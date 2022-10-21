Here’s where you can see the full moon in all its glory in India

With each passing year, adventure travel is taking on a new meaning. Latest on the bandwagon is full moon tourism – packages and tours designed to allow tourists to experience a bright full moon on a clear, starry night. Here’s where all you can opt for the same.

Over the last few years, and especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been a renewed interest in astronomy. Several people have taken out their telescopes and binoculars, attached a tele lens to their DSLRs and have gone stargazing in their balconies to spot some bright, rare and unique stars and planets.

This renewed interest in the sun, moon and stars has given rise to a new genre of travel – full moon tourism. While astro-tourism and dark sky tourism have been quite popular in the country, this type of travel will allow visitors to witness the grandeur of a full moon on a clear, starry night.

Where to go in India for full moon tourism

Rajasthan

Rajasthan is the first state that is set to launch a programme for this kind of tourism. Earlier, the state introduced astro-tourism. With this new initiative, the Rajasthan government will allow travellers a chance to witness the state’s galactic beauty, in addition to its vibrant culture, palaces, forts, crafts, delicacies and so much more. What’s more, this new initiative will attract a whole new set of travellers to come and explore Rajasthan beyond what is shown in the movies.

Rann of Kutch

While not promoted as a destination for full moon tourism, White Rann is a magnificent place to see the moon. On a clear, starry night during the Rann Utsav, hop on a night safari to the white sands. Here, you will be able to see the full moon in all its glory, and you may even catch its reflection in the white sands and salt pans on ground, giving an illusion of a double moon.

Taj Mahal

Ever witnessed a blue Taj Mahal? We figured as much. Which is why, we’d urge you to visit this monument of love on a full moon night! The brightness of the moon gives the entire white marble structure a soothing blue hue, which makes it look simply ethereal.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has several destinations to go stargazing at. be it Nainital or Bhimtal, each of these destinations offer some beautiful, clear skies. What’s more, these destinations are also great for full moon tourism, with the moonlight falling on the lakes’ surface and adding a soft, illuminating glow to the entire space.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.