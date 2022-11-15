Epic! The Darjeeling toy train has started giving a ride post-sunset for the first time

For the first time ever, the Darjeeling toy train is carrying on with its ride even during the evening on the same route. The Darjeeling Himalayan Railways (DHR) declared that considering the outlay of festivals, this exclusive post-sundown train will be raising the forthcoming celebrations this November and December.

The Darjeeling toy train, which has been running only during daylight to date, recently underwent this adjustment for the first time in history. Confidently anticipating that this will step up the legacy of the train amidst the travellers and tourists, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railways (DHR) has undertaken this initiative of operating the train post sunset as well.

The Darjeeling toy train happens to be one of the remarkably recognised attractions in the country. This fascination has been charming tourists at full length and at all times. It was inaugurated in 1881, and taking a ride on this train still gets highlighted in the travel bucket list of a maximum of train lovers.

The timings and the dates of the Darjeeling toy train’s night-time services

Post-sunset journey of the Darjeeling toy train began on November 12, 2022, and it will continue to do so every Saturday and Sunday in the evenings, until December 4, 2022. Additionally, the Ghoom Festival commenced on November 12 itself and the celebrations will go on till December 5, 2022. In the time of the festivities stretching throughout the week, tourists and travellers can easily look forward to a plethora of crowds and much more celebrations and events taking over the weekends.

What is the Ghoom Festival all about?

The Ghoom Festival is organised to advertise the Darjeeling Himalayan Railways (DHR) along with the local culture and talent. Quite a good number of celebrations take place at the stations over the railway passages including Darjeeling. Stand-up comedy, illustrations of folk art, and a lot more becomes a part of this enthusiastic festival. Mountain biking and exploration of preserved traditions are some of the affairs that tourists can participate in.

Fares for riding the Darjeeling toy train

The ticket fares for the toy trains post-sundown are similar to the daytime toy trains. Although it will be Rs 1000 as the price for First Class diesel engines, it will be Rs 1500 for the steam engines. There aren’t any sort of additional charges for Ghoom to Darjeeling’s return journey. You can look for the tickets on the official website of IRCTC or even at the Darjeeling railways station.

Hero Image Credit: Mivr/Shutterstock; Feature Image Credit: Rashbihari Dutta/Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.