9 forts & palaces in UP to be converted into luxury heritage hotels soon

Uttar Pradesh is all set to get multiple high-end heritage hotels, complete with numerous luxurious amenities if all goes according to plan. Nine of the state’s palaces and forts have been earmarked for the project.

The move is expected to boost tourism in Uttar Pradesh, especially in its rural areas, and increase employment opportunities for local youth. Additionally, it will provide travellers the experience of staying at a place where royals once lived. The project also aims to restore these heritage properties and aid economic growth in these areas, with local culture and history at its epicentre.

Here are the shortlisted forts and palaces to be converted into heritage hotels

The decision has been made as an attempt to take care of the large tourist footfall expected during the opening of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, according to a report in The New Indian Express. Steps are being taken to restore the nine ancient properties to their former glory with the help of private sector investments, say senior state government officials. These are Chhattar Manzil, Kothi Gulistan-e-Iram, Kothi Darshan Vilas and Kothi Roshan in Lucknow, Chunar Fort in Mirzapur, Barua Sagar Fort in Jhansi, Barsana Water Palace in Mathura, Shukla Talab in Kanpur and Tikait Rai Baradari in Bithoor.

An investment of about INR 180 crore is expected to be made for these activities, and leading hospitality groups have expressed their interest to take up this work, adds the report.

Mukesh Meshram, Principal Secretary and Director General of UP Tourism told media that the successful bidder will be chosen according to cost-based selection method as well as quality. Criteria and responsibilities related to the conservation of these heritage properties have been defined. The hotels will have to retain their original archaeological layout, and their historical and mythological significance should be enhanced through signage and other means. Local culture, heritage, cuisine, art and clothing should also be highlighted, and neighbouring villages need to be developed in the process, with at least 25 percent of local citizens gaining employment through the project, adds the report.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Representative image by Master the moment/Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.