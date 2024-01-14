facebook
Home > Travel > India > How to reach Lakshadweep? Check entry permit rules and more
How to reach Lakshadweep? Check entry permit rules and more
Travel
14 Jan 2024 01:00 PM

How to reach Lakshadweep? Check entry permit rules and more

Yashita Vashishth

Lakshadweep’s sweeping coastlines, lush coconut groves, and world of marine adventure need no introduction. Accessible yet secluded, resplendent yet virginal, the islands command a visit. Located about 750 km from the Maldives in the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep is governed by Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi Islands (Restriction on Entry and Residence) Rules, 1967, as per the official website of the Union Territory. This means that any person who is not a native of the three Lakshadweep islands will need a prescribed entry permit form, issued by a competent authority, to visit and reside in the islands.

Read on to discover all about the entry requirements and how to reach Lakshadweep.

Lakshadweep calling! All you need to know about entry permits

Lakshadweep Trip: Entry Permits And How To Reach
Image credit: Sixpixx/ Shutterstock

Tourists travelling to Lakshadweep must apply for an entry e-permit online via the Lakshadweep Administration portal. The application is processed within seven days, and the e-permit is valid for 30 days. Needless to say, you must plan ahead, as the permit application will require you to mention the islands you’re planning to visit.

While the tropical archipelago of Lakshadeep has 36 atolls and coral reefs, only a few of them are inhabited. The popular islands include Kadmat, Minicoy, Bangaram, Kavaratti, and Agatti. Additionally, as per the official website, government officials and armed forces members who are working or visiting these islands, along with their family members, are exempt from the permit requirement.

The best time to visit Lakshadweep is between October to February. During these months, humidity is at its lowest and sunshine elevates the sandy-toed getaways.

How to reach Lakshadweep

Agatti Island
Image Credit: Mohijaz/Shutterstock

Wondering how to reach Lakshadweep? Kochi is the tourist’s gateway to the islands, offering both flight and ship services. Out of all the Lakshadweep islands, only Agatti Island has an airstrip. The flight from Kochi to Agatti takes roughly one hour and thirty minutes. From Agatti, tourists can opt for a boat ride to Kadmat and Kavaratti Islands, between October to May. Helicopter rides are also available from Agatti to Kavaratti during the monsoon season, subject to the helicopter’s availability.

Additionally, seven passenger ships MV Kavaratti, MV Arabian Sea, MV Lakshadweep Sea, MV Lagoon, MV Corals, MV Amindivi and MV Minicoy also ply from Kochi to the Lakshadweep Islands. The ships embark on a journey of 14 to 18 hours depending on the destination island. The different classes of accommodation offered by the ships include A/C First Class with two berth cabins, A/C Second Class with four berth cabins and push back/Bunk Class with A/C seating. A doctor is available on board the ships for any emergency.

Feature Image: Courtesy lego 19861111/Shutterstock

This story first appeared here.

Lakshadweep Lakshadweep Island how to reach lakshadweep
How to reach Lakshadweep? Check entry permit rules and more

Yashita Vashishth

Writer by day, reader by night, Yashita has a flair for all things travel, wellness and food. She has previously worked at Condé Nast India and Times Internet. When not working, you can catch her binge-reading the latest thriller on the block, re-watching Friends, trying a new recipe or hosting her friends.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended for you

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.