Enjoy a sip at the leading vineyards and wineries in India

If you are a wine lover and heading to Italy or France is not on the cards right now, Indian wineries and vineyards are no less when it comes to creating a memorable experience for visitors. Wineries in India have been mastering the art of producing and crafting wine for decades. And many estates welcome wine enthusiasts or people looking for a new experience to sip and taste some of their best wines, tour the vineyards and stay at their resorts.
While Nashik is famous as the “wine capital of India”, cities like Solapur and Bangalore have a lot to offer as well. You most likely have heard of Sula, but, in this article, we take you through the country’s other top wineries and vineyards. Bookmark these properties to go winery hopping or wine tasting over the weekend or unwind at the ones that offer accommodation.
Best time to visit vineyards in India
The period between November and March is the best time to visit wineries and vineyards in India, given the pleasure of seeing the harvesting of grapes during this period.
Best vineyards and wineries in India
A 240–acre vineyard curled up in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, Fratelli Vineyard boasts an exceptional range of wines along with phenomenal scenery and leisure stay options. It was established in 2007 by three sets of brothers — the Secci brothers (Andrea and Alessio from Italy), the Sekhri siblings (Gaurv and late Kapil) and the Mohite-Patil brothers (Arjun and Ranjit).
Experiences: Enjoy the process of winemaking and wine tasting, a tour of the vineyard, have a relaxing weekend at their luxury retreat and learn everything about India’s finest wines.
Their wines
- JCB N 47, Gran Cuvee Brut, NOI, Merlot, Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Sangiovese Bianco, Cabernet Franc–Shiraz, Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc, Shiraz, Shiraz Rose, Classic Chenin, Classic Shiraz, NOI Spritzer, NOI Sparkling Rose, Classic Merolt
- J’NOON: Red (Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot / Marcelan and Cabernet Franc); White (Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc)
- SETTE: Sangiovese and Cabernet Sauvignon
- MS Red: Sangiovese, Cabernet Franc, and Shiraz
- MS White: Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc
- MS Rose: Sangiovese
- Ziva: Red and White
- Tilt: White, Bubbly, Spritzer
Timing: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm (Closed on Sundays)
How to reach
By air
Distance from Solapur Airport: 127.4 km. Takes around 3 hrs 5 mins by road
By train
Distance from Pandharpur Railway Station: 50.6 km. Takes around 1 hr 2 mins by road
Image Credit: Fratelli Vineyards/Instagram
Located on the foothills of Nashik, Chandon India winery stands as one of the most adventurous getaways to the world of the finest sparkling wines. Chandon is the first gift by Moet Hennesy, the Wines and Spirits Division of Louis Vuitton Moet Hennesy (LVMH), to be made in India. Led by the youngest winemaker in the history of Chandon, Kaushal Khairnar, the brand is currently available across 22 cities in India.
Experiences: Have a fun time handpicking luscious grapes at the 19-acres vineyard and enjoy a skilled wine-tasting experience.
Their wines: Chandon Brut, Chandon Rose
Timing: 11:00 am to 5:00 pm
How to reach
By air
Distance from Nashik International Airport: 13.6 km. Takes around 26 mins by road
By train
Distance from Nasik Road Railway Station: 33.8 km. Takes around 59 mins by road
Image Credit: Chandon India Winery/Instagram
India’s longest-standing winery, Grover Zampa Vineyards was founded by Kanwal Grover, the father of Indian viticulture, in 1988. Nestled in the foothills of Nandi Hills, the 410-acre vineyard stands as a producer of premium wines along with a record of crafting award-winning wines for three generations. Grover Zampa Vineyards also has a twin location in Nashik’s Igatpuri region, details of which can be found on the official website.
Experiences: Enjoy a guided tour of the winery and the winemaking process, relish wine tasting by a sommelier, and end the day with a scrumptious lunch at their restaurant
Their wines: Signet, Vendanges Tardives, Chene, Auriga, Vijay Amritraj, Soiree, La Reserve, Art Collection, Oth, Sante, Raya
Timing: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
How to reach
By air
Distance from Kempegowda International Airport: 28.5 km. Takes around 33 mins by road
By train
Distance from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru Station: 44.6 km. Takes around 59 mins by road
Image Credit: Grover Zampa Vineyards/Instagram
A boutique wine estate nestled in Nashik’s Kavnai village, Vallonne Vineyards is home to premium French-styled wines. It was founded in 2009 as India’s first boutique winery (mentioned on the company’s website) by Shailendra Pai, considered to be India’s first vintner. Vallonne Vineyards, along with its additional attractions, is indeed an epitome of a quaint getaway that one wouldn’t give a second thought to going back to again.
Experiences: Participate in the wine-tasting sessions, set on winery tours, taste the delicacies at the lake-facing Malaka Spice restaurant, and have a relaxing stay at the estate’s hotel
Their wines–
- White wine: Chenin Blanc, Riesling, Viognier, Muscat
- Red wine: Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, Merlot, Syrah, Vermouth, Anokee–The grand reserve limited edition collection, Anokhee–Cabernet Sauvignon, Anokhee–Syrah
- Dessert wine: Vin De Passerillage
- Rose
Timing: 11:00 am to 10:00 pm
How to reach
By air–
Distance from Nashik International Airport: 51.1 km. Takes around 1 hr 9 mins by road
By train–
Distance from Nasik Road Railway Station: 36.4 km. Takes around 57 mins by road
Image Credit: vallonnevineyards.com
Established in 2006, Four Seasons stands as one of the finest wineries in India, endorsed with a rich heritage. Taste luxury and sophistication with every sip of their award-winning wines. Encompassed by expansive vineyards, Four Seasons intricately takes care of every detail leading to an idealistic backdrop for every wine admirer.
Experiences: Rejoice an insightful tour of the vineyard as well as a tour of the winery
Their wines–
- Four Season: Barrique Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Barrique Reserve Shiraz, Merlot, Chenin Blanc, Viognier, Blush
- Ritu: Barrique Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Barrique Reserve Shiraz, Barrique Reserve Viognier, Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Rose
- Zinzi: White, Red
Timing: 9:00 am to 5:30 pm
How to reach
By air–
Distance from Pune International Airport: 87.6 km. Takes around 2 hrs 29 mins by road
By train–
Distance from Daund Junction: 31.3 km. Takes around 53 mins by road
Image Credit: fourseasonsvineyards.com
Surrounded by the Sahyadri ranges and situated near the serene backwaters of Gangapur Dam, Soma Vine Village maintains a well-acquired position in the list of the best vineyards in India. From being India’s first vineyard resort to introducing India’s first barrel house (as mentioned on the company’s website), Some Vine Village has undeniably come a long way.
Experiences: Have fun with skilled sessions on viticulture, take a tour of the vineyard, have a fun time with grape stomping, cooking along with a wine event, go for wine tasting, enjoy a leisure stay or a picnic at the estate, or have a refreshing spa.
Their wines–
- White wine: Chenin Blanc Dessert, Chenin Blanc Gold, Chenin Blanc Silver, Sauvignon Blanc Dessert, Sauvignon Blanc Gold, Sauvignon Blanc Silver, Venus White Wine Gold
- Red wine: Shiraz Cabernet Silver, Shiraz Gold, Venus Red Wine Gold
- Sparkling wine: Brut Cuvee Sparkling Wine, Brut Reserve, Sec Taie Sparkling Wine
- Rose wine: Dessert Rose, Pinot Noir Rose, Rose Gold
- Reserve wine: Brut Reserve, Chardonnay Reserve, Pinot Noir, Riesling Reserve, Shiraz Reserve, Zinfandel Reserve
- Pomegranate wine: Anarkali Medium Sweet, Anarkali Off Dry
- Honey wine: Chenin Blanc Kashmir Honey, Shiraz Jamun Honey, Zinfandel Rose Litchi Honey
Timing: 10:00 am to 10:00 pm
How to reach
By air–
Distance from Nashik International Airport: 30.6 km. Takes around 41 mins by road
By train–
Distance from Nasik Road Railway Station: 16.6 km. Takes around 29 mins by road
Image Credit: somavinevillage.com
Facing a lake on the northern side and a hill on the south, the scenic York Winery is one of the best wineries in India as well as a true blue haven for wine and food lovers. Well-acclaimed for harvesting the best quality grapes across Nashik and practising excellent winemaking, a trip to the winery will offer you a one-of-a-kind experience to the world of some of the finest wines.
Experiences: Go for wine tasting, a winery tour and stop by their restaurant for some lip-smacking cuisines
Their wines–
- All Rounder: White, Red
- White: H block Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc
- Red: Cabernet Merlot, Shiraz, Arros
- Arros: Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon
- Sparkling: Sparkling Rose, Sparkling Cuvee
- Dessert: Late Harvest
- Rose
Timing: 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm
How to reach
By air–
Distance from Nashik International Airport: 36.5 km. Takes around 57 mins by road
By train–
Distance from Nasik Road Railway Station: 25.4 km away. Takes around 51 mins by road
Image Credit: York Winery/Instagram
Hero Image: Courtesy Rohan_Photography/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy Daniel Guillier/Shutterstock
This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The biggest vineyard in India is the Sula vineyard.
Answer: The wine city of India is Nashik.
Answer: Maharashtra’s Nashik City is popularly known for having the most vineyards and wineries.
Answer: Grover Zampa stands as the oldest vineyard in India.
Answer: Maharashtra’s Nashik region is known as the grape capital of India.