How to reach Lakshadweep? Check entry permit rules and more

Lakshadweep’s sweeping coastlines, lush coconut groves, and world of marine adventure need no introduction. Accessible yet secluded, resplendent yet virginal, the islands command a visit. Located about 750 km from the Maldives in the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep is governed by Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi Islands (Restriction on Entry and Residence) Rules, 1967, as per the official website of the Union Territory. This means that any person who is not a native of the three Lakshadweep islands will need a prescribed entry permit form, issued by a competent authority, to visit and reside in the islands.

Read on to discover all about the entry requirements and how to reach Lakshadweep.

Lakshadweep calling! All you need to know about entry permits

Tourists travelling to Lakshadweep must apply for an entry e-permit online via the Lakshadweep Administration portal. The application is processed within seven days, and the e-permit is valid for 30 days. Needless to say, you must plan ahead, as the permit application will require you to mention the islands you’re planning to visit.

While the tropical archipelago of Lakshadeep has 36 atolls and coral reefs, only a few of them are inhabited. The popular islands include Kadmat, Minicoy, Bangaram, Kavaratti, and Agatti. Additionally, as per the official website, government officials and armed forces members who are working or visiting these islands, along with their family members, are exempt from the permit requirement.

The best time to visit Lakshadweep is between October to February. During these months, humidity is at its lowest and sunshine elevates the sandy-toed getaways.

How to reach Lakshadweep

Wondering how to reach Lakshadweep? Kochi is the tourist’s gateway to the islands, offering both flight and ship services. Out of all the Lakshadweep islands, only Agatti Island has an airstrip. The flight from Kochi to Agatti takes roughly one hour and thirty minutes. From Agatti, tourists can opt for a boat ride to Kadmat and Kavaratti Islands, between October to May. Helicopter rides are also available from Agatti to Kavaratti during the monsoon season, subject to the helicopter’s availability.

Additionally, seven passenger ships — MV Kavaratti, MV Arabian Sea, MV Lakshadweep Sea, MV Lagoon, MV Corals, MV Amindivi and MV Minicoy — also ply from Kochi to the Lakshadweep Islands. The ships embark on a journey of 14 to 18 hours depending on the destination island. The different classes of accommodation offered by the ships include A/C First Class with two berth cabins, A/C Second Class with four berth cabins and push back/Bunk Class with A/C seating. A doctor is available on board the ships for any emergency.

Feature Image: Courtesy lego 19861111/Shutterstock

This story first appeared here.