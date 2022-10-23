Explore the undistracted side of Goa with these 18 hidden beaches

Needless to say, Goa is a wonderland for party animals and beach bums! You land in Goa and find yourself hiking directly to the glassy blue waters and swimming away from all the chaos! India’s smallest state and the country’s party capital does have lavishly known beaches but besides that, there are some unexplored and hidden beaches in Goa that you’ve possibly never come across. Keep scrolling for an offbeat read.

Quite justifiably, Goa represents itself as one gem of a destination in the Indian landmass that holds no other place comparable to it. The remarkable glamour of this place is connected to the flawless fusion of the Portuguese and Indian cultures, intricately gifted in a framework of exquisite nature.

The absolute supremacy of this establishment begins with the recognition of the impeccable infrastructure and its effortless maintenance. However, the ultimate highlight of its charm unravels with the exploration of its beaches. To behold the best beaches in Goa, you ought to dig further than the obvious view of the hidden or the virgin beaches. The beaches mentioned in this article can possibly help you with altering your perspective of going places as well as your encounter with nature at its best.

The underrated thrill and beauty of serene experiences can only be felt when you’re holidaying at some of the lesser-known beaches in Goa. Given the massive volume of locations this place has, we have further categorised the beaches under North Goa and South Goa.

Hidden beaches in North Goa and South Goa