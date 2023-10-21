Welcome the goddess by visiting these best Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata

If you thought Bengalis were enthusiastic about food, you should see them during their favourite festival, Durga Puja née Pujo. Actually, can we even call it a festival anymore? To call it a carnival would be an understatement too, but more than anything, it’s an emotion for Bengalis, and pandal hopping is an important part of that emotion. Here are all the unmissable Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata in 2023.

Vibrant colours, sparkling lights, a wave of people from all around India, five days of festivities, Kolkata truly decks up like a bride during this time. But what truly takes home the award for standing out, is the pandals. With themes that are beyond imagination, Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata are where art is truly celebrated alongside tradition. Just pick any pandal at this time, big or small, you will find people queued up 24/7 during the day. Bengalis bust all stereotypes during this time of the year. Without further ado, here are all the unmissable pandals this year.

Must-visit Durga puja pandals in Kolkata

Ballygunge Cultural Association

A famous Durga Puja pandal in South Kolkata, this club entered its 73rd year this 2023. Like every year, this year too, they are doing something new with their theme. The theme for this year is Kathaboli, which proudly upholds Bengal’s art, culture and history. Inside the pandal are inscribed the famous poems of Rabindranath Tagore, much to the delight of every Bengali. The protima or idol, too, has been done in a completely traditional avatar.

41 Pally

Head over to Haridevpur in Behala to witness this Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, that follows the theme of Abogahon. In English, it translates to the holy bath one takes before performing anything auspicious or before a new beginning. A beautiful and relevant theme for a Durga Puja, 41 Pally’s main attraction this year is their Durga idol which is made of silicone.

Sreebhumi Sporting Club

Durga puja in Kolkata is incomplete without visiting Sreebhumi Sporting Club’s iconic pandals. The several awards it wins every year indicates merely a fraction of its popularity. To get a real taste of its popularity, one needs to visit the Durga Puja pandal just any day this 2023. This year’s theme is Paris Disneyland. So, for those of us who have not had our lifelong dream of visiting Disneyland fulfilled yet, this is your cue.

Santosh Mitra Square

If Ayodhya came to Kolkata, this is what it would look like. Based on Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir theme, the organisers at this Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata have replicated the model of the famous Ram mandir in all its glory. While Ayodhya Ram Mandir is slated to open in 2024, you can head over to Santosh Mitra Square in Lebutala, Bowbazar to catch a glimpse.

College Square

Next stop on the world tour is Mysore Palace. One of the most celebrated and famous pujas in central Kolkata, College Square has taken up the theme of Mysore Palace this year and has set up a stunning pandal that’s nothing short of a magnificent film set. Pair it with College Square’s famous lighting and the pandal looks nothing but resplendent.

Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durgotsab

Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durgotsab in North Kolkata’s Beniatola has taken up Avinaswar as its theme this year, which means eternal. An apt theme, given that they are recreating the famous Somnath Temple of Gujarat. In case you are wondering what the connection is, the temple was destroyed 17 times and yet rebuilt and restored, making it eternal.

Mudiali Club

One of the most prominent Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata and the pride of South Kolkata, Mudiali has consistently topped the most lists and award ceremonies over the years. For this year, their theme is all metal, no fabric. And they have stayed true to this theme with every aspect of their pandal.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Tanuj Adhikari/Unsplash