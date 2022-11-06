Winter destinations to experience the best snowfall in India

Looking for a fun winter experience? Check out these white winter destinations that offer a beautiful snowfall experience in India.

Winters bring a chill in the air. The weather can get a bit dreary, and most of us tend to run away from the harsh winters to the breezy, tropical beaches. However, there’s another type of climate to experience in India when it comes to the winters. Destinations covered in a blanket of white snow make for a beautiful sight, and thus, are popular during the winters for those who want to witness snowfall in India.

In case you are someone looking for a fun, adventurous trip or a snowy, romantic vacation, here’s where you can head to so that you can experience a white winter with these snowfall destinations in India.

Places to visit to experience snowfall in India

Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

Gulmarg, tucked away in Jammu and Kashmir, makes for a beautiful destination to visit all year round. However, winters here are all the more special. The hill station gets covered in a thick blanket of snow. This means you can go skiing and play around in the fluffy white snow, and soak in the beauty of the place. It is also a great destination for honeymooners.

What to explore: Skiing, local food and adventure sports

How to reach: The destination can be reached via Srinagar by road.

Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

Another great place to experience snowfall in India is Sonmarg. Located in Kashmir, Sonmarg also gets covered in snow as winters come. This makes it a stunning hill station to visit, and experience Kashmir in all its beauty.

What to explore: Baltal, Zojila Pass, and Srinagar are all close to Sonmarg

How to reach: The place is reachable from Srinagar via road

Auli, Himachal Pradesh

Auli is one of India’s first skiing destinations. You can visit here all year long for some fun adventure activities. However, winters here are more special due to the snow and snow-based activities.

What to explore: Skiing, artificial lake, ropeway

How to reach: The nearest airport is Jolly Grant in Dehradun, whereas the nearest railway station is Rishikesh

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali is a great place to visit whether you are travelling solo, with family or friends or even for your honeymoon. The hill station, surrounded by snow-capped peaks, will make it one of the best (and easily approachable) destinations to experience snowfall in India. This is not all – Rohtang Pass is located less than an hour from here, which is a great place to go to for some fun adventure activities!

What to explore: Rohtang Pass, Hidimba Temple, Solang Valley

How to reach: The destination is approachable via road from Delhi

Pelling, Sikkim

Pelling offers beautiful views of the Kanchenjunga mountains. The hill station is among the most sought-after destinations to witness a white winter in India. This town houses monasteries and waterfalls, along with scenic views of snow-capped peaks. Oh and, local cuisine and culture will make your experience all the more worthwhile!

What to explore: Pelling Skywalk, monasteries, markets

How to reach: Reach the destination via road from major cities around

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang is among the best places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh. The hill station is located high up in the mountains and boasts several monasteries. Tawang is filled with culture and heritage. With monasteries, forests and more, the place is definitely one you must visit to make the most of the snowfall in India!

What to explore: Monasteries, forests, local culture

How to reach: The nearest airport is in Tezpur, Assam, from where you will need to hit the road

Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh

If you’ve visited Kalpa in the summers, you’ve already soaked in the lush, vibrant greenery, raw apples hanging on trees and the soft morning sun on the surrounding peaks. What makes Kalpa all the more special is a winter sojourn here. Surrounded by snow, the valley will make for a super romantic place to visit with your partner if all you want to do is stay in and cuddle, or stay in bed with a warm cuppa and a book!

What to explore: Kinnaur Kailash, treks, apple orchards

How to reach: The nearest airport is Shimla, and the nearest railway station is also in Shimla

Zuluk, Sikkim

The small village in Sikkim is a unique destination to visit. The place, a popular one to visit in the winters, is a challenging terrain to navigate given the slippery roads that lead here. The destination serves as the transit point for the Silk Route, which has some 32 hairpin bends – the views of which are stunning from here.

What to explore: Mountain views, Nathula Lass, lakes, temples

How to reach: Roads are the best way to reach this destination

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Home to the beautiful Naini Lake, Nainital is a great hill station to visit if you want to experience light snowfall. Located close to Delhi, it can be reached in a few hours, and makes for a wonderful weekend getaway from the city.

What to explore: Tiffin Top, markets, Naini Lake

How to reach: The nearest airport is Pantnagar, and the nearest railway station is Kathgodam

Patnitop, Jammu and Kashmir

One of the most peaceful winter retreats in India, Patnitop is a beautiful place to visit. The place has large expanses of snow, which make for a great spot to go snowboarding and paragliding.

What to explore: Snowboarding, paragliding, winter sports

How to reach: Nearest airport and railway station is in Jammu, from where you can get a bus or cab for Patnitop

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla is one of the most popular hill stations in the North. The place is a must-visit in the winters, since it gets covered in snow. Take a stroll along Mall Road or visit Christ Church, or simply walk or go on mini-treks to explore the hill station in all its glory.

What to explore: Mall Road, Christ Church, various view points

How to reach: Shimla has an airport as well as a railway station

Munsiyari, Uttarakhand

Munsiyari is a quaint town that seems to be coming out of a fairytale. The destination is great all year, but the winter snowfall adds a layer of mystery to it. Go trekking here, or spend time by the freshwater lake – there’s a lot of things to do in this snowy destination.

What to explore: Goriganga River, Namik Glacier, Birthi Falls

How to reach: Nearest airport is Jolly Grant in Dehradun, and the nearest railway station is Ramnagar

Leh, Ladakh

Leh and its surrounding areas can experience snowfall in the summers, too, given its high altitude. However, winter snow hits different here, with the entire city being covered in a white blanket and the streets having an altogether different charm.

What to explore: Monasteries, various mountain passes, Nubra Valley and other nearby destinations

How to reach: Leh has an airport, but travellers like to experience a road journey from Manali or Srinagar

Narkanda, Himachal Pradesh

Narkanda offers winter sports such as ice skating and skiing, making it a great winter destination in India for some snowfall. What’s more, the town offers breathtaking views of the mountains, as well as beautiful orchards for you to walk through.

What to explore: Ice skating, skiing, lush greenery

How to reach: Hop on the Kalka-Shimla toy train

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Ashwini Chaudhary(Monty)/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.