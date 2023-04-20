New Bharat Gaurav train to tour Puri, Kashi, Ayodhya, Gaya and other religious sites

A special Bharat Gaurav tourist train will soon take travellers on a journey to important religious and heritage sites in Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The tour, Ganga Pushkarala Yatra, will begin on April 18 and take passengers through holy cities such as Ayodhya, Gaya, Puri, Kashi and more.

The Bharat Gaurav trains run on theme-based circuits and are offered to passengers in the form of tour packages. These tours cover a diversity of circuits, from heritage sites to places of religious importance, and are complete with services such as off-board travel, bus journeys, hotel stays, meals, travel insurance and a lot of other benefits.

All you need to know about the Ganga Pushkarala Yatra

The trip, curated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), will begin in Telangana’s Secunderabad and take passengers to several pilgrimage and heritage sites in the three states mentioned above. Tourists will be able to see the Lord Jagannath Temple and Konark Sun Temple in Odisha’s Puri; Vishnu Pada Temple in Bihar’s Gaya; the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple and Corridor, Kashi Vishalakshi and Annapurna Devi Temple and the evening Ganga aarti in UP’s Varanasi; Ram Janmavhoomi, Hanumangarhi and aarti at Sarayu river in UP’s Ayodhya; and Triveni Sangam, Hanuman Mandir and Shankar Viman Mandapam in UP’s Prayagraj. After the conclusion of this tour on April 25, the IRCTC will run the same package again on April 28 as well.

The package for the Bharat Gaurav train will include the train journey in sleeper class, 3AC or 2AC (depending upon the package you choose), night stays at hotels (non-AC or AC, based on the package chosen and occupancy), on-road transportation in buses and other modes of transport, all meals — morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner (vegetarian meals), on-train security, travel insurance, travel guides and tour escorts, and applicable taxes. The package, however, will not include monument entry charges, boating and other extra fees. Choice in the menu will not be available, and room service charges will have to be borne by the passengers themselves. Further, the cost of sightseeing, local guides, tips to drivers, waiters, fuel surcharge etc., will also not be included in the package, along with personal expenses like laundry, mineral water, food and beverage outside of the pre-set meals offered by the IRCTC package.

Hero and Featured Image credit: Pratish Srivastava/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Asia .