festivities are marked by preparing undhiyu in Gujarati homes.

Key attractions: Sabarmati Ashram, Rani Ki Vav and Swaminarayan Temple

Must-try delicacies: Basundi, Fafda and Khandvi

How to reach

By air: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport is approximately 14 km from the city centre

By train: Ahmedabad has its own railway station

By road: Ahmedabad is approximately 28 km from Gandhinagar

Chandigarh, Punjab

If harvest festivals pique your interest, January is the best time to visit many places in India. Chandigarh, for example, is the perfect choice for experiencing Lohri. Falling on the 13th day of the first month, Lohri involves music and dance around a bonfire in the evening, following other rituals and traditions observed during the day. Additionally, Chandigarh attracts tourists due to its proximity to many quaint winter destinations in Himachal Pradesh, with Kasauli (58 km) and Shimla (112 km) being a couple of the closest ones.

Key attractions: The Rock Garden of Chandigarh, Sukhna Lake and Chandigarh Rose Garden

Must-try delicacies: Chole Kulche, Dahi Murg and Lassi

How to reach

By air: Chandigarh Airport is approximately 11 km away from the city centre

By train: Chandigarh has its own railway station

By road: Chandigarh is approximately 245 km from Delhi

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

With the temple town getting its first international airport on December 30 in preparation for the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, it is expected to see a significant footfall in January. Although the rituals for the consecration ceremony are set to begin on January 16, the massive temple will open its doors to the public after the installation of Ram Lalla’s idol on January 22. A great opportunity for spiritual travellers, Ayodhya can be visited after the inauguration ceremony, as only those with passes can attend the inaugural function. Those interested in social services can also participate in community kitchens to be set up across the city during this month.

Key attractions: Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi, Sri Maniram Das Chavani and Sita Ki Rasoi

Must-try delicacies: Chaat, Kachauri and Rabri

How to reach

By air: Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham is approximately 10 km from the city centre

By train: Ayodhya has its own railway station

By road: Ayodhya is approximately 6 km from Faizabad

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

One of India’s greenest cities, Bhopal is dotted with tranquil parks and lakes. The capital of Madhya Pradesh is a favourite among spiritual travellers due to the Sanchi Stupa and other Buddhist monuments. However, what makes it a must-visit destination in January is the Lokrang Festival, taking place in the city for approximately 20 years now. Spanning five days, the vibrant musical festival begins on January 26, with this year being no exception. If you wish to delve into the rich heritage of Bhopal, start planning right away.

Key attractions: Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi, Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka and Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum

Must-try delicacies: Poha, Kebabs and Barfi Rasmalai

How to reach

By air: Bhopal Airport is approximately 8 km from the city centre

By train: Bhopal has its own railway station

By road: Bhopal is approximately 432 km from Gwalior

Bikaner, Rajasthan

Witnessing hundreds of beautifully decorated camels with the Junagarh Fort in the background is a unique experience, brought forth by the Camel Festival in Bikaner. The two-day festival, set to begin from January 13 this year, features mesmerising folk dances, including the popular fire dance, and other activities such as camel race and puppet show. Well-connected to major cities in India by both trains and flights, Bikaner is one of the best places to visit in Rajasthan in January.

Key attractions: Junagarh Fort, Bhandasar Jain Temple and Rampuria Haveli

Must-try delicacies: Dal Bati, Gatte ki Sabzi and Ghevar

How to reach

By air: Bikaner Airport is approximately 2 km from the city centre

By train: Bikaner has its own railway station

By road: Bikaner is approximately 238 km from Jodhpur

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

January is indeed the best time to visit Chennai due to the pleasant weather and the Margazhi Festival of Dance and Music. The city is frequented by art and music connoisseurs, and numerous enthralling performances are staged at auditoriums across the city. Chennai is graced by the presence and performances of both renowned personalities and upcoming talents. The Travel and Tourism fair is also organised during this month at Island Grounds. Additionally, you can experience the Pongal festivities in January.

Key attractions: Marina Beach, Santhome Cathedral Basilica and DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum

Must-try delicacies: Kuzhi Paniyaram, Dosa and Jigarthanda

How to reach

By air: Chennai Airport is approximately 5 km from the city centre

By train: Chennai has its own railway station

By road: Chennai is approximately 150 km from Pondicherry

Kozhikode, Kerala

You don’t need a reason to visit Kozhikode, do you? However, if you do, it is none other than the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) 2024 from January 11 to 14, said to be one of the biggest literary festivals in India. With speakers from various fields such as Literature, Bollywood, politics and performing arts including Gurcharan Das, Prakash Raj, Brinda Karat and Mallika Sarabhai, the fest promises a high dose of literary geniuses. Find out more about KLF 2024 here. Head straight to the beaches after the enriching sessions to unwind and relax.

Key attractions: Kozhikode Beach, Tali Temple and Kariyathumpara

Must-try delicacies: Pathiri and Fish Curry, Banana Chips and Kozhikode Halwa

How to reach

By air: Calicut Airport is approximately 22 km from the city centre

By train: Kozhikode has its own railway station

By road: Kozhikode is approximately 182 km from Kochi

Hyderabad, Telangana

Architectural marvels exuding Nizami royalty and aromatic lanes filled with eateries serving the quintessential Hyderabadi Biryani pretty much sum up one’s Hyderabad experience. Visiting the city in January 2024 is sure to give travellers the opportunity to make the most of it at Zomaland, a paradise for foodies and music lovers, set to take place on January 20-21, 2024.

Key attractions: Ramoji Film City, Golconda Fort and Salar Jung Museum

Must-try delicacies: Hyderabad Biryani, Haleem and Nihari

How to reach

By air: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is approximately 32 km from the city centre

By train: Hyderabad has its own railway station

By road: Hyderabad is approximately 574 km from Bengaluru

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why is January a good time to travel in India?

Due to the diverse weather conditions, January is a favourable time to travel in India. Whether you’re interested in snowfall in places like Kashmir or unwinding on the beaches of Goa, there’s something for everyone.

Which destinations in India are known for their pleasant weather in January?

Most beach destinations experience pleasant weather in January, providing the perfect setting for relaxing in the sun and sand.

What are the top cultural destinations to visit in January?

Bikaner, Bhopal, and Chennai are among the top cultural destinations to visit in January in India. These cities host colourful festivals, promising an enriching cultural experience.

Are there any festivals or events in January that are worth attending?

Absolutely. January hosts many festivals and events worth attending, including the International Kite Festival, Bikaner Camel Festival, and Kerala Literature Festival.

Which destinations are suitable for a beach holiday in January?

Kerala, Goa and Maharashtra are some of the destinations that promise a perfect beach holiday.

Is January a good time to visit the Himalayan region?

Yes, if you love snowfall and are comfortable with freezing temperatures, January is an excellent time to visit the Himalayan region.

What wildlife sanctuaries are best visited in January?

Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, Gir National Park in Gujarat, and Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh are some of the best wildlife sanctuaries perfect for a January visit.

Are there any trekking destinations suitable for January?

Certainly, many trekking destinations in Maharashtra offer breathtaking views of the Sahyadris, making them ideal for a January visit.

What are the recommended hill stations to visit in January?

Hill stations in South India as well as those in Maharashtra can be visited in January.

Can I enjoy houseboat stays in January?

You can enjoy houseboat stays in January, particularly in Kerala.

Which destinations are suitable for a cultural and historical tour in January?

Various places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, such as Jaisalmer and Khajuraho, are suitable for cultural and historical tours in January.

Are there any offbeat destinations to explore in January?

Yes, there are many offbeat destinations to explore in January, depending on the weather preferences.

Can I visit desert destinations in January?

Certainly, January is one of the best times to explore desert destinations.

Is it necessary to make bookings for popular destinations in January?

Yes, it is advisable to make bookings for popular destinations in January to avoid high prices and last-minute rush.