These honeymoon destinations in India will never go out of style; check them out

If you are still indecisive about where to honeymoon, we’re here to help. Allow us to suggest some evergreen destinations in India for your honeymoon. You can rest assured that these places have effortlessly offered a great time for honeymooners for decades now.

Often referred to as the meadow of flowers, Gulmarg seems to be a recent favourite among honeymooners. Actress Mouni Roy recently shared pictures from her honeymoon resort in Gulmarg, giving severe couple goals to newlyweds. One of the prime attractions in Gulmarg is the Gondola Cable Car, which makes it the highest lift-accessible ski terrain in the world.

Take a sledge ride, test your skiing feet on beginners’ slopes, try snowboarding, or play with snow. Gulmarg offers a range of activities for snow lovers. Must-visit attractions include the Rani Temple, Alpather Lake, Ningle Nallah, and Banibal Nag. You may also visit St. Mary’s Church, Kong Dori, and Gulmarg Biosphere.

Udaipur

Boasting lakes, lake palaces, gardens, and mansions, Udaipur is one of India’s most romantic cities. Explore Rajasthan’s rich heritage at the City Palace Complex, spend some quality time by the lakeside, laze in one of the lake view rooftop restaurants, enjoy a boat ride in Lake Pichola, shop in the bustling markets of the old city. Other attractions in Udaipur include the Vintage Car Collection, Crystal Gallery, Jagdish Temple, Sahelio ki Baari, Bagore ki Haveli, and the Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace. You can also plan a day’s excursion to the Eklingji Temple, located in Kailashpuri village. Don’t miss the Mansapurna Karni Mata Ropeway, which offers spectacular views of the city.

Manali

Nothing beats the charm of enjoying a softy ice cream and walking hand in hand with your better half on the mall. Manali offers a quintessential Himachali experience for honeymooners. Begin your trip by seeking blessings at the popular Hadimba Temple, which stands amidst tall deodars as a fine specimen of traditional Himachali architecture. When here, go all touristy and get your pictures taken in Himachali dresses, holding a rabbit. Head to the Solang Valley for your share of adventure. Paragliding is the most popular adventure activity here. Any trip to Manali is incomplete without visiting the Rohtang Pass. While the pass is open for tourists from July to September, you can still go up to a designated snow point if you are honeymooning in winter. Build a snowman, have a snowball fight and nurture a lifelong bond with your special someone.

Andaman Islands

One of the most vibrant and picturesque hill stations in the country, Gangtok will surprise you with its unparalleled charm and peaceful vibes. There are many sightseeing spots here that will ensure a memorable trip for you. Some of these include Ganesh Tok, Hanuman Tok, and Tashi View Point. Gangtok is best explored on foot. Most of your time will be spent around the bustling MG Road, which is the centre of all attractions in Gangtok. Listen to live music at a cool cafe, eat pastries, shop for handicrafts and souvenirs, and sip some Darjeeling tea. You must also include the ancient Enchey Monastery in your itinerary. From Gangtok, you can plan excursions to the Rumtek Monastery, Tsomgo Lake, and the Nathu La pass.

Rann of Kutch

At first, Rann of Kutch may sound like an unusual choice for a honeymoon, but the vast marshland has been witness to many love stories that began here. It makes for a great honeymoon destination choice for couples who wish to immerse themselves in Gujarat’s culture and colour while basking in the warm sun. What’s makes it even more interesting is the romantic night desert safari, which takes you through moonlit nights and clear skies. You and your partner could love Kutch if you have a keen interest in wildlife. The place is home to quite a few wildlife sanctuaries and reserves. These include Little Rann Sanctuary, Indian Wild Ass Sanctuary, Kutch Desert Sanctuary, Narayan Sarovar Sanctuary, and Kutch Bustard Sanctuary. You can also take a day trip to Dholavira, one of the most popular Indus Valley Civilisation sites in India. For shopping, visit Bhujodi village to buy directly from the artisans.

Alleppey

Alleppey’s main allure is the backwaters. Embark on a backwaters cruise on the Punnamada Kayal and treat your eyes to gorgeous lush islands as you navigate the canals. It would be best to stay in a houseboat, or kettuvallom, as they are called in the local parlance. Rediscover what living at a deliciously slow pace feels like while you soak in the blissful environs of the fresh and saltwater ecosystem. Experience some colonial vibes at the Alleppey Beach, which features the remains of a 1000–foot-long pier built by a European settler in 1862. Another must-have experience in Alleppey is visiting the stunning man-made islands here. Sip some fresh toddy, devour authentic seafood and strengthen your bond in between bites of crabs and prawns. Spice up your trip by shopping for some local spices at the Mullackal shopping junction.

Agra

Blessed to have the world’s most iconic symbols of love and marriage, the Taj Mahal, Agra, is great for falling head over heels in love with your spouse. Home to some of the most luxurious hotels in the world, Agra holds the promise of a truly memorable honeymoon. No matter how many cliches you may have heard about the Taj, it manages to blow your breath away like no other historical monument in the country. Take as many mandatory selfies as you may like, but we recommend getting an old-school hard copy clicked by one of the professional photographers that work here. Visit the Agra Fort and walk through the history of the Mughals. Spend a lazy afternoon at the Mehtaab Bagh and take an evening boat ride in the Yamuna. You must also keep a day extra and visit Fatehpur Sikri.

Coorg

Nurtured between the Western Ghats, Coorg, equally familiar with the name of Kodagu, is known to be one of the best honeymoon destinations in India. The welcoming hilly crossroads amuses you with breathtaking waterfalls, coffee plantations, and temples. The aroma of the cardamom forests lounging all around makes you let go of your monotonous lifestyle for a good while. Keeping in mind the majestic beauty of Coorg altogether, you must certainly consider this place while sorting places for your honeymoon.

Ladakh

The adventure that you encounter in Ladakh automatically makes a honeymoon a perfect fascinating antic. Gifted with a picturesque backdrop, this place is for all those who look forward to having a time of their honeymoon from a different angle. Undoubtedly resembling a utopia on earth, the place holds all the justified reasons to make you consider its name while you figure out the best honeymoon destinations to go to for a romantic vacation. Whether you wish to adore the elegance of the lake that specialises in changing its colours or you wish to soothe the hastiness of your usual stress, Ladakh is just the accurate destination to choose.

Goa

Even if you’re considering the west of India, you would come across a good number of destinations and this particular beach paradise simply tops the list. Its energetic yet rejuvenating vibe compensates for all the journey hassle. Famously known as the party capital of India, this small state is well aware of the tactics to rule over hearts with its pristine beaches, nightlife, backwaters, and cosy roads. Altogether, Goa effortlessly appoints as one of the best honeymoon destinations in India. The magical sunset, mouth-watering cuisines of various kinds, and artistically opulent capital of Panaji are some of the plenty of reasons why you will have one gala time living it up with your partner here.

Sonmarg

In the middle of such amazing honeymoon destinations in India, Sonmarg has created a mark of its own. The snow-coated hills and mountains as well as the valleys of Sonmarg appear as if they have shown up directly out of a dream. Sonmarg comprises all the justifiable reasons to have become a famously preferred destination among the Indians incurring to its oh-so-natural charm. One of the extremely romantic destinations in India for an idealistic honeymoon, Sonmarg is a lovable place to spend time with your plus one.

Coonoor

One of the most exotic treasures of Tamil Nadu, this panoramic hill station legit stimulates you to arrive together to create some rememberable experiences that this place offers. Coonoor’s soul-satisfying tea gardens, majestic hiking paths, and red-tiled rooftops form this place an ideal destination for an ideal honeymoon. Begin your married life by gifting each other a handful of prized times by vacationing at Coonoor. Located nearby Ooty, this is one of the most serene destinations you’ll ever discover in the country.

Mussoorie

Mussoorie is widely known to be the picture-perfect haven for an unrealistic escape. Elaborating beautifully spouting waterfall, stunning cable car rides, and peaceful surroundings, the place leaves no stone unturned to make you spend a priceless honeymoon in its lap. Additionally familiar with the name of ‘Queen of the Hills’, this hill station accurately holds a prestigious position amidst India’s best romantic destinations.

Nainital

The kind of comfort that astonishes the heart rests in the core of Nainital. With magnetic sceneries outpouring romance at every step, the mesmerising hills echoing warmth in every bit, and unrealistically appealing lakes, you can doubtlessly vision the ideal honeymoon of your life at this place. For all these eye-catching reasons, it makes Nainital one of the truly best honeymoon destinations in India. Imagine doing nothing except reclining back and counting the stars with your partner! That’s what Nainital does to you!

