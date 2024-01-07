Experience snowfall at these hill stations in India

There is something enchanting about pristine, untouched snow that invites your inner child to come out and play. Whether you’re indulging in winter sports, making a snowman, engaging in a friendly snowball fight, or marvelling at frozen lakes and conifers liberally dusted with snow, the winter charm of mountains is unparalleled! Join us on a journey through the enchanting hill stations that receive the best snowfall in India, transforming into mesmerising winter wonderlands.

Best hill stations in India for snowfall

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

A favourite among snow enthusiasts and winter travellers, Shimla is much-adored for delivering snowy winters year after year. Its colonial-era architecture, picturesque streets, and stunning views of snow-covered peaks make this hill station a must-visit destination from December to January.

Where to stay: Hotel Combermere, Hotel Woodville Palace, and The Grand Welcome Hotel

Places to see: Scandal Point, Christ Church, and Mall Road

Things to do: Enjoy a toy train ride, experience ice skating at the open-air ice skating rink, and go on a day trip to Kufri

How to reach

By air: Chandigarh Airport is approximately 120 km away from Shimla

By train: Kalka Railway Station is approximately 88 km away from Shimla

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

One of the most popular winter wonderlands in the country, Manali is a charming hill station that experiences heavy snowfall in December. Solang Valley and Rohtang Pass, near Manali, offer some of the best snowfall experiences in India. With breathtaking views of snowed-in mountains, varied winter sports, and plenty of fresh snow, Manali provides an idyllic setting for winter breaks.

Where to stay: Rock Manali by Vivaan, La Vista Resort, and Daffodil Cottages

Places to see: Manu Temple, Van Vihar National Park, and Naggar Castle

Things to do: Hike to Beas Kund and Deo Tibba Base Camp, enjoy paragliding in Solang Valley, and take a stroll around Mall Road

How to reach

By air: Kullu Bhuntar Airport is approximately 50 km away from Manali

By train: Joginder Nagar Railway Station is approximately 167 km away from Manali

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Mussoorie witnesses moderate snowfall from mid-December to early February, making it an ideal winter escape. The sight of snow-clad mountains and conifers draped in white is enough to make anyone fall in love with the ‘Queen of the Hills’.

Where to stay: Hotel LA Eden, Nirvana Lodge and Lounge, and Hotel Highland by DLS Hotels

Places to see: Company Garden, Lal Tibba, and Bhatta Falls

Things to do: Enjoy paragliding, go rafting on the Alaknanda River, and try your hand at skating at India’s largest roller skating rink.

How to reach

By air: Jolly Grant Airport is approximately 60 km away from Mussoorie

By train: Dehradun Railway Station is approximately 28 km away from Mussoorie

Munsyari, Uttarakhand

Munsyari, an off-the-beaten-track hill station in Uttarakhand, receives snowfall from late December to early February. Known for its natural untouched beauty, gorgeous views of distant snow-capped mountains, and natural hot springs, Munsyari is a blessing during the freezing winters.

Where to stay: Vamoose Vijay Mount View and Neer Stays

Places to see: Maheswar Kund, Tribal Heritage Museum, and Khaliya Top

Things to do: Enjoy walking the Thamrikund Nature Trail, ski at Johar Valley, and go bird-watching

How to reach

By air: Pantnagar Airport is approximately 249 km away from Munsyari

By train: Kathgodam Railway Station is approximately 275 km away from Munsyari

Gulmarg, Kashmir

Gulmarg, a snow lover’s paradise, is a global favourite, attracting tourists from all over the world. Offering panoramic views of the snow-draped Himalayas, scores of options for winter sports, one of the highest cable cars in the world, and heavy snowfall in the winter, Gulmarg is a true wonder. Mid-January to late February is when it experiences heavy snowfall.

Where to stay: Gulmarg Ski Hill Resort, Hotel Pine Spring Gulmarg, and The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa

Places to see: Strawberry Valley, Afarwat Peak, and Buta Pathri

Things to do: Ride the Gulmarg gondola, trek to Alpather Lake, and ski at the Apharwat Peak

How to reach

By air: Srinagar International Airport is approximately 158 km away from Gulmarg

By train: Jammu Railway Station is approximately 290 km away from Gulmarg

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Famous for its lush, green, and fragrant tea gardens, Darjeeling is a year-round destination. During winters, from late December to mid-February, the upper ridges of this charming hill station are blanketed in heavy snow. While it is rare for it to snow for an extended period in Darjeeling town, little flurries of snow on cold nights are not uncommon.

Where to stay: Hotel Green, Arcadia Heritage Resort, and The Elgin

Places to see: Tiger Hill, Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, and Batasia Loop

Things to do: Go rafting on the Teesta River, trek up to Sandakphu, and ride the Toy Train

How to reach

By air: Bagdogra Airport is approximately 70 km away from Darjeeling

By train: New Jalpaiguri Railway Station is approximately 89 km away from Darjeeling

Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh

Once the summer retreat for bureaucrats of the Colonial era, Dalhousie is a haven for snow lovers. From December to February, Dalhousie is blanketed under thick layers of snow. Those who brave the bitter cold winters and chilly winds are rewarded with spectacular views of the snow-laden Dhauladhar Ranges and some of the best snowfall in India. Khajjiar, a nearby hill station, also witnesses heavy snowfall during winter and is considered a day trip for those staying in Dalhousie.

Where to stay: JK Clarks Exotica, Presidium Sarovar Portico, and The White Orchid Forest View

Places to see: Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary, Dainkund Peak, and Panchpula Waterfall

Things to do: Enjoy boating at Chamera Lake, go on a day trip to Khajjiar, and stroll through Mall Road

How to reach

By air: Gaggal Airport is approximately 107 km away from Dalhousie

By train: Pathankot Railway Station is approximately 80 km away from Dalhousie

Auli, Uttarakhand

One of the best hill stations with snowfall in Uttarakhand, Auli is located in the Garhwal region of the state. Popular for winter sports, the pristine slopes of Auli are perfect for skiing and snowboarding, attracting skiers and adventure enthusiasts from all over the world. With Nanda Devi, the second tallest mountain in India, as the snow-covered backdrop, this is one of the most picturesque locations during winter.

Where to stay: Casa Himalaya, Mountain Rover Auli Ski & Nature Resort, and Blue Poppy Resort

Places to see: Auli Artificial Lake, Trishul Peak, and Chattrakund

Things to do: Ride the Auli Ropeway, wander around Gorson Bugyal, and explore Joshimath

How to reach

By air: Jolly Grant Airport is approximately 279 km away from Auli

By train: Rishikesh Railway Station is approximately 230 km away from Auli

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang, witnessing snowfall from mid-December to mid-February, presents travellers with stark white vistas of snowed-in mountains, lakes, monasteries, and forests. Frozen lakes, incessant snowfall on some days, and a host of adventure activities make it a very desirable winter wonderland for many.

Where to stay: Vivanta, Timilo Boutique and Tyakshi Eco Village

Places to see: Sungester Lake, Urgelling Gompa, Jung Falls, and Tawang Monastery

Things to do: Go hiking on Gorichen Peak, shop at the Tibetan market, and take a stroll around Madhuri Lake

How to reach

By air: Tezpur Airport is approximately 317 km away from Tawang

By train: Rangapara Railway Station is approximately 383 km away from Tawang

Yumthang, Sikkim

For snow lovers, Yumthang is the ultimate winter destination. Characterised by heavy snowfall and extreme cold, winters in Yumthang last from December to early March. It snows heavily here, especially at Zero Point, where scenic views of the snow-laden peaks and rivers are punctuated with layers upon layers of snow.

Where to stay: Delight The Fortuna Sapphire Resort, The Country House, and Yarlam Resort

Places to see: Zero Point, Valley of Flowers, and Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary

Things to do: Go hiking on Mt. Brumkhangse, explore Lachen, and visit Yumthang hot springs

How to reach

By air: Bagdogra Airport is approximately 223 km away from Yumthang

By train: New Jalpaiguri railway station is approximately 215 km away from Yumthang

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Which hill stations are known for the best snowfall experiences?

Hill stations such as Srinagar, Manali, Shimla, Auli, Darjeeling, Yumthang, and Tawang are well-known for their snowfall experiences.

-When is the best time to visit hill stations for snowfall?

The best time to visit hill stations in India for snowfall is from December to January.

-Do all hill stations receive heavy snowfall?

Not all hill stations receive heavy snowfall. Places such as Nainital in Uttarakhand and Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh are two such places.

-Which hill station is famous for its winter sports and heavy snowfall?

Places such as Manali, Narkanda, and Kufri are much-famed for their winter sports and heavy snowfall.

-Are there any hill stations in South India known for snowfall?

Lambasingi in Andhra Pradesh is known for receiving snowfall during December and early January.

-What amenities and activities can one expect in hill stations with heavy snowfall?

Most hill stations that experience heavy snowfall in India offer almost the same amenities and activities as places that do not receive snowfall. The only difference is the provision of snow-related activities such as snow sports.

-Can I visit hill stations with heavy snowfall during the summer months?

Yes, but keep in mind that these hill stations do not experience snowfall during the summer months.

-Do hill stations with heavy snowfall have any travel restrictions during winter?

Hill stations that face travel restrictions during winter often issue advisories that inform potential visitors of road closures, landslides, or excessive snowing that might hinder their plans.

-Which hill station is best for a family vacation with snowfall?

Hill stations such as Shimla, Manali, Auli, Dalhousie, and Srinagar are best for family vacations. Most hotels at these locations cater to people of all ages, and walks of life.

-Are there any precautions to take while visiting hill stations with heavy snowfall?

Make sure to never venture out alone when it is snowing or has recently snowed since the topography of the location is unknown to you. You might lose your way or fall into gaps and cracks.

-Can I experience snowfall in hill stations without venturing into extreme altitudes?

Places such as Shimla, Manali, and Srinagar experience snowfall and are easy to reach, without moving into extreme altitudes.

-What is the best way to travel to hill stations with heavy snowfall?

If travelling by road, make sure your vehicle is snow-worthy i.e. has chains and is a 4-wheel drive.