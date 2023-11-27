Retreat to these hill stations near Hyderabad to escape Metropolitan humdrum

Catch a break from the cacophony of honking streets and concrete views. These panoramic hill stations near Hyderabad, within 300 km, are sprinkled with meandering brooks, quaint cafes, and cotton-candy skies.

For a getaway wrapped in the wilderness, pick the Nallamala Hills. Relish the views of untouched hills and storybook sunsets at Ananthagiri Hills: the idyllic escape for a workation. And, if you fancy cascading waterfalls and sun-kissed vistas, look no further than Nagarjuna Sagar Dam. Simply put, the labyrinth of pleasantly weathered destinations near Hyderabad is tailor-made for impromptu trips, weekend getaways, and wellness breaks.

Evergreen and uncharted: Explore offbeat hill stations near Hyderabad

Ananthagiri Hills (82.4 km)

A meshwork of lush forests, trickling streams and splendid waterfalls, Ananthagiri Hills offer the perfect hillside sojourn for the family. Plan a fun-filled road trip to the destination, located just 82.4 km from Hyderabad. Upon reaching, explore the trekking trails in Ananthagiri Forest, go kayaking in the Nagasamudram Lake, and visit the Borra Hills and Caves. Fuel the thrill quotient further with rock climbing and camping at the Deccan Trail. Lastly, embrace the skies on the Tarzan Swing and explore the spiritual landmark of Sri Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple.

How to reach:

By air: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is the nearest, approximately 81 km away.

By train: Vikarabad Railway Station is approximately 7.3 km away.

Srisailam (213.2 km)

Saunter through India’s mystical past at Srisailam: a melting pot of temples, caves and wildlife explorations. Start with the Ishtakameshari Temple, nestled amidst thick forests, inside a whimsical cave. Owing to its ornate architecture and scenic location, the temple dedicated to Goddess Parvati attracts all kinds of travellers, be it devotees, history enthusiasts or trekkers. Next, visit the Akka Mahadevi Caves, tucked amidst the forests near the Krishna River. The journey to the caves — roughly 150 metres deep — includes an hour-long boat ride and a short trek. As you voyage into the depths of the cave, a naturally-formed Shiva Lingam will greet you. Additionally, enjoy a rendezvous with wildlife at the Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam Sanctuary (the largest tiger reserve in India), where you might encounter leopards, tigers, dholes, antelopes, and crocodiles.

#nallamala_diaries moment of honour for @nstr_tiger, when the valuable archives are read. Nallamala is the greatest single block of reserve forests in India. And of course @nstr_tiger is the largest tiger reserve in India. @AmrabadTiger @ntca_india @AndhraPradeshCM @AP_Forest pic.twitter.com/TTyORkrAI8 — Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (@nstr_tiger) November 3, 2021

How to reach:

By air: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is the nearest, approximately 200.7 km away.

By train: Markapur Railway Station is approximately 84.1 km away.

Nallamala Hills (245.4 km)

Nallamala Hills weave a magical holiday dotted with rivulets, uncharted forest trails and admirable rock formations (add Ugra Stambham rock to your itinerary). The deciduous forests of the region flaunt about 1,500 flowering plant species, out of which 353 are medicinal herbs. Located in the Eastern Ghats, Nallamala Forest is the largest unaltered forest in South India and is spread across Nellore, Kurnool, Chittoor, Prakasam, and Kadapa. Positioned amidst the thick of this forest, the Nemaligundam Ranganayaka Swamy Temple and the surrounding Nemaligundla Falls offer one of the best sights to soak in the area. This hill station near Hyderabad, within 300 km, is also popular for its towering peaks: Bhairani Konda (3.048 ft) and Gundla Brahmeshwara (2.964 ft). At an altitude of 4000 metres, the Nallamala Hills are ideal for a quiet getaway amidst sweeping views, flourishing waterbodies, and a wide range of forest trekking trails.

How to reach:

By air: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is the nearest, approximately 246.4 km away.

By train: Markapur Railway Station is approximately 74.2 km away.

Nagarjuna Sagar (152.8 km)

Built over Krishna Sagar in Andhra Pradesh’s Nalgonda district, Nagarjuna Sagar is a man-made marvel surrounded by rolling hills and lush foliage. Now, it is not technically a hill station but is just as gratifying. It frames the three hills of Hyderabad surrounding the rivers, the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, and water gushing through the dam’s 12 gates with graceful ferocity. Built across the Krishna River, on the border between Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district and Telangana’s Nalgonda district, the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam is the world’s largest masonry dam. Here, you can take a boat ride down the Nagarjuna Valley, appreciate the Ethiopia Waterfalls, explore the ancient Buddhist monuments and relics at Nagarjunakonda, and pay respects at Pillalamarri Shiva Temple.

How to reach:

By air: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is the nearest, approximately 153.9 km away.

By train: Macherla Railway Station is approximately 23.4 km away.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the best hill stations near Hyderabad for a workation?

The best hill stations near Hyderabad for a workation include Ananthagiri Hills, Srisailam, and Panchgani, among others.

– What are the best hill stations near Hyderabad for a solo trip?

For a solo trip to a hill station near Hyderabad, consider Ananthagiri Hills, Srisailam, Araku Valley, Lambasingi, and Agumbe, among others.

– What are the best hill stations near Hyderabad for honeymoon?

The best hill stations near Hyderabad for honeymoon include Ananthagiri Hills, Srisailam, Yana, Lambasingi, and Araku Valley, among others.