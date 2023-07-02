Experience the magic of monsoons at these places in July in India

Picture this — a cup of hot coffee, a plate of pakoras, the splatter of rain on your window, soothing music in the background and your favourite book. The whole vibe is different when it starts to rain. Monsoons hold a special place for many, and for travel lovers, the places that bring alive the fragrance of the wet soil become the destinations to visit. So, here’s our list of places to visit in India in July to experience the best of this season.

Most places in India come alive with different colours of green during and after rains. While every place has a winter, a summer or a spring charm, the onset of monsoons changes the landscape remarkably, making July the apt month to witness it as it gets the most rainfall. Be it the majestic mountains, dense forests or beaches, the play of clouds, the whiff of flora and the mist make these places even more appealing.

Whether it is experiencing monsoons in Maharashtra amid refreshing waterfalls or sipping Assam tea in the valleys of Meghalaya while watching the rain from a cosy cafe, rains have a different ring to them.

Make your monsoon memorable by visiting some of the best places in India in July