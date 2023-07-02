Experience the magic of monsoons at these places in July in India

Picture this — a cup of hot coffee, a plate of pakoras, the splatter of rain on your window, soothing music in the background and your favourite book. The whole vibe is different when it starts to rain. Monsoons hold a special place for many, and for travel lovers, the places that bring alive the fragrance of the wet soil become the destinations to visit. So, here’s our list of places to visit in India in July to experience the best of this season.
Most places in India come alive with different colours of green during and after rains. While every place has a winter, a summer or a spring charm, the onset of monsoons changes the landscape remarkably, making July the apt month to witness it as it gets the most rainfall. Be it the majestic mountains, dense forests or beaches, the play of clouds, the whiff of flora and the mist make these places even more appealing.
Whether it is experiencing monsoons in Maharashtra amid refreshing waterfalls or sipping Assam tea in the valleys of Meghalaya while watching the rain from a cosy cafe, rains have a different ring to them.
Make your monsoon memorable by visiting some of the best places in India in July
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /9
Naggar was once the capital of the Kullu kingdom. It was Raja Sidh Singh, who, more than 500 years ago, built the popular Naggar Castle, which is now a hotel. An architectural marvel, this is one of the highly-recommended places to visit, or better, stay to experience the heritage.
Other than the castle, this ancient town in the Kullu district has numerous attractions, including Dagpo Shedrupling Monastery, Gauri Shankar temple, Jagatipatt temple and Uruswati Himalayan Folk Art Museum. You can visit this place all year round, but it looks like heaven in July owing to the mist that covers it most of the time and should be visited by all monsoon and mountain lovers.
How to Reach
By air: Kullu-Manali (Bhuntar) Airport is the nearest airport, about 32 km away
By train: The nearest railhead is in Chandigarh, which is about 254 km away
By road: You can either drive down from Chandigarh or Delhi (543 km). Kullu and Manali are 25 and 15 km respectively, if you are coming via these places.
(Image credit: Hemant Kumar/Unsplash)
2 /9
Said to be discovered by three lost British mountaineers, including the famous Frank S Smythe, in 1931, the Valley of Flowers National Park in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Aptly named by the mountaineers, this place is home to over 600 species of stunning flowers against the backdrop of the snow-capped Himalayan peaks. These include orchids, poppies, primulas, marigolds, daisies and anemones. Perched at 11,811 feet (3,600 metres) above sea level, enthusiastic trekkers often take up the journey to this place to witness gorgeous views. You can visit this place anytime between May and October, but the monsoon adds a different beauty to the place.
How to Reach
By air: The nearest airport is the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, 292 km from Govind Ghat, where the 16-km trek begins. Alternatively, you can take helicopter services.
By train: The nearest railhead is in Rishikesh, about 273 km from Govind Ghat
By road: Delhi is about 500 km from Govind Ghat
(Image credit: Dinesh Valke from Thane, India/ CC BY-SA 2.0/ Wikimedia Commons)
3 /9
A haven for lovers of rainfall, Meghalaya’s Cherrapunji is one of the wettest places in the world. It receives rainfall all year round, with July being the month when it rains the most (416.56 mm). Covered with fog and mist most of the time during the monsoons, the drama of the clouds is a sight to behold.
Home to the Double Decker Living Root Bridge, it is replete with numerous waterfalls, including Seven Sisters Falls, Nohkalikai Falls, Mawsmai Falls and Kynrem Falls. Not to forget the cleanest village in Asia, Mawlynnong. Also, having various caves such as the Mawmluh Caves and monoliths, especially the ones in Nartiāng, there is no dearth of valleys and stunning viewpoints here. Undoubtedly, it is one of the best places to visit in India in July.
How to Reach
By air: The nearest airport is the Umroi Airport in Shillong, about 91 km away, but it has fewer flights. The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, about 167 km away, is a better option.
By train: The nearest railhead is in Guwahati, about 181 km
By road: Cherrapunji is about 58 km from Shillong and 147 km from Guwahati in Assam
(Image credit: Pyusha Chatterjee)
4 /9
Housing the famous Pemayangtse monastery and many other Buddhist temples, Pelling is the perfect place for seekers of spirituality. If not treks, you can opt for meditation sessions and village tours. Some of the attractions include Tathagata Tsal, Namchi and Rabdentse Ruins. Fan of misty valley views? July is your time to visit this gem. And do try the momo here. It is delicious.
How to Reach
By air: The nearest airport is Bagdogra, about 160 km away
By train: New Jalpaiguri is the nearest railhead, about 152 km away
By road: Pelling is 130 km from Gangtok
(Image credit: Sahil Pandita/Unsplash)
5 /9
Maharashtra has a lot to offer in terms of rich greens and misty valley views during monsoons. And Naneghat is no exception. This is a mountain pass in the Western Ghats region between the Konkan coast and Junnar town in the Pune district. Used as a trade route in ancient times, it is now famous for trekking (the difficulty level is moderate in case you are planning one). Nearby attractions include Malshej Ghat, Bhairavgarh, Manikdoh Dam and Bhimashankar Temple.
One of the must-visit places is the reverse waterfall, a unique gravity-defying phenomenon to witness here, and July is undoubtedly the best time to do so.
How to Reach
By air: The nearest airport is in Pune, about 120 km
By train: The nearest railhead is Kalyan Railway Station, about 123 km away
By road: It is about 165 km and 123 km from Mumbai and Pune, respectively
(Image credit: Sonika Agarwal/Unsplash)
6 /9
Known to be one of the most sacred places owing to its association with Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, July is an excellent time to visit Odisha’s heart for many reasons.
The annual Rath Yatra takes place in June or July every year and is one of the most vibrant Indian festivals, where thousands of people pull Lord Jagannath’s chariot.
Spanning about nine days, the Chariot Festival should be experienced at least once. Other than that, monsoon is a good time to visit Puri beaches. Additionally, you can visit the temples and craft villages. Puri temples are known for their intricate architecture and history. You can also witness an enthralling Chhau dance performance here.
How to Reach
By air: Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar is the closest airport to Puri, about 59 km
By train: Puri has its own railway station
By road: It is about 63 km from Bhubaneswar and 500 km from Kolkata
(Image credit: Partha Sarathi Samanta/ CC BY-SA 4.0/ Wikimedia Commons)
7 /9
If you like the idea of spending time inside majestic old forts and rustic ruins while it is raining outside, then head straight to Orchha in July. An apt place to experience those untold stories of rulers and their princely states, Orchha is comparatively offbeat and less crowded.
It is a small town where you can cover all the spots in one day and relax in your riverside resort if you choose one. Some of the architectural marvels here include the Raja Mahal, Laxmi Narayan Temple, Chhatris or Cenotaphs dotting the Kanchan Ghat and Chaturbhuj Temple. If it isn’t raining heavily, try river rafting in the Betwa River.
How to Reach
By air: Gwalior Airport is the nearest airport, about 126 km
By train: The nearest railway station is in Jhansi, about 17 km from Orchha
By road: Orchha is about 495 km from Delhi and 320 km from Lucknow
(Image credit: Pyusha Chatterjee)
8 /9
A relatively less-visited place, the Badami Caves Complex here is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A perfect place for history and architecture enthusiasts, the rock-cut temples are very unique, especially the Upper Shivalaya temple.
Other than the temples, you can visit the historical village of Pattadakal, 20 km from Badami. During the reign of the Chalukyas, some of the most important state functions used to take place here.
Monsoons make the cave temples more beautiful amid verdant surroundings.
How to Reach
By air: The nearest airport is in Belgaum, about 150 km away
By train: Badami has its own railway station
By road: It is about 550 km from Bangalore
(Image credit: Pyusha Chatterjee)
9 /9
Do you have a dream of spending some days of your monsoon vacay inside a houseboat on the backwaters? If yes, then you should visit Alappuzha in Kerala, previously known as Alleppey. Often called the ‘Venice of the East’, this green haven turns a shade darker during monsoons. Though heavy rainfall may affect sightseeing plans, those who enjoy getting drenched are sure to love this place. Other than experiencing a houseboat stay, you can choose to go canoeing and fishing.
How to Reach
By air: The nearest airport is Cochin International Airport, 85 km away
By train: Alappuzha has its own railway station
By road: It is 53 km from Kochi and 594 km from Bangalore
(Image credit: Abishek/Unsplash)
Travellers should be aware that owing to the risk of landslides and floods, monsoons are not the best time to visit some destinations in the mountains. Hence, before planning a trip, it is advisable to consider these kinds of climate-related disruptions.
Hero and featured image: Courtesy Pyusha Chatterjee
This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Some of the best places to visit in July in India include Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Kerala and Karnataka.
Answer: Some of the best places to visit in July in India for a honeymoon include Kurseong, Jibhi, Havelock Island and Darjeeling.
Answer: Some of the best places to visit in July in India with friends include Goa and Jaisalmer. You can also head to Rishikesh.
Answer: Rajasthan is one of the best places to visit with kids and family in July. It offers many activities, such as camel rides and desert safaris.
Answer: The best places to enjoy the monsoon include Meghalaya and Kerala. It may rain heavily during this time, but it is a haven for those who love rain.
Answer: Yumthang Valley in Sikkim is one of the best places to witness snowfall in July.