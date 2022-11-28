Places in India where even the Indians need permission to visit

You must undoubtedly be aware of the fact that you would need a visa to travel to foreign countries. There are certain documents that you have to strictly carry with you otherwise you might not be permitted to travel. But were you aware that there are places in India as well, where you cannot travel without legitimate permission?

You will need the Inner Line Permit to travel to these places in India

To begin with, this is not some newly introduced regulation. The permission requested to travel to these places in India is regarded as Inner Line Permission. The requirement for Inner Line Permit has always been a part of the history of the Indian travel diaries. The Inner Line Permit is needed for all those who are travelling to the delicate foreign border areas of India. This procedure helps the officials in managing the movements of people and safeguard the tribal communities. The places that you would be reading about are encompassed by international borders and thereby, you will need permission if you are planning to visit these places in India.

Sikkim

Sikkim exists as this splendid state in northeastern India that comprises a good number of regions to fascinate your eyes. However, along with the rest of the attractions in Sikkim, if you are also planning to travel to the most preserved areas or even the highest peaks, you will require permission to proceed. Part of Sikkim itself, the Tsomgo-Baba Mandir trip, the Singalila trek, the NathuLa Pass tour, the Dzongri hike, the Thangu-Chopta Valley trip, the Yumesamdong, the Yumthang and Zero Point trip and the Gurudogmar lake trip are some of the places in India that need permits.

The permits are issued by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, which could be acquired at the Bagdogra Airport and Rangpo check-post. You may also seek aid in managing exclusive permission from travel agents or tour operators.

Documents Required: Photo ID Proof, which could include your Voter ID, your Aadhar Card, a Passport or even a Driving License.

Mizoram

Mizoram stands as one of the treasured seven sisters of the northeast and is widely known for its charming backdrops and tribal communities. This happens to be one of the places in India where you will require a special permit to visit. If you are visiting Mizoram, you will require an Inner Line Permit from the communication officer, Government of Mizoram in these mentioned cities: Shillong, Kolkata, Guwahati, Silchar, and New Delhi. If you are travelling by air then passes could be acquired from the security officer on arrival at the Lengpui Airport in Aizawal.

Documents Required: A Photo ID and four Passport-sized photographs.

Lakshwadeep

Lakshwadeep, which signifies “one hundred thousand islands” is one of the prized gifts India has been nurturing to date. This shore of a thousand islands happens to be India’s Union Territory. The Government of India has been rigorously working for the sheer growth of Lakshwadeep’s tourism industry. Every comfortable hotel or resort you come across in this place has been built under the guidance of the Indian Government. This place in India does welcome a fair proportion of tourists every year but it also asks its visitors to show a permit before they can enter. Travellers visiting this island could arrange a permit free of cost and that will be valid for 5 months.

Documents Required: You will be asked to provide proof of your name, address, date and place of birth.

Nagaland

This princely place in India breathes as the most towering northeastern state. Positioned between Myanmar, Assam, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh, it happens to be one of the least crowded and smallest states in India. Nagaland is popularly known for its rich greenness, panoramic landscapes and breathtaking attractions. Travellers have to obtain the Inner Line Permit, which can be accessed from any Nagaland Government office or even from a Nagaland House.

Documents Required: A photocopy of one identity proof – could be Aadhar Card or a Voter ID or even a PAN Card, and 2 Passport size photographs.

Arunachal Pradesh

A dawnlight land of mountains and a rich-in-culture state of the northeast, Arunachal Pradesh has a common border to share with China, Myanmar, and Bhutan. This place in India is also known as the remotest state and the very initial Indian soil to welcome the rising sun. Interestingly, beyond 500 species of Orchids could be discovered in the heavy forests of Arunachal Pradesh. However, this state will also end up asking you to show your permit the minute you try entering its borders. The permit can be acquired from the resident commissioner, Government of Arunachal Pradesh from the cities of New Delhi, Kolkata, Shillong and Guwahati. One can also acquire the permits online.

Documents Required: PAN Card or Driving License or Passport or even Voter ID and Passport size photograph.

