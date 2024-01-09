Best places to visit and things to do if you are in Udaipur

Picture yourself sitting by the lake at dusk, admiring the ethereal beauty of the setting sun’s reflection in the glistening waters, with exquisite palaces in the backdrop. That’s Udaipur for you, and it offers much more. With the city presenting many attractions, let’s explore some of the best places and popular tourist attractions to visit in Udaipur.

From luxurious lake-view hotels and restaurants to well-manicured gardens and architectural marvels, Udaipur has no dearth of places to visit and things to do. If you are yearning for peace and tranquillity, stroll through the palaces’ corridors. It’s a splendid idea to immerse yourself in the serene ambience of Udaipur’s historical marvels.

Perfect timing: Best time to visit Udaipur

The best time to visit the City of Lakes is from November to February when the temperature ranges between 11 and 28 degrees Celsius. The weather remains pleasant throughout the day, making it perfect for activities like boating and leisurely strolls, while the nights are slightly chilly. The city experiences monsoons from July to October, offering a treat for rain lovers. However, it tends to be very humid during this period, with temperatures ranging from 25 to 35 degrees Celsius. The summer months, from March to June, are comparatively hot, and travellers should avoid visiting during this time.

How to reach Udaipur

The Maharana Partap Dabok Airport in Udaipur is approximately 20 km from the city centre and is well-connected to major cities in India. Udaipur has its own railway station and can also be accessed easily by road from Jaipur, Jodhpur and other popular cities in Rajasthan. Udaipur is situated 398 km from Jaipur and approximately 248 km from Jodhpur.

Cruising through the City of Lakes: Best places to visit and things to do in Udaipur

City Palace

An epitome of grandeur and architectural genius, the City Palace was built by the rulers of the Mewar Dynasty over 400 years. This complex structure includes numerous courtyards, pavilions, terraces, corridors, rooms and hanging gardens. It boasts an exquisite entrance gate called ‘Tripolia’, featuring eight marble porticos. Providing a glimpse into royal life through the installations and artefacts, the City Palace is a must-visit for history enthusiasts.

Saheliyon Ki Badi

One of the best places to visit in Udaipur, this well-manicured and picturesque garden dating back to the 18th Century is dedicated to the queen of Mewar and her friends, aptly named Saheliyon ki Badi. Adorned with floral trails, ponds, fountains and marble statues, this Instagram-worthy spot is a haven for lovers of photography.

Bagore ki Haveli

Transport yourself to bygone eras at one of the oldest havelis in Udaipur, now a cultural hub. While mornings invite exploration of installations and artefacts, including vessels, furniture and ornaments within the mansion-turned-museum, evenings come alive with traditional folk dance and puppet shows.

Fateh Sagar Lake

A trip to the City of Lakes remains incomplete without a visit to one of its most beautiful lakes. Named after Maharana Fateh Singh, a revered ruler of Mewar, Fateh Sagar Lake resembles a painting with the Aravallis serving as a fitting backdrop for its azure waters. A leisurely walk along this lake can transform into one of your most cherished memories.

Monsoon Palace

An ideal location to experience the sunset and breathtaking vistas of the entire city, the Monsoon Palace was constructed under the supervision of Maharana Sajjan Singh in the 19th Century. Initially serving as a hunting lodge, it is located on top of the Bansdara hills and serves as a great picnic spot.

Jaisamand Lake

Recognised as the second-largest artificial freshwater lake in Asia, Jaisamand Lake was an undiscovered gem in Udaipur, known to only a handful of travellers. Lately, it has emerged as one of the most popular tourist attractions in Udaipur, celebrated for its serene views, especially the lush green island at its centre.

Nagda

Situated approximately 22 km from Udaipur, the town of Nagda is known for the Sahastrabahu temple, also called the Sas-Bahu temple, dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries A.D. Included in the Archaeological Survey of India’s list of heritage monuments, this temple is known for its intricate carvings based on the Ramayana. While here, don’t miss the opportunity to visit the Jain temple of Adbhutji.

Lake Pichola

If Udaipur has an iconic feature, it is Lake Pichola. Whether you’re relaxing in your lake-view room, sipping coffee at rooftop restaurants, or walking through the palaces, Lake Pichola consistently graces your frame with its infinite beauty.

A regal retreat: Your exquisite abode in Udaipur

Udaipur exudes royalty at every nook and corner. From quaint haveli-themed hotels and homestays to opulent palace-turned-hotels and resorts, the city proudly showcases its rich heritage. One of the best places to stay, The Oberoi Udaivilas, stands out with its bespoke interiors and breathtaking vistas. Other popular accommodation options include The Leela Palace Udaipur, Taj Lake Palace at Lake Pichola and Jagmandir Island Palace.

For those seeking more budget-friendly options, Mewar Haveli and Jaiwana Haveli are great choices, especially for their lake-view rooms and rooftop restaurants.

Culinary delights and restaurants

One of the best ways to savour your visit to Udaipur is by spending a beautiful evening at one of the numerous lakeside restaurants. Offering gorgeous vistas of the brightly lit Lake Pichola, Ambrai Restaurant is a favourite among travellers. For food connoisseurs, 1559 AD is a top choice. Additionally, Raaj Bagh, a garden restaurant, promises to transport you into an era of elaborate outdoor dining.

Savouring the quintessential dal baati choorma and dal pakwan is a must. For non-vegetarians, a bowl of hot lal maas is unparalleled, known for its smooth and aromatic tomato-based gravy with a hint of Mathania chillies, served alongside millet roti straight from the chulha (earthen stove).

Udaipur market scenes: Shop till you drop

Most cities in Rajasthan are a shopper’s paradise, and Udaipur is no exception. With markets like Bapu Bazaar, Bada Bazaar, Hathipole and City Palace Street bustling with shops selling bandhani dupattas, silver and oxidised jewellery, crockery, hand-painted artefacts, leather diaries, and much more, there’s no dearth of gift ideas for your loved ones. You can also find Rajasthani quilts and bedcovers here. Other places to explore for shopping include Shilpgram and Chetak Circle.

Traveller’s day out: Head to Chittorgarh

If you don’t mind delving into melancholic tales of love, separation and bravery, accompanied by a dose of history, look no further than Chittorgarh, approximately 110 km from Udaipur.

The poignant saga of Queen Padmini’s Jauhar (self-immolation) for her husband King Rawal Ratan Singh during the attack by Alauddin Khilji echoes in the rustic ruins of the once-majestic palace premises. The grandeur of Chittorgarh Fort can still be experienced here.

Hero and Featured image: Courtesy Pyusha Chatterjee

This story first appeared here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the most famous lake in Udaipur?

Fateh Sagar Lake and Lake Pichola are two of the most popular lakes and tourist places in Udaipur.

– Which are the must-visit palaces in Udaipur?

City Palace and Monsoon Palace are a few of the must-visit palaces in Udaipur.

– Is Udaipur known for its markets and shopping?

Yes, Udaipur has some popular markets where you can find the best souvenirs to take back home, from paintings to silverware.

– What is the best time to visit Udaipur?

The winter months between November and February are the best ones to visit Udaipur as it is warmer during the rest of the year.

– Are there any famous temples in Udaipur?

Yes, there are many famous temples in Udaipur such as the Jagdish Temple and Eklingji Temple.

– Are boat rides available in Udaipur, and where do they take you?

Yes, boat rides are available in Udaipur, and they take you around the city to spot palaces, hotels and other tourist attractions while cruising the waters.

– Which gardens are worth visiting in Udaipur?

Udaipur has many gardens of which Saheliyon ki Badi and Gulab Bagh are popular.

– Is Udaipur suitable for a romantic getaway?

Certainly, Udaipur is a perfect romantic getaway. Many couples choose Udaipur for pre-wedding shoots or as their wedding destination.

– What cultural experiences can one enjoy in Udaipur’s tourist places?

You can enjoy the traditional Rajasthani folk dance ‘ghoomar’ and puppet shows in Udaipur, especially at tourist attractions in Udaipur Bagore ki Haveli during the evenings.

– Are there any day trips or tourist place excursions from Udaipur?

Yes, Chittorgarh serves as one of the best tourist attractions for a day trip from Udaipur.

– What is the significance of the City Palace in Udaipur?

It is a palace complex built by rulers belonging to the Mewar Dynasty, which houses a museum with interesting artefacts and installations, giving visitors a glimpse of the yesteryears and an enriching experience.

– Are there accommodations with views of the lakes in Udaipur?

There are many accommodation options in Udaipur with views of the lake, including both wallet-friendly as well as luxurious.

– Can I explore Udaipur on foot, or are there other modes of transportation?

Some tourist places in Udaipur can be easily explored on foot; for others, booking an autorickshaw is best as cabs don’t enter the narrow lanes of the city. However, for day trips, you can book cabs from a particular point in the city.