Enjoy a sip at the leading vineyards and wineries in India

If you are a wine lover and heading to Italy or France is not on the cards right now, Indian wineries and vineyards are no less when it comes to creating a memorable experience for visitors. Wineries in India have been mastering the art of producing and crafting wine for decades. And many estates welcome wine enthusiasts or people looking for a new experience to sip and taste some of their best wines, tour the vineyards and stay at their resorts.

While Nashik is famous as the “wine capital of India”, cities like Solapur and Bangalore have a lot to offer as well. You most likely have heard of Sula, but, in this article, we take you through the country’s other top wineries and vineyards. Bookmark these properties to go winery hopping or wine tasting over the weekend or unwind at the ones that offer accommodation.

Best time to visit vineyards in India

The period between November and March is the best time to visit wineries and vineyards in India, given the pleasure of seeing the harvesting of grapes during this period.

Best vineyards and wineries in India